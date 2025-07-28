Frontline Education Names Joel Sackett as Chief Product Officer

Wayne, Pa., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for K-12 educators, today announced the appointment of Joel Sackett as the company’s new Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Joel brings nearly two decades of product leadership experience across multiple industries including education and enterprise SaaS. He has held senior roles at Ellucian, Momentus Technologies and Hobsons, where he was instrumental in driving user-centered innovation, aligning product strategy to customer outcomes, and leading high-performing teams through growth and transformation.

At Frontline, Joel will oversee the company’s product management, design, and product operations teams. His focus will be on building intuitive, scalable solutions—leveraging AI and advanced technologies—that solve real problems for K-12 school districts, empowering educators, reducing administrative burden, and delivering measurable impact.

“Joel is a strategic product leader with a deep understanding of education technology and a passion for solving complex challenges through thoughtful design,” said Matt Strazza, CEO of Frontline Education. “He brings the experience and vision we need to guide the next phase of our product strategy—and ensure our solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of the districts we serve.”

Joel’s leadership comes at a pivotal time as Frontline continues to invest in innovation across human capital management, business operations, and student and special programs. His track record of bringing clarity and momentum to product development, coupled with his commitment to serving educators, positions him to make an immediate impact.

“Frontline’s commitment to empowering educators with smart, practical tools really resonates with me,” said Joel Sackett. “I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and work alongside this talented team to create products that simplify day-to-day challenges and make a real difference in schools."

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas — Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics — helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We’re proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.