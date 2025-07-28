Concierge Medicine Market Size Worth USD 39.02 Billion by 2034 Amid Demand for Personalized Healthcare

Ottawa, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the concierge medicine market size has been accounted for USD 21.77 billion in 2025 and is predicted to rise from USD 23.23 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 39.02 billion by 2034. During 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to grow at a solid CAGR of 6.70%. The increased need for concierge medicine is driven by the emphasis on personalized and preventive care and improved patient satisfaction.

Quick Insights: Concierge Medicine Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the global concierge medicine market was valued at USD 20.40 billion in 2024.

It is anticipated to reach over USD 39.02 billion by 2034.

The market is poised to grow at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 43% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the primary care contributed the highest market share of 27.3% in 2024.

By application, the pediatrics segment is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By ownership, the group segment held the major market share of 64% in 2024.

By ownership, the independent segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Concierge Medicine Market Overview and Industry Potential

What is Concierge Medicine?

Concierge medicine refers to the association between patients and physicians through which special care is provided to patients who reserve high-end premium packages in advance. It involves payments in the form of monthly or annual fixed fees for same-day appointments or 24/7 physician availability. This package encompasses pediatricians, urgent care clinics, house calls of the doctor, medical specialists, or primary care physicians. The healthcare professionals involved in these packages generally set their special appointments to visit and care only for their concierge service patients.

Also Read @ How Concierge Medicine Complements the Precision Medicine Revolution in the U.S.

Concierge medicine is redefining the patient-provider relationship by enabling faster, more personalized care,” said Rohan Patil, Principal Consultant at Precedence Research. “As healthcare shifts toward individualized service models, this market is poised for transformative growth.

Concierge Medicine Market Major Trends:

What are the Major Trends in Concierge Medicine and Healthcare Membership?

Integration of Telehealth: There is an integration of telehealth into concierge practices which is coupled with technological advancements and acceptance of virtual visits. It has resulted in increased utilization of resources and adherence to quality measures like accreditation. Telehealth assists in treating injuries , illness, and promotes longevity.

There is an integration of telehealth into concierge practices which is coupled with technological advancements and acceptance of virtual visits. It has resulted in increased utilization of resources and adherence to quality measures like accreditation. , illness, and promotes longevity. Quality Care: For this purpose, several healthcare professionals such as nurse practitioners, membership models, concierge physician specialties, etc. are involved in concierge medicine practices. They impact access, the levels of quality of care, and cost. These practices ensure a balanced quality of care for patients.

Concierge Medicine Market Growth Factors

Why Should Patients Choose Concierge Services?

No more Hurried Visits: People do not feel that their medical visits are going to be rushed due to the high workload of healthcare workers. Physicians stick to a strict appointment timeline to see every patient who needs medical care.

Direct Access to Healthcare Provider: Patients undergoing medical care through concierge service packages experience good availability and accessibility of medical providers. The patients are always a priority of their healthcare professionals.

What is the Role of the Cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence in the Concierge Medicine Market?

Artificial Intelligence powered tools assist in image recognition, where they can analyze medical images with high precision. They can also identify abnormalities in the human body through medical images that cannot be seen through the human eye. These approaches are very useful in the dermatology and radiology fields.

AI is not only enhancing image diagnostics but also powering personalized treatment planning, remote patient monitoring, and intelligent scheduling. Concierge platforms are leveraging AI chatbots for 24/7 communication, predictive analytics for early disease detection, and tailored wellness plans based on biometric data.

AI in Healthcare Market Size, AI-Powered Diagnostics & Enhancing Accuracy

How AI Is Reshaping Medical Imaging: A $14.46 Billion Market Opportunity by 2034

Medical Imaging on the Rise: Market Growth, Key Segments & Regional Outlook

Opportunities in the Concierge Medicine Market

In December 2024, Sollis Health announced the investment of $33 million in series B funding to boost product innovation, member experience, and expansion across the nation. (Source: https://www.finsmes.com)

In November 2024, Bajaj Finserv Health announced the investment of INR 1,000 Crore in technology and services to launch ‘Health Saathi’ concierge. (Source: https://ehealth.eletsonline.com)

Concierge Medicine Market Challenges and Limitations:

What are the Key Problems associated with Concierge Medicine?

Out-of-Pocket Costs: Personalized healthcare is related to its own price tag and patients feel a prohibitive membership fee. These out-of-pocket services may not be included under the prescriptions, concierge umbrella-like specialist visits, and hospital stays.

Personalized healthcare is related to its own price tag and patients feel a prohibitive membership fee. These out-of-pocket services may not be included under the prescriptions, concierge umbrella-like specialist visits, and hospital stays. Challenging Insurance Billing: Patients can face issues regarding transparency in healthcare services and insurance billing. This process involves endless phone calls, policies, and vague responses that can leave patients more baffled than informed.

