Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q2 2025

BATON ROUGE, La., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $20.8 million or $0.70 per diluted common share, increases of $1.6 million and $0.05, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $19.5 million or $0.66 per diluted common share, an increase of $0.2 million and $0.01, from the linked quarter.
“Between our latest partnership announcement, successful core conversion and legacy branch repositioning, this was a quarter that positions us for continued growth and development in the coming quarters and years,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares, “I’m especially proud that our team conducted these productive operational activities while continuing to post consistent earnings and healthy balance sheet growth including our tangible book value and capital levels. We look forward to converting our Oakwood franchise systems late in the third quarter and competing from a position of strength in the Dallas market as a fully integrated team.”
On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on August 31, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.
Quarterly Highlights
- Sustained Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.00% or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.
- Capital Growth. Common equity to total assets increased from 9.69% to 9.77% and tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.06% to 8.19%, 1.61% or 6.47% annualized, compared to the linked quarter, driven largely by solid quarterly earnings. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased to $28.61 as of June 30, 2025, a 77 basis point increase, 3.70% or 14.82% annualized, compared to the linked quarter.
- Branch Optimization. In early April, Business First sold a banking branch located in Kaplan, LA (Kaplan) resulting in a net capital injection of $3.4 million. The transaction included a sale of $50.7 million of deposits for an 8.0% purchase premium. The sale is estimated to result in $750,000 lower annual operating cost.
- Core Conversion. Business First successfully converted its core processing for loans, deposits, and the general ledger to Fidelity Information Systems ("FIS") to improve capabilities and efficiencies for future growth.
- Stable Net Interest Margin (NIM). Net interest income totaled $67.0 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.88%, respectively, compared to $66.0 million, 3.68% and 2.91% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.64% and 2.86% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was impacted by excess funding utilized during the core conversion (~3 basis points, "bps") and incremental funding cost associated with replacing the Kaplan deposit portfolio (~2 bps).
- Progressive Bank Acquisition. On July 7, 2025, Business First executed a definitive agreement to acquire Progressive Bancorp, Inc. (“Progressive”) and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Progressive Bank. As of March 31, 2025, Progressive reported total assets of $752 million, deposits of $673 million, and equity of $65 million.
Statement of Financial Condition
Loans
Loans held for investment increased $66.7 million or 1.12%, 4.48% annualized. The commercial and commercial real estates portfolios increased $98.8 million and $61.6 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. The construction portfolio declined $33.4 million, or 5.27% compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 40% of the overall loan portfolio as of June 30, 2025, based on unpaid principal balance.
Credit Quality
Credit quality metrics migrated upwards compared to the linked quarter. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 28 bps to 0.97% at June 30, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 21 bps to 0.76% compared to the linked quarter. The commercial real estate, commercial, and residential real estate portfolios encompass approximately $22.5 million, $20.8 million, and $7.5 million, respectively, of the $56.4 million nonaccrual balance at June 30, 2025.
Securities
The securities portfolio increased $5.9 million, or 0.64%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $6.4 million in positive fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.83% of total assets as of June 30, 2025.
Deposits
Deposits decreased $38.5 million or 0.60%, 2.39% annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding the $50.7 million in deposits transferred in the Kaplan sale, deposits increased $12.1 million or 0.19%, 0.76% annualized.
Noninterest bearing deposits increased $102.4 million or 7.83% and interest-bearing deposits decreased $140.9 million or 10.77%. The portfolio was impacted by various transactions during the quarter. The money market portfolio was affected by approximately $62.8 million of withdrawals from financial institutional accounts with a weighted average rate of 4.45%. These withdrawals were replaced with more efficient brokered certificates of deposits (CDs). The Kaplan sale accounted for reductions of approximately $41.5 million in interest bearing deposits and $9.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits. Some of the migration was mitigated through successful retail CD promotion offers which generated $43.0 million increase in the portfolio. Additionally, the noninterest bearing portfolio benefited from a short-term inflow of approximately $60 million in deposits which subsequently were withdrawn after quarter end.
Borrowings
Borrowings increased $179.0 million or 41.25%, from the linked quarter due primarily to an increase in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Additional liquidity was utilized during the quarter as Business First's main correspondent banking relationship was changed during the core conversion process, as well as borrowings for short-term deposit fluctuations.
