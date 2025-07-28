FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

FEMSA: Total Consolidated Revenues grew 6.3% and Income from Operations increased 1.2% compared to 2Q24.

and compared to 2Q24. FEMSA Retail 1 : Proximity Americas t otal Revenues grew 6.9% and Income from operations decreased 2.8% versus 2Q24.

and versus 2Q24. SPIN: Spin by OXXO had 9.4 million active users 2 representing 18.8% growth compared to 2Q24 while Spin Premia had 26.6 million active loyalty users 2 representing 16.9% growth compared to 2Q24, and an average tender 3 at OXXO Mexico of 45.8 % which increased from 36.1% tender in 2Q24.

representing compared to 2Q24 while representing compared to 2Q24, and an average tender at OXXO Mexico of % which increased from 36.1% tender in 2Q24. COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total Revenues and Income from Operations grew 5.0% and 0.2%, respectively against 2Q24.

Financial Summary for the Second Quarter 2025

Change vs. comparable period Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from

Operations Same-Store Sales As Reported 2Q25 YTD25 2Q25 YTD25 2Q25 YTD25 2Q25 YTD25 FEMSA Consolidated 6.3% 8.3% 4.2% 9.2% 1.2% 2.6% Proximity Americas 6.9% 6.9% 6.9% 8.3% (2.8%) (6.3%) (0.4%) (1.1) Proximity Europe 31.4% 24.9% 25.6% 20.3% 54.4% 22.3% N.A. N.A. Health 15.6% 18.3% 13.6% 18.3% 5.7% 15.2% 13.1% 14.3% Fuel 0.6% 1.2% 6.6% 5.6% 13.6% 1.8% 4.9% 5.2% Coca-Cola FEMSA 5.0% 6.7% 3.4% 6.9% 0.2% 3.3% Comparable(A) FEMSA Consolidated 2.2% 2.7% 0.0% 4.5% (1.5%) (3.9%) Proximity Americas 2.0% 1.7% 4.3% 5.7% (3.1%) (10.8%) (0.6%) N.A. Proximity Europe 5.9% 3.5% 1.2% (0.3%) 24.0% 0.6% N.A. N.A. Health 6.7% 6.8% 4.5% 6.5% (5.2%) 2.2% 4.8% N.A. Fuel 0.6% 1.2% 6.6% 5.6% 13.6% 1.8% 4.9% N.A. Coca-Cola FEMSA 2.4% 3.3% 0.9% 3.5% (2.6%) 0.3%



José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“During the second quarter, we delivered a mixed set of results. In our core operations in Mexico, we faced a challenging combination of a soft consumer environment and very adverse weather that put pressure on retail operations and beverage volumes. On the positive side, several of our proximity and beverage operations outside of Mexico delivered strong results, which combined with currency tailwinds, helped to mitigate the impact. The retail operations outside of Mexico provided encouraging signs that they are firing on all cylinders as they fine-tune their value propositions and increase their scale.

At Proximity Americas Mexico, weak traffic numbers stood out against an otherwise largely positive set of trends outside of Mexico, reflecting an environment in which convenience categories such as soft drinks, beer and tobacco underperformed other categories across channels. We are working hard together with our supplier partners to ensure we can adjust our assortment and price-package architecture to remain competitive in addressing our customers’ needs as we advance through the summer and approach the key selling season in the fourth quarter. For its part, Valora delivered a solid result, as did our Health operations outside of Mexico. Finally, Coca-Cola FEMSA navigated the same challenging environment in Mexico which it is aggressively addressing with highly targeted and segmented packaging strategies, promotional activity, and expense control. Outside of Mexico, KOF continued to improve its competitive position and delivered strong results, particularly led by certain markets in South America, further reinforced by currency tailwinds.

We remain confident of the initiatives being implemented across businesses, and we are focused on reversing the traffic and volume trends and on managing costs and expenses in the second half of the year. Our businesses have repeatedly proven their resilience, and we believe we have the right strategy and team for the task.”

ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates through a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.

(A) Please refer to page 13 for our definition of “comparable” and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

1 FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.

2 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

3 Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.