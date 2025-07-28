Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q2 2025

BATON ROUGE, La., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $20.8 million or $0.70 per diluted common share, increases of $1.6 million and $0.05, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $19.5 million or $0.66 per diluted common share, an increase of $0.2 million and $0.01, from the linked quarter.

“Between our latest partnership announcement, successful core conversion and legacy branch repositioning, this was a quarter that positions us for continued growth and development in the coming quarters and years,” said Jude Melville, chairman, president and CEO of Business First Bancshares, “I’m especially proud that our team conducted these productive operational activities while continuing to post consistent earnings and healthy balance sheet growth including our tangible book value and capital levels. We look forward to converting our Oakwood franchise systems late in the third quarter and competing from a position of strength in the Dallas market as a fully integrated team.”

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on August 31, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Sustained Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.00% or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.
  • Capital Growth. Common equity to total assets increased from 9.69% to 9.77% and tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.06% to 8.19%, 1.61% or 6.47% annualized, compared to the linked quarter, driven largely by solid quarterly earnings. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased to $28.61 as of June 30, 2025, a 77 basis point increase, 3.70% or 14.82% annualized, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Branch Optimization. In early April, Business First sold a banking branch located in Kaplan, LA (Kaplan) resulting in a net capital injection of $3.4 million. The transaction included a sale of $50.7 million of deposits for an 8.0% purchase premium. The sale is estimated to result in $750,000 lower annual operating cost.
  • Core Conversion. Business First successfully converted its core processing for loans, deposits, and the general ledger to Fidelity Information Systems ("FIS") to improve capabilities and efficiencies for future growth.
  • Stable Net Interest Margin (NIM). Net interest income totaled $67.0 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.88%, respectively, compared to $66.0 million, 3.68% and 2.91% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.64% and 2.86% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter. Net interest margin for the quarter was impacted by excess funding utilized during the core conversion (~3 basis points, "bps") and incremental funding cost associated with replacing the Kaplan deposit portfolio (~2 bps).
  • Progressive Bank Acquisition. On July 7, 2025, Business First executed a definitive agreement to acquire Progressive Bancorp, Inc. (“Progressive”) and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Progressive Bank. As of March 31, 2025, Progressive reported total assets of $752 million, deposits of $673 million, and equity of $65 million.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $66.7 million or 1.12%, 4.48% annualized. The commercial and commercial real estates portfolios increased $98.8 million and $61.6 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. The construction portfolio declined $33.4 million, or 5.27% compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 40% of the overall loan portfolio as of June 30, 2025, based on unpaid principal balance.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics migrated upwards compared to the linked quarter. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 28 bps to 0.97% at June 30, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 21 bps to 0.76% compared to the linked quarter. The commercial real estate, commercial, and residential real estate portfolios encompass approximately $22.5 million, $20.8 million, and $7.5 million, respectively, of the $56.4 million nonaccrual balance at June 30, 2025.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $5.9 million, or 0.64%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $6.4 million in positive fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.83% of total assets as of June 30, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $38.5 million or 0.60%, 2.39% annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding the $50.7 million in deposits transferred in the Kaplan sale, deposits increased $12.1 million or 0.19%, 0.76% annualized.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased $102.4 million or 7.83% and interest-bearing deposits decreased $140.9 million or 10.77%. The portfolio was impacted by various transactions during the quarter. The money market portfolio was affected by approximately $62.8 million of withdrawals from financial institutional accounts with a weighted average rate of 4.45%. These withdrawals were replaced with more efficient brokered certificates of deposits (CDs). The Kaplan sale accounted for reductions of approximately $41.5 million in interest bearing deposits and $9.2 million in noninterest bearing deposits. Some of the migration was mitigated through successful retail CD promotion offers which generated $43.0 million increase in the portfolio. Additionally, the noninterest bearing portfolio benefited from a short-term inflow of approximately $60 million in deposits which subsequently were withdrawn after quarter end.

