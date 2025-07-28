Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT) Partners with Skydda.ai to Bring AI-Enabled SOC Operations to GCC Clients

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity portfolio companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Skydda.ai, a next-generation AI SOC Analyst platform provider. This collaboration strengthens Aeries’ ability to deliver intelligent, proactive cybersecurity operations through its network of GCCs in India and Mexico.

Skydda.ai brings autonomous threat detection and AI-powered analyst workflows to Security Operations Centers (SOC), enabling faster triage, reduced false positives, and scalable 24/7 operations. By integrating Skydda.ai into its delivery model, Aeries will help clients rapidly stand up SOC capabilities that are not only more efficient but also continuously adaptive to evolving threats.



The partnership is a strategic extension of Aeries’ GCC build-and-operate platform, enabling mid-market companies to deploy next-generation SOC functions with the speed, cost-efficiency, and intelligence typically associated with larger enterprise security teams.



“The future of SOC operations will be shaped by intelligent digital workers alongside the human-in-the-loop,” said Unni Nambiar, CTO of Aeries Technology. “Partnering with Skydda.ai allows us to achieve a 33x increase in analyst productivity and 20x faster execution of SOC end-to-end workflows. This brings next-gen security capabilities to our clients today.”

Skydda’s agentic AI delivers 10x better price-to-performance for SOC operations - less noise, faster decisions, and higher confidence for Aeries’ clients,” said Anu Engineer, CEO and Co-Founder of Skydda Inc.



This collaboration forms part of Aeries’ AI Partner Network, a curated ecosystem of high-impact, domain-specific AI platforms designed to accelerate enterprise transformation through GCC-based delivery.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.