Shareholders’ Equity
Shareholders' equity increased $22.1 million or 2.68% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $5.1 million or 9.61%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $26.23 at June 30, 2025, compared to $25.51 at March 31, 2025, due to strong earnings and positive fair value adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $20.84 at the linked quarter to $21.61 at June 30, 2025, 3.70% or 14.82% annualized.
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $67.0 million, compared to $66.0 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.96% and 6.31%, decreased 3 and 4 bps, respectively, compared to 6.99% and 6.35% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.88% compared to 3.68% and 2.91% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 4 bps from 2.82% to 2.78% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, despite the sale of $50.7 million in deposits associated with the Kaplan, LA banking branch sale in April (~2 bps reduction in margin). Additionally, margin was also negatively impacted by ~3 bps due to excess cash carried during the transfer of our primary correspondent banking relationship through the core conversion process.
Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) totaled $66.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $65.2 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.64% and 2.86% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million, compared to $2.8 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve was largely impacted by an additional $1.6 million reserve on a loan transferred to nonaccrual status. At June 30, 2025, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 1.02%, compared to 1.01% the linked quarter.
Other Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, other income increased $1.2 million or 8.99%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $3.4 million gain on the Kaplan sale, offset largely by a $1.0 million reduction in equity investment income, and a $475,000 reduction in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.
Other Expenses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, other expenses increased $628,000 or 1.24%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.1 million increase in data processing expenses, of which $1.0 million was associated with core conversion expenses, offset by a $1.2 million reduction in salaries and benefits largely due to lower incentive-based expenses.
Return on Assets and Common Equity
Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.07% and 10.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.00% and 10.48%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 10.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.01% and 10.53%, for the linked quarter.
Conference Call and Webcast
Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 2799880, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jqbmtwns. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.
About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.9 billion in assets, $5.4 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
Additional Information
For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.
No Offer or Solicitation
This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication is being made with respect to the proposed transaction involving Business First and Progressive. This material is not a solicitation of any vote or approval of the Progressive shareholders and is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or any other documents that Business First and Progressive may send to their respective shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
In connection with the proposed transaction, Business First will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that will include a proxy statement of Progressive and a prospectus of Business First, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and shareholders are urged to read carefully the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction, as well as any other relevant documents filed with the SEC and any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information. Progressive will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders. Shareholders are also urged to carefully review and consider Business First’s public filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, its proxy statements, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other filings incorporated by reference therein, as well as other filings containing information about Business First, may be obtained, free of charge, as they become available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents when they are filed, free of charge, from Business First at www.b1BANK.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when they become available, free of charge, by directing a request to Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary, Telephone: 225-248-7600.
Participants in the Solicitation
Business First, Progressive and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may, under the SEC’s rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Progressive’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Business First’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 9, 2025, and other documents filed by Business First with the SEC. Other information regarding the persons who may, under the SEC’s rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Progressive’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.