Borrowings

Borrowings increased $179.0 million or 41.25%, from the linked quarter due primarily to an increase in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Additional liquidity was utilized during the quarter as Business First's main correspondent banking relationship was changed during the core conversion process, as well as borrowings for short-term deposit fluctuations.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $22.1 million or 2.68% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $5.1 million or 9.61%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $26.23 at June 30, 2025, compared to $25.51 at March 31, 2025, due to strong earnings and positive fair value adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $20.84 at the linked quarter to $21.61 at June 30, 2025, 3.70% or 14.82% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $67.0 million, compared to $66.0 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.96% and 6.31%, decreased 3 and 4 bps, respectively, compared to 6.99% and 6.35% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.88% compared to 3.68% and 2.91% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, declined 4 bps from 2.82% to 2.78% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, despite the sale of $50.7 million in deposits associated with the Kaplan, LA banking branch sale in April (~2 bps reduction in margin). Additionally, margin was also negatively impacted by ~3 bps due to excess cash carried during the transfer of our primary correspondent banking relationship through the core conversion process.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) totaled $66.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $65.2 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) were 3.64% and 2.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.64% and 2.86% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.2 million, compared to $2.8 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve was largely impacted by an additional $1.6 million reserve on a loan transferred to nonaccrual status. At June 30, 2025, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 1.02%, compared to 1.01% the linked quarter.

Other Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, other income increased $1.2 million or 8.99%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $3.4 million gain on the Kaplan sale, offset largely by a $1.0 million reduction in equity investment income, and a $475,000 reduction in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, other expenses increased $628,000 or 1.24%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.1 million increase in data processing expenses, of which $1.0 million was associated with core conversion expenses, offset by a $1.2 million reduction in salaries and benefits largely due to lower incentive-based expenses.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.07% and 10.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.00% and 10.48%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 10.23% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.01% and 10.53%, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 2799880, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jqbmtwns. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.9 billion in assets, $5.4 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made with respect to the proposed transaction involving Business First and Progressive. This material is not a solicitation of any vote or approval of the Progressive shareholders and is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or any other documents that Business First and Progressive may send to their respective shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

In connection with the proposed transaction, Business First will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) that will include a proxy statement of Progressive and a prospectus of Business First, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and shareholders are urged to read carefully the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction, as well as any other relevant documents filed with the SEC and any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information. Progressive will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders. Shareholders are also urged to carefully review and consider Business First’s public filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, its proxy statements, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other filings incorporated by reference therein, as well as other filings containing information about Business First, may be obtained, free of charge, as they become available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents when they are filed, free of charge, from Business First at www.b1BANK.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when they become available, free of charge, by directing a request to Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary, Telephone: 225-248-7600.

Participants in the Solicitation

Business First, Progressive and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may, under the SEC’s rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Progressive’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Business First’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 9, 2025, and other documents filed by Business First with the SEC. Other information regarding the persons who may, under the SEC’s rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Progressive’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2024
     
Balance Sheet Ratios    
     
Loans (HFI) to Deposits  94.21% 92.61% 97.80%
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio  10.67% 10.61% 9.91%
     
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)    
     
Commercial $1,960,974 $1,862,176 $1,520,392 
Real Estate:    
Commercial  2,533,761  2,472,121  2,198,119 
Construction  600,292  633,698  637,466 
Residential  879,891  934,357  743,876 
Total Real Estate  4,013,944  4,040,176  3,579,461 
Consumer and Other  72,732  78,567  62,999 
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $6,047,650 $5,980,919 $5,162,852 
     
Allowance for Loan Losses    
     
Balance, Beginning of Period $56,863 $54,840 $41,165 
Oakwood - PCD ALLL       
Charge-Offs - Quarterly  (921) (1,648) (1,426)
Recoveries - Quarterly  99  671  91 
Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly  2,455  3,000  1,582 
Balance, End of Period $58,496 $56,863 $41,412 
     
