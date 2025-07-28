LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. and Strattners Exploring Strategic Investment Partnership

WUXI, China, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”) today announced that it is currently in advanced negotiations with Strattners, a globally recognized financial group with historical roots tracing back to 17th-century Austria, regarding a potential equity financing facility.

Strattners, known for its long-standing heritage and innovative approach to modern investment and merchant banking, has expressed interest in supporting LOBO as a long-term strategic partner. It is optimistic about the company's long-term development potential and intends to become a cornerstone investor of the company.The company recognizes and agrees with its investment perspective. Strattners agrees to provide the Company with the option to access up to $10 million in capital over a three-year period.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company may, at its discretion, issue and sell ordinary shares to Strattners from time to time, subject to certain conditions and limitations. The equity facility doesn’t contain a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) mechanism or any volume-based pricing formula.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from any issuance under the equity facility to support general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, product development, and expansion initiatives.

There is no obligation on the Company to issue shares under the facility, and any such issuance will be made at the Company’s discretion based on its capital requirements and market conditions.Strattners intends to align with the Company’s financing needs, serving as a cornerstone partner to support its long-term growth and global expansion vision.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://www.loboai.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Zane Xu

IR Manager

ir@loboai.com