Investor Relations Contact:
|Gregory Robertson
|Matt Sealy
|337.721.2701
|225.388.6116
|Gregory.Robertson@b1bank.com
|Matt.Sealy@b1bank.com
Media Contact:
|Misty Albrecht
|b1BANK
|225.286.7879
|Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Balance Sheet Ratios
|Loans (HFI) to Deposits
|94.21
|%
|92.61
|%
|97.80
|%
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|10.67
|%
|10.61
|%
|9.91
|%
|Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)
|Commercial
|$
|1,960,974
|$
|1,862,176
|$
|1,520,392
|Real Estate:
|Commercial
|2,533,761
|2,472,121
|2,198,119
|Construction
|600,292
|633,698
|637,466
|Residential
|879,891
|934,357
|743,876
|Total Real Estate
|4,013,944
|4,040,176
|3,579,461
|Consumer and Other
|72,732
|78,567
|62,999
|Total Loans (Held for Investment)
|$
|6,047,650
|$
|5,980,919
|$
|5,162,852
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, Beginning of Period
|$
|56,863
|$
|54,840
|$
|41,165
|Oakwood - PCD ALLL
|—
|—
|—
|Charge-Offs - Quarterly
|(921
|)
|(1,648
|)
|(1,426
|)
|Recoveries - Quarterly
|99
|671
|91
|Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly
|2,455
|3,000
|1,582
|Balance, End of Period
|$
|58,496
|$
|56,863
|$
|41,412
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.97
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.80
|%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI)/(1)
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.86
|%
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|Remaining Loan Purchase Discount
|$
|10,099
|$
|11,322
|$
|9,690
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonperforming
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|56,377
|$
|35,915
|$
|21,008
|Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
|2,467
|5,635
|1,355
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|58,844
|41,550
|22,363
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,473
|1,282
|1,983
|Other Nonperforming Assets
|—
|—
|—
|Total other Nonperforming Assets
|1,473
|1,282
|1,983
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|60,317
|$
|42,832
|$
|24,346
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.97
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.43
|%
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.76
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.36
|%
|(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.36
|$
|1.11
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.70
|0.65
|0.62
|1.35
|1.10
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.28
|0.28
|Book Value per Common Share
|26.23
|25.51
|23.24
|26.23
|23.24
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|29,517,495
|29,329,668
|25,265,495
|29,354,228
|25,196,079
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|29,586,975
|29,545,921
|25,395,614
|29,500,061
|25,412,142
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|29,602,970
|29,572,297
|25,502,175
|29,602,970
|25,502,175
|Annualized Performance Ratios
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)
|1.07
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.84
|%
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)
|10.87
|%
|10.48
|%
|10.94
|%
|10.68
|%
|9.73
|%
|Net Interest Margin (1)
|3.68
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net Interest Spread (1)
|2.88
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.42
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (2)
|62.83
|%
|63.85
|%
|65.14
|%
|63.33
|%
|67.37
|%
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|$
|7,791,372
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|6,711,173
|$
|7,771,289
|$
|6,689,350
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity
|765,884
|742,930
|583,184
|754,470
|580,414
|Other Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$
|28,317
|$
|29,497
|$
|25,523
|$
|57,814
|$
|50,939
|Occupancy and Bank Premises
|3,119
|3,401
|2,634
|6,520
|5,148
|Depreciation and Amortization
|2,076
|2,152
|1,742
|4,228
|3,418
|Data Processing
|5,321
|3,236
|2,641
|8,557
|5,220
|FDIC Assessment Fees
|861
|1,184
|874
|2,045
|1,702
|Legal and Other Professional Fees
|1,093
|1,013
|1,042
|2,106
|1,908
|Advertising and Promotions
|1,088
|1,291
|966
|2,379
|2,111
|Utilities and Communications
|743
|733
|718
|1,476
|1,392
|Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|1,125
|1,125
|900
|2,250
|1,800
|Directors' Fees
|193
|279
|268
|472
|550
|Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs
|27
|23
|71
|50
|108
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses
|210
|250
|409
|460
|749
|Other
|7,033
|6,394
|5,322
|13,427
|10,587
|Total Other Expenses
|$
|51,206
|$
|50,578
|$
|43,110
|$
|101,784
|$
|85,632
|Other Income
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|$
|2,633
|$
|2,860
|$
|2,537
|$
|5,493
|$
|4,976
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities
|(47
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|(48
|)
|(1
|)
|Debit Card and ATM Fee Income
|1,958
|1,858
|1,950
|3,816
|3,726
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income
|758
|808
|627
|1,566
|1,206
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|781
|1,256
|2,460
|2,037
|2,599
|Mortgage Origination Income
|55
|110
|35
|165
|104
|Fees and Brokerage Commission
|1,980
|2,148
|1,875
|4,128
|3,812
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned
|56
|(268
|)
|2
|(212
|)
|65
|Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets
|—
|155
|(15
|)
|155
|(15
|)
|Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
|—
|630
|—
|630
|—
|Gain on Branch Sale
|3,360
|—
|—
|3,360
|—
|Swap Fee Income