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)  0.97% 0.95% 0.80%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI)/(1)  1.02% 1.01% 0.86%
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans  0.01% 0.02% 0.03%
     
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $10,099 $11,322 $9,690 
     
Nonperforming Assets    
     
Nonperforming    
Nonaccrual Loans $56,377 $35,915 $21,008 
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More  2,467  5,635  1,355 
Total Nonperforming Loans  58,844  41,550  22,363 
Other Nonperforming Assets:    
Other Real Estate Owned  1,473  1,282  1,983 
Other Nonperforming Assets       
Total other Nonperforming Assets  1,473  1,282  1,983 
Total Nonperforming Assets $60,317 $42,832 $24,346 
     
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)  0.97% 0.69% 0.43%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets  0.76% 0.55% 0.36%
     
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.

     

                                          

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
        
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024
        
Per Share Data       
        
Basic Earnings per Common Share $0.70 $0.65 $0.63  $1.36 $1.11 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  0.70  0.65  0.62   1.35  1.10 
Dividends per Common Share  0.14  0.14  0.14   0.28  0.28 
Book Value per Common Share  26.23  25.51  23.24   26.23  23.24 
        
Average Common Shares Outstanding  29,517,495  29,329,668  25,265,495   29,354,228  25,196,079 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding  29,586,975  29,545,921  25,395,614   29,500,061  25,412,142 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  29,602,970  29,572,297  25,502,175   29,602,970  25,502,175 
        
Annualized Performance Ratios       
        
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)  1.07% 1.00% 0.95%  1.04% 0.84%
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)  10.87% 10.48% 10.94%  10.68% 9.73%
Net Interest Margin (1)  3.68% 3.68% 3.45%  3.68% 3.39%
Net Interest Spread (1)  2.88% 2.91% 2.47%  2.90% 2.42%
Efficiency Ratio (2)  62.83% 63.85% 65.14%  63.33% 67.37%
        
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $7,791,372 $7,750,982 $6,711,173  $7,771,289 $6,689,350 
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity  765,884  742,930  583,184   754,470  580,414 
        
Other Expenses       
        
Salaries and Employee Benefits
 $28,317 $29,497 $25,523  $57,814 $50,939 
Occupancy and Bank Premises  3,119  3,401  2,634   6,520  5,148 
Depreciation and Amortization  2,076  2,152  1,742   4,228  3,418 
Data Processing  5,321  3,236  2,641   8,557  5,220 
FDIC Assessment Fees  861  1,184  874   2,045  1,702 
Legal and Other Professional Fees  1,093  1,013  1,042   2,106  1,908 
Advertising and Promotions  1,088  1,291  966   2,379  2,111 
Utilities and Communications  743  733  718   1,476  1,392 
Ad Valorem Shares Tax  1,125  1,125  900   2,250  1,800 
Directors' Fees  193  279  268   472  550 
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs  27  23  71   50  108 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses  210  250  409   460  749 
Other  7,033  6,394  5,322   13,427  10,587 
Total Other Expenses $51,206 $50,578 $43,110  $101,784 $85,632 
        
        
Other Income       
        
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $2,633 $2,860 $2,537  $5,493 $4,976 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities  (47) (1)    (48) (1)
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income  1,958  1,858  1,950   3,816  3,726 
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income  758  808  627   1,566  1,206 
Gain on Sales of Loans  781  1,256  2,460   2,037  2,599 
Mortgage Origination Income  55  110  35   165  104 
Fees and Brokerage Commission  1,980  2,148  1,875   4,128  3,812 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned  56  (268) 2   (212) 65 
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets    155  (15)  155  (15)
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt    630     630   
Gain on Branch Sale  3,360       3,360   
Swap Fee Income  808  739  285   1,547  514 
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments  (246) 751  392   505  686 
Other  2,319  2,180  2,028   4,499  3,890 
Total Other Income $14,415 $13,226 $12,176  $27,641 $21,562 
        
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.   
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income (excluding security sales gains/losses) plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.   

