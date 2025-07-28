Avalon GloboCare Enters into Distribution Agreement with Saga Health for KetoAir Targeting First Responders

FREEHOLD, N.J., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products, today announced that its subsidiary, Q&A Distribution, LLC, has entered into a wholesale distribution agreement with Saga Health Corporation (“Saga Health”) for its use of the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device in its first responder-targeted Holistic Health Reset Program.

KetoAir™ is a handheld breathalyzer designed for ketogenic health management (U.S. Food and Drug Administration registration number: 3026284320). It measures breath acetone concentration (BrAce), a key indicator of fat metabolism and ketosis. Intended for users pursuing ketogenic diets for weight loss, athletic performance, or therapeutic purposes, the device utilizes nano-sensor technology to provide real-time insights. KetoAir™ is compatible with both Apple and Android devices and is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“We believe that this agreement with Saga Health marks a milestone in accelerating the commercial expansion of KetoAir™,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “KetoAir™ is a unique, science-driven tool that supports the growing demand for personalized, real-time monitoring of BrAce, and is intended for those pursuing ketogenic lifestyles. We’re pleased to collaborate with our partner Saga Health to further our goal of accelerating the commercial expansion of the KetoAir™.”

“We are very happy to partner with Avalon GloboCare to introduce the KetoAir™ to the first responders in our Holistic Health Reset Program,” said Thomas Tauzin, CEO of Saga Health.

To learn more or purchase your own KetoAir™ device, visit www.ketoair.us.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products and the advancement of intellectual property in cellular therapy. Avalon is currently marketing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device, which is owned and manufactured by Qi Diagnostics Limited, and plans to develop additional diagnostic uses of the breathalyzer technology. The KetoAir™ is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device. The Company also continues to focus on advancing its intellectual property portfolio through existing patent applications. In addition, Avalon owns and operates commercial real estate. For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

About Saga Health Corp.

Saga Health Corporation offers a comprehensive wellness journey called the Holistic Health Reset Program, created to help participants take control of their health. The program provides personalized nutritional guidance, coaching, and tools like the KetoAir™ breathalyzer with the goal to improve metabolic, physical, and behavioral health. Saga Health’s programs are tailored for groups such as first responders, using themed daily content to drive engagement and accountability.