Patients can face issues regarding transparency in healthcare services and insurance billing. This process involves endless phone calls, policies, and vague responses that can leave patients more baffled than informed. Out-of-pocket membership fees typically range between USD 1,500 to USD 5,000 annually in the U.S., depending on the level of service. This pricing model can limit access for middle-income populations and may not be covered by traditional insurance models.

Also Read@ Why Hospitals Are Outsourcing Billing: Insights Into the USD 54 B Market Boom

Scope of Concierge Medicine Market

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 20.40 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 21.77 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 39.02 Billion Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 6.70% U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 6.55 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2034 USD 1.97 Billion U.S. Market Growth Rate (2025–2034) CAGR of 6.88% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Dominant Market North America – due to higher adoption of retainer-based healthcare models Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific – driven by rising demand for premium healthcare services Benefits for Buyers • Understand regional trends

• Compare revenue share

• Identify growth pockets and investment zones Segments Covered Application, Ownership, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Top Companies Covered PartnerMD, Crossover Health, MDVIP, CONCIERGE CONSULTANTS & CARDIOLOGY, Signature MD, Peninsula Doctor, Winstead PC, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Specialdocs Consultants, LLC., Priority Physicians, Inc.



Real‑World Case Studies: How Concierge Medicine Is Reshaping Healthcare

1) Human Longevity Clinic — Silicon Valley (2025)

Case Summary:



In early 2025, the Human Longevity Clinic in South San Francisco gained attention for offering ultra-premium, AI-integrated longevity plans priced between USD 8,000 and 19,000 per year. Patients undergo advanced diagnostics, including full-body MRIs, genome sequencing, cardiac scans, and blood panels, generating over 150GB of health data per client.

Outcome Highlights:

Detected early-stage aneurysms and tumors in asymptomatic patients.

Personalized plans improved long-term prognosis through lifestyle interventions.

AI tools assisted with anomaly detection, enhancing care quality beyond traditional diagnostics.

Why It Matters:



This example illustrates the growing appeal of preventive concierge models, blending precision diagnostics and tech-driven personalization. It aligns perfectly with your report’s insights on AI integration, growing demand for preventive care, and willingness to pay for high-touch services.

2) Dr. Khalid Saeed’s House Call Concierge Model — Tampa Bay, Florida (2023–2024)

Case Summary:



Dr. Khalid Saeed launched a concierge house-call practice offering personalized in-home and virtual care with monthly fees between USD 150–800, depending on patient complexity. His business model is insurance-free, catering to ~250 patients with 24/7 access.

Outcome Highlights:

Patients report dramatically reduced stress and stronger physician relationships.

The practice operates profitably with minimal administrative burden.

A blend of telehealth and in-person visits enables efficient chronic care management.

Why It Matters:



This model reflects the group and independent ownership trends cited in your report, showing how small-scale practices can thrive by offering personal, direct access to healthcare. It also supports your forecast for independent practices growing at the fastest CAGR during 2025–2034

Concierge Medicine Market Regional Analysis:

How North America Dominated the Concierge Medicine Market in 2024?

North America dominated the concierge medicine market in 2024 owing to the increased demand for personalized care and chronic disease prevalence. This region is making efforts to accomplish its ambitious vision across infrastructure, health, science, tourism, technology, entertainment, and renewable energy. The U.S. makes partnerships with tech companies and investors to become a leader in next-generation technologies and digital infrastructure.

Also Read@ Global Medical Tourism: How a USD 43.5 B Industry in 2025 Is Transforming Healthcare Trave

How Big is the U.S. Concierge Medicine Industry?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. concierge medicine market size was valued at USD 6.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% from 2025 to 2034. Consumers are driving growth in this market by seeking personalized care, including direct physician access, longer consultations, and same- or next-day appointments, enabled by membership-based, low-patient-load models.

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market – Key Takeaways

By Application: The "Others" segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, leading the U.S. concierge medicine landscape.

The "Others" segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, leading the U.S. concierge medicine landscape. Primary Care Segment: Expected to remain the second-largest application segment throughout the forecast period, demonstrating consistent demand and adoption.

Expected to remain the throughout the forecast period, demonstrating consistent demand and adoption. By Ownership: The group ownership model dominated the market in 2024, capturing the highest share among ownership types.





U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Top Companies

Priority Physicians, Inc

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners

Partner MD

Concierge Consultants and Cardiology

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Key Drivers:

Physician Burnout & Shift in Practice Models: Many U.S. doctors are transitioning away from high-volume, insurance-based models to concierge practices to reduce administrative burdens and improve patient relationships.