|808
|739
|285
|1,547
|514
|Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments
|(246
|)
|751
|392
|505
|686
|Other
|2,319
|2,180
|2,028
|4,499
|3,890
|Total Other Income
|$
|14,415
|$
|13,226
|$
|12,176
|$
|27,641
|$
|21,562
|(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
|(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income (excluding security sales gains/losses) plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|495,757
|$
|312,887
|$
|208,051
|Federal Funds Sold
|39,296
|117,422
|113,587
|Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
|25,433
|50,589
|—
|Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|926,450
|920,573
|875,048
|Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|677
|—
|680
|Loans and Lease Receivable
|6,047,650
|5,980,919
|5,162,852
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(58,496
|)
|(56,863
|)
|(41,412
|)
|Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|5,989,154
|5,924,056
|5,121,440
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|79,007
|81,582
|68,545
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|36,738
|33,741
|30,617
|Other Equity Securities
|48,736
|40,947
|38,805
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,473
|1,282
|1,983
|Cash Value of Life Insurance
|118,707
|117,950
|100,684
|Deferred Taxes, Net
|25,222
|25,289
|25,888
|Goodwill
|121,146
|121,691
|91,527
|Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles
|15,775
|16,538
|10,849
|Other Assets
|24,723
|20,181
|16,185
|Total Assets
|$
|7,948,294
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|6,703,889
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|1,410,708
|$
|1,308,312
|$
|1,310,204
|Interest-Bearing
|5,008,943
|5,149,869
|4,253,466
|Total Deposits
|6,419,651
|6,458,181
|5,563,670
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|22,557
|19,046
|18,445
|Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|492,946
|317,352
|305,208
|Subordinated Debt
|92,645
|92,702
|99,875
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Accrued Interest Payable
|4,829
|5,356
|4,517
|Other Liabilities
|62,226
|60,779
|42,644
|Total Liabilities
|7,099,854
|6,958,416
|6,039,359
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Common Stock
|29,603
|29,572
|25,502
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|502,046
|501,609
|397,851
|Retained Earnings
|292,629
|276,045
|237,031
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(47,768
|)
|(52,844
|)
|(67,784
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|848,440
|826,312
|664,530
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,948,294
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|6,703,889
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|104,028
|$
|102,992
|$
|90,604
|$
|207,020
|$
|176,551
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|6,906
|6,614
|5,933
|13,520
|11,532
|Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|3,916
|4,088
|3,333
|8,003
|7,798
|Total Interest Income
|114,850
|113,693
|99,870
|228,543
|195,881
|—
|Interest Expense:
|—
|Interest on Deposits
|41,546
|42,439
|40,900
|83,985
|78,929
|Interest on Borrowings
|6,262
|5,271
|4,961
|11,533
|11,412
|Total Interest Expense
|47,808
|47,710
|45,861
|95,518
|90,341
|—
|Net Interest Income
|67,042
|65,983
|54,009
|133,025
|105,540
|—
|Provision for Credit Losses
|2,225
|2,812
|1,310
|5,037
|2,496
|—
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|64,817
|63,171
|52,699
|127,988
|103,044
|—
|Other Income:
|—
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|2,633
|2,860
|2,537
|5,493
|4,976
|(Loss) Gain on Sales of Securities
|(47
|)
|(1
|)
|—
|(48
|)
|(1
|)
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|781
|1,256
|2,460
|2,037
|2,599
|Other Income
|11,048
|9,111
|7,179
|20,159
|13,988
|Total Other Income
|14,415
|13,226
|12,176
|27,641
|21,562
|—
|Other Expenses:
|—
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|28,317
|29,497
|25,523
|57,814
|50,939
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|7,162
|7,356
|5,717
|14,518
|11,074
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expense
|210
|250
|409
|460
|749
|Other Expenses
|15,517
|13,475
|11,461
|28,992
|22,870
|Total Other Expenses
|51,206
|50,578
|43,110
|101,784
|85,632
|—
|Income Before Income Taxes
|28,026
|25,819
|21,765
|53,845
|38,974
|—
|Provision for Income Taxes
|5,923
|5,276
|4,559
|11,199
|8,198
|—
|Net Income
|22,103
|20,543
|17,206
|42,646
|30,776
|—
|Preferred Stock Dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|2,700
|2,700
|$
|—
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|20,753
|$
|19,193
|$
|15,856
|$
|39,946
|$
|28,076
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Earned/Interest Paid
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Earned/Interest Paid
|Average Yield/Rate
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Earned/Interest Paid
|Average Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Total Loans
|$
|5,995,490
|$
|104,028
|6.96
|%
|$
|5,972,120
|$
|102,992
|6.99
|%
|$
|5,153,642
|$
|90,604
|7.07
|%
|Securities
|937,099
|6,906
|2.96
|%
|924,693
|6,614
|2.90
|%
|891,384
|5,933
|2.68
|%
|Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
|31,172
|401
|5.16
|%
|50,836
|651
|5.19
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|336,138
|3,515
|4.19
|%
|315,750
|3,436
|4.41
|%
|246,590
|3,333
|5.44
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|7,299,899
|114,850
|6.31
|%
|7,263,399
|113,693
|6.35
|%
|6,291,616
|99,870
|6.38
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(56,934
|)
|.
