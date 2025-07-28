Latin Metals Expands Organullo Gold Project, Salta Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to report that following an application submitted to the mining authorities in Salta Province, the Company has secured rights to the 1,032-hectare Malena VI mining property (the "Malena VI") (Figure 1). Malena VI is contiguous with the existing Organullo gold project and will form part of the properties included in an existing option agreement (the "Option") with AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. ("AngloGold Ashanti"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti plc. (NYSE: AU) under the terms of which AngloGold Ashanti has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold projects.





Figure 1: Location of newly acquired Malena VI property relative to the existing Organullo Gold Project. Background image is Total Magnetic Intensity (reduced to pole).

"This acquisition provides a meaningful addition to the Organullo gold exploration project, extending the prospective northeast-southwest structural corridor by nearly 4km toward the southwest," stated Keith Henderson, Latin Metals' President & CEO. "This expansion opens new opportunities for additional target generation in close proximity to already-established targets."

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets.