Many U.S. doctors are transitioning away from high-volume, insurance-based models to concierge practices to reduce administrative burdens and improve patient relationships. Consumer Demand for Better Access: Patients are willing to pay out-of-pocket fees (typically $1,500–$3,000/year) for longer appointments, direct communication, and same-day scheduling.

Patients are willing to pay out-of-pocket fees (typically $1,500–$3,000/year) for longer appointments, direct communication, and same-day scheduling. Chronic Disease Prevalence: With rising cases of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease , concierge medicine allows for continuous care and lifestyle management that traditional practices often lack time for.

With rising cases of , concierge medicine allows for continuous care and lifestyle management that traditional practices often lack time for. Employer-Sponsored Concierge Care: Corporations are increasingly offering concierge medical services as a benefit to executives and high-performing employees, recognizing its value in reducing absenteeism and improving health outcomes.

Japan Concierge Medicine Market Key Drivers:

Aging Population & Chronic Disease Burden: With over 28% of Japan's population aged 65 and older , there is increasing demand for continuous care, home visits , and customized treatment plans , which concierge models are well-equipped to provide.

With over , there is increasing demand for , and , which concierge models are well-equipped to provide. Rising Interest in Preventive Health & Wellness: Japan’s healthcare culture emphasizes longevity and wellness , aligning well with concierge medicine’s focus on preventive screenings, lifestyle planning , and holistic care .

Japan’s healthcare culture emphasizes , aligning well with concierge medicine’s focus on , and . High Expectations for Quality & Privacy: Wealthier patients and business executives in Japan are willing to pay premium fees for private, convenient, and responsive medical services , especially in metro areas like Tokyo, Osaka, and Yokohama . For instance , Tokyo-based startup ‘PrimeDoc’ launched a membership plan in 2024 targeting C-level executives and foreign residents, offering multilingual concierge services and AI-powered diagnostics.

Wealthier patients and business executives in Japan are willing to pay premium fees for , especially in metro areas like . , Tokyo-based startup ‘PrimeDoc’ launched a membership plan in 2024 targeting C-level executives and foreign residents, offering multilingual concierge services and AI-powered diagnostics. Corporate Adoption: Some high-end concierge services are being introduced by private hospitals and corporate health programs to cater to senior executives and foreign residents.

How Asia Pacific is Moving towards Sustainable Development in 2025?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the concierge medicine market during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and growing healthcare awareness. The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and the regional platform make efforts to empower, inform, and support Asian Pacific countries to achieve sustainable development goals.

These countries include less developed countries, small island developing states, and landlocked developing countries. In February 2025, the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) was organized to advance sustainable, science-based, evidence-based, and inclusive solutions for good health, well-being, gender equality, economic growth, and decent work.

Concierge Medicine Market Segmentation Analysis:

Application Analysis

How Primary Care Segment Dominated the Concierge Medicine Market in 2024?

The primary care segment dominated the concierge medicine market in 2024 owing to increased accessibility and convenience. Consumers are paying attention to personalized and preventive care, which also improves management of chronic conditions. One of the key drivers of this segment's growth is the rising consumer focus on preventive and proactive health management. Patients are no longer satisfied with reactive, episodic care; instead, they are seeking ongoing monitoring, wellness planning, and chronic disease management, all of which are core offerings in concierge primary care models. This approach is especially valuable for patients with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular issues, where continuity of care and close monitoring significantly impact outcomes.

The pediatrics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the concierge medicine market during the forecast period due to proactive healthcare management. Pediatric care is available in the form of at-home convenience, personalized care, and healthcare attention.

Also Read@ Population Health Management Market Set to Reach USD 625.9 B by 2034 – What's Fueling the Surge

Ownership Analysis

What made Group the Dominant Segment in the Concierge Medicine Market in 2024?

The group segment dominated the concierge medicine market in 2024 owing to enhanced patient relationships and reduced administrative burden. Group ownership allows financial stability, predictability, scalability, and resource sharing.

The independent segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the concierge medicine market during the forecast period due to work-life balance and improved patient retention. It causes reduced reliance on insurance reimbursements and streamlined operations.

Concierge Medicine Market Leading Companies

What is Going Around the Globe?

In September 2024, WhiteGlove announced the launch of AI-Enabled Medical Concierge to assist immigrants in caring for family living abroad. (Source: https://hitconsultant.net)

In October 2024, Sollis Health announced the launch of its first family membership that can recognize the needs of parents for an integrated emergency and everyday care company. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)

Concierge Medicine Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Primary Care

Cardiology

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Internal Care

Others

By Ownership

Independent

Group

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