|(54,711
|)
|.
|(41,450
|)
|Noninterest- Earning Assets
|548,406
|542,294
|461,007
|Total Assets
|$
|7,791,371
|$
|114,850
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|113,693
|$
|6,711,173
|$
|99,870
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Subordinated Debt
|5,029,981
|41,546
|3.31
|%
|5,141,498
|42,439
|3.35
|%
|4,268,207
|40,900
|3.85
|%
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|92,682
|1,235
|5.34
|%
|97,251
|1,262
|5.26
|%
|99,913
|1,354
|5.45
|%
|Bank Term Funding Program
|5,000
|100
|8.02
|%
|5,000
|99
|8.03
|%
|5,000
|113
|9.09
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|447,271
|4,793
|4.30
|%
|362,092
|3,796
|4.25
|%
|324,691
|3,372
|4.18
|%
|Other Borrowings
|20,514
|134
|2.62
|%
|18,321
|114
|2.52
|%
|19,164
|122
|2.56
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|$
|5,595,448
|$
|47,808
|3.43
|%
|$
|5,624,162
|$
|47,710
|3.44
|%
|$
|4,716,975
|$
|45,861
|3.91
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,292,262
|$
|1,244,793
|$
|1,297,085
|Other Liabilities
|65,847
|67,167
|41,999
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,358,109
|1,311,960
|1,339,084
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Shareholders' Equity
|765,884
|742,930
|583,184
|Preferred Equity
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|837,814
|814,860
|655,114
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,791,371
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|6,711,173
|Net Interest Spread
|2.88
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.47
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|67,042
|$
|65,983
|$
|54,009
|Net Interest Margin
|3.68
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.45
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|2.78
|%
|2.82
|%
|3.07
|%
|Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned/Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned/Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Assets
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Total Loans
|$
|5,983,870
|$
|207,020
|6.98
|%
|$
|5,090,289
|$
|176,551
|6.97
|%
|Securities
|930,930
|13,520
|2.93
|%
|890,158
|11,532
|2.61
|%
|Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
|40,950
|1,052
|5.18
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|326,000
|6,951
|4.30
|%
|288,426
|7,798
|5.44
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|7,281,750
|228,543
|6.33
|%
|6,268,873
|195,881
|6.28
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(55,829
|)
|(40,988
|)
|Noninterest- Earning Assets
|545,367
|461,465
|Total Assets
|$
|7,771,288
|$
|228,543
|$
|6,689,350
|$
|195,881
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|5,085,431
|$
|83,985
|3.33
|%
|$
|4,170,406
|$
|78,929
|3.81
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|94,954
|2,497
|5.30
|%
|99,942
|2,710
|5.45
|%
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|199
|8.03
|%
|5,000
|226
|9.09
|%
|Bank Term Funding Program
|—
|—
|—
|%
|130,220
|2,788
|4.31
|%
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|404,917
|8,589
|4.28
|%
|274,096
|5,466
|4.01
|%
|Other Borrowings
|19,424
|248
|2.57
|%
|17,640
|222
|2.53
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|$
|5,609,726
|$
|95,518
|3.43
|%
|$
|4,697,304
|$
|90,341
|3.87
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,268,659
|$
|1,289,948
|Other Liabilities
|66,503
|49,754
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,335,162
|1,339,702
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Shareholders' Equity
|754,470
|580,414
|Preferred Equity
|71,930
|71,930
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|826,400
|652,344
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,771,288
|$
|6,689,350
|Net Interest Spread
|2.90
|%
|2.42
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|133,025
|$
|105,540
|Net Interest Margin
|3.68
|%
|3.39
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|2.80
|%
|3.03
|%
|Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|114,850
|$
|113,693
|$
|99,870
|$
|228,543
|$
|195,881
|Core interest income
|114,850
|113,693
|98,870
|228,543
|195,881
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|47,808
|47,710
|45,861
|95,518
|90,341
|Core interest expense
|47,808
|47,710
|45,861
|95,518
|90,341
|Provision for Credit Losses: (b)
|Provision for credit losses
|2,225
|2,812
|1,310
|5,037
|2,496
|Core provision expense
|2,225
|2,812
|1,310
|5,037
|2,496
|Other Income:
|Other income
|14,415
|13,226
|12,176
|27,641
|21,562
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(155
|)
|—
|(155
|)
|(50
|)
|Loss (Gain) on sale of securities
|47
|1
|—
|48
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(630