  

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
     
   
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2024
     
Assets    
     
Cash and Due From Banks $495,757 $312,887 $208,051 
Federal Funds Sold  39,296  117,422  113,587 
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell  25,433  50,589   
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values  926,450  920,573  875,048 
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale  677    680 
Loans and Lease Receivable  6,047,650  5,980,919  5,162,852 
Allowance for Loan Losses  (58,496) (56,863) (41,412)
Net Loans and Lease Receivable  5,989,154  5,924,056  5,121,440 
Premises and Equipment, Net  79,007  81,582  68,545 
Accrued Interest Receivable  36,738  33,741  30,617 
Other Equity Securities  48,736  40,947  38,805 
Other Real Estate Owned  1,473  1,282  1,983 
Cash Value of Life Insurance  118,707  117,950  100,684 
Deferred Taxes, Net  25,222  25,289  25,888 
Goodwill  121,146  121,691  91,527 
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles  15,775  16,538  10,849 
Other Assets  24,723  20,181  16,185 
     
Total Assets $7,948,294 $7,784,728 $6,703,889 
     
Liabilities    
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-Bearing $1,410,708 $1,308,312 $1,310,204 
Interest-Bearing  5,008,943  5,149,869  4,253,466 
Total Deposits  6,419,651  6,458,181  5,563,670 
     
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase  22,557  19,046  18,445 
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings  492,946  317,352  305,208 
Subordinated Debt  92,645  92,702  99,875 
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities  5,000  5,000  5,000 
Accrued Interest Payable  4,829  5,356  4,517 
Other Liabilities  62,226  60,779  42,644 
     
Total Liabilities  7,099,854  6,958,416  6,039,359 
     
Shareholders' Equity    
     
Preferred Stock  71,930  71,930  71,930 
Common Stock  29,603  29,572  25,502 
Additional Paid-In Capital  502,046  501,609  397,851 
Retained Earnings  292,629  276,045  237,031 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss  (47,768) (52,844) (67,784)
     
Total Shareholders' Equity  848,440  826,312  664,530 
     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,948,294 $7,784,728 $6,703,889 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
        
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024
        
Interest Income:       
Interest and Fees on Loans $104,028 $102,992 $90,604 $207,020 $176,551 
Interest and Dividends on Securities  6,906  6,614  5,933  13,520  11,532 
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks  3,916  4,088  3,333  8,003  7,798 
Total Interest Income  114,850  113,693  99,870  228,543  195,881 
        
Interest Expense:       
Interest on Deposits  41,546  42,439  40,900  83,985  78,929 
Interest on Borrowings  6,262  5,271  4,961  11,533  11,412 
Total Interest Expense  47,808  47,710  45,861  95,518  90,341 
        
Net Interest Income  67,042  65,983  54,009  133,025  105,540 
        
Provision for Credit Losses  2,225  2,812  1,310  5,037  2,496 
        
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  64,817  63,171  52,699  127,988  103,044 
        
Other Income:       
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts  2,633  2,860  2,537  5,493  4,976 
(Loss) Gain on Sales of Securities  (47) (1)   (48) (1)
Gain on Sales of Loans  781  1,256  2,460  2,037  2,599 
Other Income  11,048  9,111  7,179  20,159  13,988 
Total Other Income  14,415  13,226  12,176  27,641  21,562 
        
Other Expenses:       
Salaries and Employee Benefits  28,317  29,497  25,523  57,814  50,939 
Occupancy and Equipment Expense  7,162  7,356  5,717  14,518  11,074 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense  210  250  409  460  749 
Other Expenses  15,517  13,475  11,461  28,992  22,870 
Total Other Expenses  51,206  50,578  43,110  101,784  85,632 
        
Income Before Income Taxes  28,026  25,819  21,765  53,845  38,974 
        
Provision for Income Taxes  5,923  5,276  4,559  11,199  8,198 
        
Net Income  22,103  20,543  17,206  42,646  30,776 
        
Preferred Stock Dividends  1,350  1,350  1,350  2,700  2,700 
    $   
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $20,753 $19,193 $15,856 $39,946 $28,076 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate
            
