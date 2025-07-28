Blink Charging Teams with dfYOUNG to Offer Streamlined EV Charger and Fleet Management Services for Corporate Salesforce Customers

New Collaboration Delivers a Turnkey Approach for Organizations with Electric Vehicle Salesforce Teams Nationwide.

Bowie, Md., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a strategic collaboration with logistics solutions leader dfYOUNG to offer streamlined corporate fleet management and at-home EV charger installations for salesforces nationwide.

By combining dfYOUNG’s expertise in fleet operations with Blink’s advanced EV charging solutions, this collaboration delivers a turnkey approach for organizations with electric vehicle salesforces across the nation.

Through this joint effort, EV chargers will be installed strategically at sales reps’ homes through Blink’s and dfYOUNG’s coordinated service. The Blink chargers are pre-kitted, RFI-activated, shipped and installed directly by dfYOUNG. Customers then receive 24/7 customer service from Blink. dfYOUNG will then provide full-service fleet oversight—covering deliveries, job completion, safety, and compliance. Also provided are real-time tracking of vehicle deliveries and pickups for full visibility and streamlined coordination with department managers to ease internal workload.

"Our collaboration with dfYOUNG marks the latest in a series of significant milestones designed to enhance and simplify the process of EV adoption and expansion as we continue to roll out next gen services and charging solutions for corporate customers and fleet managers,” said Chris Carr, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Blink. “These new, customer-centric capabilities take our white glove EV integration process for businesses to the next level, providing end-to-end support—from procurement through post-installation EV fleet management.”

###

About dfYOUNG

dfYOUNG is a customer-driven, full-service international freight forwarder and 3PL with a global presence. Services include ground transportation, air and ocean services, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, order management, security management, documentation, white glove, and e-Logistics. The dfYOUNG Fleet Management Division allows organizations with nationwide sales forces to outsource oversight of corporate fleets, saving valuable resources. Learn more at dfyoung.com.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic collaborations for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266