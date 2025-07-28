UnionEx Forms Joint Venture with Leading Southeast Asian Fintech Unicorn and Secures Indonesian License





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnionEx , the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce that it has secured the Indonesia license through a newly established joint venture with a leading Southeast Asian fintech unicorn. This achievement marks a major step forward in UnionEx’s commitment to regulatory compliance and its long-term vision of building a secure and trusted digital asset trading platform.

With the license, UnionEx is now authorized to operate as a physical crypto asset trader in Indonesia, and will continue to innovate and optimize its platform to deliver better, more localized services tailored to Indonesian users.

At the same time, UnionEx strictly adheres to AML and KYC standards to ensure strong protection for users and their assets. By combining regulatory compliance with user-centric development, UnionEx aims to contribute to the development of Indonesia’s digital asset and Web3 ecosystem, working closely with regulators, local partners, and the broader community.

As a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange designed to serve both retail and professional traders, UnionEx has continued to evolve since its launch. Powered by a self-developed, high-performance matching engine, and equipped with an intuitive interface and robust security architecture, the platform delivers a seamless and reliable trading experience to users.

UnionEx has rapidly built a solid foundation across multiple markets, and the Indonesian license further solidifies its position as a rising global player. Looking ahead, UnionEx plans to expand its product suite to meet the needs of a growing global user base, while actively pursuing regulatory approvals in other key regions and remains dedicated to building a compliant, trusted, and accessible platform that empowers users worldwide and drives the next wave of crypto adoption.

About UnionEx

Launched in 2024, UnionEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange built on the principles of security, transparency, and community engagement. The platform delivers cutting-edge products and tools designed to serve users worldwide. With a strong commitment to innovation and inclusivity, UnionEx continuously evolves through product development and active community involvement, aiming to create a more accessible and inclusive financial ecosystem for everyone.

United. We BUIDL.