Assets           
Interest Earning Assets:           
Total Loans$5,995,490 $104,0286.96% $5,972,120 $102,9926.99% $5,153,642 $90,6047.07%
Securities 937,099  6,9062.96%  924,693  6,6142.90%  891,384  5,9332.68%
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 31,172  4015.16%  50,836  6515.19%    %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 336,138  3,5154.19%  315,750  3,4364.41%  246,590  3,3335.44%
Total Interest Earning Assets 7,299,899  114,8506.31%  7,263,399  113,6936.35%  6,291,616  99,8706.38%
Allowance for Loan Losses (56,934) .  (54,711) .  (41,450)  
Noninterest- Earning Assets 548,406     542,294     461,007   
Total Assets$7,791,371 $114,850  $7,750,982 $113,693  $6,711,173 $99,870 
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-Bearing Deposits           
Subordinated Debt 5,029,981  41,5463.31%  5,141,498  42,4393.35%  4,268,207  40,9003.85%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 92,682  1,2355.34%  97,251  1,2625.26%  99,913  1,3545.45%
Bank Term Funding Program 5,000  1008.02%  5,000  998.03%  5,000  1139.09%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 447,271  4,7934.30%  362,092  3,7964.25%  324,691  3,3724.18%
Other Borrowings 20,514  1342.62%  18,321  1142.52%  19,164  1222.56%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$5,595,448 $47,8083.43% $5,624,162 $47,7103.44% $4,716,975 $45,8613.91%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$1,292,262    $1,244,793    $1,297,085   
Other Liabilities 65,847     67,167     41,999   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,358,109     1,311,960     1,339,084   
Shareholders' Equity:           
Common Shareholders' Equity 765,884     742,930     583,184   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 837,814     814,860     655,114   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$7,791,371    $7,750,982    $6,711,173   
            
Net Interest Spread  2.88%   2.91%   2.47%
Net Interest Income $67,042   $65,983   $54,009 
Net Interest Margin  3.68%   3.68%   3.45%
            
Overall Cost of Funds  2.78%   2.82%   3.07%
Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
        
 Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest
Earned/Interest
Paid		Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		Interest
Earned/Interest
Paid		Average
Yield/Rate
Assets       
        
Interest Earning Assets:       
Total Loans$5,983,870 $207,0206.98% $5,090,289 $176,5516.97%
Securities 930,930  13,5202.93%  890,158  11,5322.61%
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
 40,950  1,0525.18%    
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 326,000  6,9514.30%  288,426  7,7985.44%
Total Interest Earning Assets 7,281,750  228,5436.33%  6,268,873  195,8816.28%
Allowance for Loan Losses (55,829)    (40,988)  
Noninterest- Earning Assets 545,367     461,465   
Total Assets$7,771,288 $228,543  $6,689,350 $195,881 
        
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
        
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Interest-Bearing Deposits$5,085,431 $83,9853.33% $4,170,406 $78,9293.81%
Subordinated Debt 94,954  2,4975.30%  99,942  2,7105.45%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  1998.03%  5,000  2269.09%
Bank Term Funding Program
   %  130,220  2,7884.31%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 404,917  8,5894.28%  274,096  5,4664.01%
Other Borrowings 19,424  2482.57%  17,640  2222.53%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$5,609,726 $95,5183.43% $4,697,304 $90,3413.87%
        
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$1,268,659    $1,289,948   
Other Liabilities 66,503     49,754   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,335,162     1,339,702   
Shareholders' Equity:       
Common Shareholders' Equity 754,470     580,414   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 826,400     652,344   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$7,771,288    $6,689,350   
        
Net Interest Spread  2.90%   2.42%
Net Interest Income $133,025   $105,540 
Net Interest Margin  3.68%   3.39%
        