|)
|—
|(630
|)
|—
|Gain on branch sale
|(3,360
|)
|—
|—
|(3,360
|)
|Core other income
|11,102
|12,442
|12,176
|23,544
|21,513
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|51,206
|50,578
|43,110
|101,784
|85,632
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|(570
|)
|(679
|)
|(419
|)
|(1,249
|)
|(1,134
|)
|Core conversion expenses
|(1,008
|)
|(216
|)
|—
|(1,224
|)
|—
|Core other expense
|49,628
|49,683
|42,691
|99,311
|84,498
|Pre-Tax Income: (a)
|Pre-tax income
|28,026
|25,819
|21,765
|53,845
|38,974
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(155
|)
|—
|(155
|)
|(50
|)
|Loss (Gain) on sale of securities
|47
|1
|—
|48
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(630
|)
|—
|(630
|)
|—
|Gain on branch sale
|(3,360
|)
|(3,360
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|570
|679
|419
|1,249
|1,134
|Core conversion expenses
|1,008
|216
|—
|1,224
|—
|Core pre-tax income
|26,291
|25,930
|22,184
|52,221
|40,059
|Provision for Income Taxes: (1)
|Provision for income taxes
|5,923
|5,276
|4,559
|11,199
|8,198
|Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(33
|)
|—
|(33
|)
|(11
|)
|Tax on loss (gain) on sale of securities
|10
|—
|—
|10
|—
|Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(133
|)
|—
|(133
|)
|—
|Tax on gain on branch sale
|(833
|)
|(833
|)
|Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)
|103
|143
|2
|246
|91
|Tax on core conversion expenses
|213
|46
|—
|259
|—
|Core provision for income taxes
|5,416
|5,299
|4,561
|10,715
|8,278
|Preferred Dividends:
|Preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|2,700
|2,700
|Core preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|2,700
|2,700
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|Net income available to common shareholders
|20,753
|19,193
|15,856
|39,946
|28,076
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|—
|(122
|)
|—
|(122
|)
|(39
|)
|Loss (Gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|37
|1
|—
|38
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|—
|(497
|)
|—
|(497
|)
|—
|Gain on branch sale, net of tax
|(2,527
|)
|—
|(2,527
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|467
|536
|417
|1,003
|1,043
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|795
|170
|—
|965
|—
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,525
|$
|19,281
|$
|16,273
|$
|38,806
|$
|29,081
|Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings Available to Common Shareholders (a+b)
|$
|30,251
|$
|28,631
|$
|23,075
|$
|58,882
|$
|41,470
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(155
|)
|—
|(155
|)
|(50
|)
|Loss (Gain) on sale of securities
|47
|1
|—
|48
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(630
|)
|—
|(630
|)
|—
|Gain on branch sale
|(3,360
|)
|(3,360
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|570
|679
|419
|1,249
|1,134
|Core conversion expenses
|1,008
|216
|—
|1,224
|—
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|28,516
|$
|28,742
|$
|23,494
|$
|57,258
|$
|42,555
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|29,586,722
|29,545,921
|25,395,614
|29,500,061
|25,412,142
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.10
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loss (Gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|—
|(0.02
|)
|—
|(0.02
|)
|—
|Gain on branch sale, net of tax
|(0.09
|)
|—
|(0.09
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|Core conversion expenses,net of tax
|0.03
|—
|—
|0.03
|—
|Core diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.64
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.14
|Pre-tax, Pre-provision Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.91
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.63
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|(0.01
|)
|—
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(0.02
|)
|—
|(0.02
|)
|—
|Gain on branch sale
|(0.11
|)
|—
|(0.11
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|Core conversion expenses
|0.03
|0.01
|—
|0.04
|—
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.94
|$
|1.67
|(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2025 and 2024. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
|(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
|(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|848,440
|$
|826,312
|$
|664,530
|Preferred stock
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|Total common shareholders' equity
|776,510
|754,382
|592,600
|Goodwill
|(121,146
|)
|(121,691
|)
|(91,527
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(15,775
|)
|(16,538
|)
|(10,849
|)
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|639,589