Overall Cost of Funds  2.80%   3.03%
        
Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$114,850 $113,693 $99,870  $228,543 $195,881 
Core interest income 114,850  113,693  98,870   228,543  195,881 
       
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 47,808  47,710  45,861   95,518  90,341 
Core interest expense 47,808  47,710  45,861   95,518  90,341 
       
Provision for Credit Losses: (b)      
Provision for credit losses 2,225  2,812  1,310   5,037  2,496 
Core provision expense 2,225  2,812  1,310   5,037  2,496 
       
Other Income:      
Other income 14,415  13,226  12,176   27,641  21,562 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (155)    (155) (50)
Loss (Gain) on sale of securities 47  1     48  1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (630)    (630)  
Gain on branch sale
 (3,360)      (3,360) 
Core other income 11,102  12,442  12,176   23,544  21,513 
       
Other Expense:      
Other expense 51,206  50,578  43,110   101,784  85,632 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) (570) (679) (419)  (1,249) (1,134)
Core conversion expenses (1,008) (216)    (1,224)  
Core other expense 49,628  49,683  42,691   99,311  84,498 
       
Pre-Tax Income: (a)      
Pre-tax income 28,026  25,819  21,765   53,845  38,974 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (155)    (155) (50)
Loss (Gain) on sale of securities 47  1     48  1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (630)    (630)  
Gain on branch sale (3,360)    (3,360) 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 570  679  419   1,249  1,134 
Core conversion expenses 1,008  216     1,224   
Core pre-tax income 26,291  25,930  22,184   52,221  40,059 
       
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)      
Provision for income taxes 5,923  5,276  4,559   11,199  8,198 
Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment   (33)    (33) (11)
Tax on loss (gain) on sale of securities 10       10   
Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt   (133)    (133)  
Tax on gain on branch sale (833)    (833) 
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 103  143  2   246  91 
Tax on core conversion expenses 213  46     259   
Core provision for income taxes 5,416  5,299  4,561   10,715  8,278 
       
Preferred Dividends:      
Preferred dividends 1,350  1,350  1,350   2,700  2,700 
Core preferred dividends 1,350  1,350  1,350   2,700  2,700 
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders      
Net income available to common shareholders 20,753  19,193  15,856   39,946  28,076 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   (122)    (122) (39)
Loss (Gain) on sale of securities, net of tax 37  1     38  1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (497)    (497)  
Gain on branch sale, net of tax (2,527)     (2,527) 
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 467  536  417   1,003  1,043 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 795  170     965   
Core net income available to common shareholders$19,525 $19,281 $16,273  $38,806 $29,081 
       
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings Available to Common Shareholders (a+b)$30,251 $28,631 $23,075  $58,882 $41,470 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (155)    (155) (50)
Loss (Gain) on sale of securities 47  1     48  1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (630)    (630)  
Gain on branch sale (3,360)    (3,360) 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 570  679  419   1,249  1,134 
Core conversion expenses 1,008  216     1,224   
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings$28,516 $28,742 $23,494  $57,258 $42,555 
       
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,586,722  29,545,921  25,395,614   29,500,061  25,412,142 
       
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share      
Diluted earnings per common share$0.70 $0.65 $0.62  $1.35 $1.10 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax           
Loss (Gain) on sale of securities, net of tax           
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (0.02)    (0.02)  
Gain on branch sale, net of tax (0.09)     (0.09) 
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.02  0.02  0.02   0.04  0.04 
Core conversion expenses,net of tax 0.03       0.03   
Core diluted earnings per common share$0.66 $0.65 $0.64  $1.31 $1.14 
       
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Diluted Earnings per Common Share$1.02 $0.97 $0.91  $2.00 $1.63 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (0.01)    (0.01)  
Loss (gain) on sale of securities           
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (0.02)    (0.02)  
Gain on branch sale (0.11)     (0.11) 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.02  0.02  0.02   0.04  0.04 
Core conversion expenses 0.03  0.01     0.04   
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share$0.96 $0.97 $0.93  $1.94 $1.67 
       
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2025 and 2024. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood

                          

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2024
    
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$848,440 $826,312 $664,530 
Preferred stock (71,930) (71,930) (71,930)
Total common shareholders' equity 776,510  754,382  592,600 
Goodwill (121,146) (121,691) (91,527)
Core deposit and customer intangible (15,775) (16,538) (10,849)
Total tangible common equity$639,589 $616,153 $490,224 
    
    
Total Assets:   
Total assets$7,948,294 $7,784,728 $6,703,889 
Goodwill (121,146) (121,691) (91,527)
Core deposit and customer intangible (15,775) (16,538) (10,849)
Total tangible assets$7,811,373 $7,646,499 $6,601,513 
    
Common shares outstanding 29,602,970  29,572,297  25,502,175 
    
Book value per common share$26.23 $25.51 $23.24 
Tangible book value per common share$21.61 $20.84 $19.22 
Common equity to total assets 9.77% 9.69% 8.84%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.19% 8.06% 7.43%


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets$7,791,372 $7,750,982 $6,711,173  $7,771,289 $6,689,350 
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity$765,884 $742,930 $583,184  $754,470 $580,414 
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders$20,753 $19,193 $15,856  $39,946 $28,076 
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax           
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   (122)    (122) (39)
Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net of tax 37  1     38  1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (497)    (497)  
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 467       467   
Gain on branch sale, net of tax
 (2,527) 536  417   (2,527) 1,043 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 795  170     965   
Core net income available to common shareholders$19,525 $19,281 $16,273  $38,806 $29,081 
       
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.07% 1.00% 0.95%  1.04% 0.84%
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.01% 1.01% 0.98%  1.01% 0.87%
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.87% 10.48% 10.94%  10.68% 9.73%
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.23% 10.53% 11.22%  10.37% 10.08%
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$114,850 $113,693 $99,870  $228,543 $195,881 
Core interest income 114,850  113,693  99,870   228,543  195,881 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 47,808  47,710  45,861   95,518  90,341 
Core interest expense 47,808  47,710  45,861   95,518  90,341 
Other Income:      
Other income 14,415  13,226  12,176   27,641  21,562 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment   (155)    (155) (50)
Loss (Gain) on sale of securities 47  1     48  1 
Gain on extinguishment of debt   (630)    (630)  
Gain on branch sale (3,360)    (3,360) 
Core other income 11,102  12,442  12,176   23,544  21,513 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 51,206  50,578  43,110   101,784  85,632 
Acquisition-related expenses (570) (679) (419)  (1,249) (1,134)
Core conversion expenses (1,008) (216)    (1,224)  
Core other expense$49,628 $49,683 $42,691  $99,311 $84,498 
       
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a)$51,206 $50,578 $43,110  $101,784 $85,632 
Core other expense (c)$49,628 $49,683 $42,691  $99,311 $84,498 
Net interest and other income (1) (b)$81,505 $79,210 $66,185  $160,714 $127,103 
Core net interest and other income (1) (d)$78,144 $78,425 $66,185  $156,569 $127,053 
Efficiency ratio (a/b) 62.83% 63.85% 65.14%  63.33% 67.37%
Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 63.51% 63.35% 64.50%  63.43% 66.51%
       
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets$7,299,899 $7,263,399 $6,291,616  $7,281,750 $6,268,873 
       
Net Interest Income:       
Net interest income$67,042 $65,983 $54,009  $133,025 $105,540 
Loan discount accretion$(767)$(793)$(1,695) $(1,560)$(2,480)
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion$66,275 $65,190 $52,314  $131,465 $103,060 
       
Net interest margin (2) 3.68% 3.68% 3.45%  3.68% 3.39%
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.64% 3.64% 3.34%  3.64% 3.31%
Net interest spread (2) 2.88% 2.91% 2.47%  2.90% 2.42%
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.84% 2.86% 2.37%  2.85% 2.34%
       
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to Oakwood