|$
|616,153
|$
|490,224
|Total Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|7,948,294
|$
|7,784,728
|$
|6,703,889
|Goodwill
|(121,146
|)
|(121,691
|)
|(91,527
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(15,775
|)
|(16,538
|)
|(10,849
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|7,811,373
|$
|7,646,499
|$
|6,601,513
|Common shares outstanding
|29,602,970
|29,572,297
|25,502,175
|Book value per common share
|$
|26.23
|$
|25.51
|$
|23.24
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|21.61
|$
|20.84
|$
|19.22
|Common equity to total assets
|9.77
|%
|9.69
|%
|8.84
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.19
|%
|8.06
|%
|7.43
|%
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Total Quarterly Average Assets
|$
|7,791,372
|$
|7,750,982
|$
|6,711,173
|$
|7,771,289
|$
|6,689,350
|Total Quarterly Average Common Equity
|$
|765,884
|$
|742,930
|$
|583,184
|$
|754,470
|$
|580,414
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|20,753
|$
|19,193
|$
|15,856
|$
|39,946
|$
|28,076
|CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|—
|(122
|)
|—
|(122
|)
|(39
|)
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax
|37
|1
|—
|38
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|—
|(497
|)
|—
|(497
|)
|—
|Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax
|467
|—
|—
|467
|—
|Gain on branch sale, net of tax
|(2,527
|)
|536
|417
|(2,527
|)
|1,043
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|795
|170
|—
|965
|—
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,525
|$
|19,281
|$
|16,273
|$
|38,806
|$
|29,081
|Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)
|1.07
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.84
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)
|1.01
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.87
|%
|Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.87
|%
|10.48
|%
|10.94
|%
|10.68
|%
|9.73
|%
|Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.23
|%
|10.53
|%
|11.22
|%
|10.37
|%
|10.08
|%
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|114,850
|$
|113,693
|$
|99,870
|$
|228,543
|$
|195,881
|Core interest income
|114,850
|113,693
|99,870
|228,543
|195,881
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|47,808
|47,710
|45,861
|95,518
|90,341
|Core interest expense
|47,808
|47,710
|45,861
|95,518
|90,341
|Other Income:
|Other income
|14,415
|13,226
|12,176
|27,641
|21,562
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(155
|)
|—
|(155
|)
|(50
|)
|Loss (Gain) on sale of securities
|47
|1
|—
|48
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(630
|)
|—
|(630
|)
|—
|Gain on branch sale
|(3,360
|)
|(3,360
|)
|Core other income
|11,102
|12,442
|12,176
|23,544
|21,513
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|51,206
|50,578
|43,110
|101,784
|85,632
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(570
|)
|(679
|)
|(419
|)
|(1,249
|)
|(1,134
|)
|Core conversion expenses
|(1,008
|)
|(216
|)
|—
|(1,224
|)
|—
|Core other expense
|$
|49,628
|$
|49,683
|$
|42,691
|$
|99,311
|$
|84,498
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Other expense (a)
|$
|51,206
|$
|50,578
|$
|43,110
|$
|101,784
|$
|85,632
|Core other expense (c)
|$
|49,628
|$
|49,683
|$
|42,691
|$
|99,311
|$
|84,498
|Net interest and other income (1) (b)
|$
|81,505
|$
|79,210
|$
|66,185
|$
|160,714
|$
|127,103
|Core net interest and other income (1) (d)
|$
|78,144
|$
|78,425
|$
|66,185
|$
|156,569
|$
|127,053
|Efficiency ratio (a/b)
|62.83
|%
|63.85
|%
|65.14
|%
|63.33
|%
|67.37
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (c/d)
|63.51
|%
|63.35
|%
|64.50
|%
|63.43
|%
|66.51
|%
|Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets
|$
|7,299,899
|$
|7,263,399
|$
|6,291,616
|$
|7,281,750
|$
|6,268,873
|Net Interest Income:
|Net interest income
|$
|67,042
|$
|65,983
|$
|54,009
|$
|133,025
|$
|105,540
|Loan discount accretion
|$
|(767
|)
|$
|(793
|)
|$
|(1,695
|)
|$
|(1,560
|)
|$
|(2,480
|)
|Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion
|$
|66,275
|$
|65,190
|$
|52,314
|$
|131,465
|$
|103,060
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.68
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.39
|%
|Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|3.64
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.31
|%
|Net interest spread (2)
|2.88
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.42
|%
|Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|2.84
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.34
|%
|(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
|(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
|(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood