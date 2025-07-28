Wellness Supplements Market to Reach USD 470.93 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Health Awareness and Preventive Healthcare Trends – SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Supplements Market Size & Trends

According to a recent study by SNS Insider, the global Wellness Supplements Market was valued at USD 245.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 470.93 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The global wellness supplements market is growing significantly due to the growing health consciousness, preventive healthcare, and inclination towards natural/organic and personalized nutrition. Aging populations, enlarging e-commerce channels, and the rise of plant-based products are speeding up uptake.





Get Free Sample Report of the Wellness Supplements Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5962

The U.S. wellness supplements market was estimated at USD 187.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 354.43 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The wellness supplements market in the U.S. is the largest market due to the rising awareness of consumers regarding preventive healthcare, widespread availability of healthcare products, and a developed retail and e-commerce sector. Countries that focus on health, nutrition, and customized wellness offerings provide continued support to their leadership position with manufacturers and brands striving hard to innovate product offerings as per the rising consumer demands.

Key Wellness Supplements Companies Profiled in the Report

GNC (Mega Men Multivitamin, Triple Strength Fish Oil)

doTERRA International LLC (Lifelong Vitality Pack, Deep Blue Polyphenol Complex)

Herbalife Nutrition (Formula 1 Nutritional Shake Mix, Herbal Tea Concentrate)

Amway (Nutrilite Double X Multivitamin, Nutrilite Omega-3 Complex)

Garden of Life (Vitamin Code Raw One for Women, Dr. Formulated Probiotics)

New Chapter, Inc. (Every Woman's One Daily Multivitamin, Zyflamend Whole Body)

Swisse (Ultivite Women's Multivitamin, Ultiboost Liver Detox)

By-Health (Protein Powder, Collagen Peptides)

Nature's Bounty (Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies, Vitamin D3 Softgels)

NOW Foods (Omega-3 Fish Oil, Adam Men's Multivitamin)

Optimum Nutrition (Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein, Opti-Men Multivitamin)

USANA Health Sciences (CellSentials Multivitamin, BiOmega Fish Oil)

Nature Made (Vitamin C Tablets, Magnesium Citrate)

Vitacost.com (Synergy Once Daily Multivitamin, Probiotic 10-20)

Bodybuilding.com (Signature Whey Protein Isolate, Signature Multivitamin)

International Vitamin Corporation (Vitamin D3 Tablets, Calcium Citrate)

Abbott Laboratories (Ensure Nutritional Shake, Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution)

Arko Corp (7-Eleven Go!Smart Multivitamin Gummies, 7-Eleven Go!Smart Omega-3 Softgels)

Plexus Worldwide (Slim Hunger Control, ProBio 5)

New U Life (SomaDerm Gel, NeuraVie)

Market Segmentation Highlights

Based on Supplement Type, the Multivitamins and Antioxidants segment leads the Wellness Supplements Market

In 2023, the multivitamins and antioxidants segment dominated the wellness supplements market, considering their overall well-being effect across the consumer base. They’re popular supplements for immune support, energy boosting, and overall well-being, which means people of all ages are taking them daily. They are easily accessible, widely endorsed by physicians, and promoted as preventive health must-haves, and that has played a large part in their adoption.

Based on the Application, the Immune Health Segment Leads the Wellness Supplements Market

The immune health segment occupied the largest share in 2023 in the wellness supplements market with a 30.14% market share as a result of high consumer attention on strengthening their immune systems after the COVID-19 outbreak. Rising awareness of the immune-supporting effects of vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements helped drive adoption. Consumers of all ages were looking for ways to protect against infections and chronic disease, pushing immune-boosting dietary supplements to the fore as a daily health imperative.

Based on Form, the Capsules & Tablets Segment Holds the Largest Market Share in the Wellness Supplements Market

The capsules and tablets were the leading segment in 2023, attributed to convenient utilization, accurate dosages, longer shelf life, and a high degree of consumer acceptance. These forms are simple to produce, economical, and conducive to controlled release of nutrients and are therefore the forms of choice for producers and users. Furthermore, their convenience and the ease with which they can be included as part of the regular diet facilitate daily use.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5962

The North America Region Holds the Major Share in the Wellness Supplements Market, and The Asia-Pacific Region is Projected to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the wellness supplements market with a 43.22% market share in 2024, owing to its well-established healthcare industry, very high consumer awareness, and emphasis on preventive health care and fitness. The market has a developed supplements sector, with established distribution through retail chains, pharmacies, and e-commerce.

The wellness supplements market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization, the increasing size of the middle-class population, and increasing health-consciousness in this region. Rise in disposable income and rise in adoption of digital health platforms are leading to significant consumer adoption of supplements in China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, traditional therapies such as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine are included in contemporary supplement formulas, promoting demand even more.

Wellness Supplements Market Segmentation

By Supplement Type:

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Multi-vitamins and Antioxidants

Fibers

Minerals

Others

By Application:

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Weight Management

Women's Health

Allergic Disorders

Immune Health

Others

By Form:

Gummies & Softgels

Capsules & Tablets

Powder Form

Liquid Form

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Specialty Stores Drug & Pharmacy Stores Others



Wellness Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 245.41 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 470.93 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.51% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, and a strong preference for preventive healthcare practices

Buy the Full Wellness Supplements Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5962

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Wellness Supplements Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Supplement Type

6. Wellness Supplements Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Wellness Supplements Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Form

8. Wellness Supplements Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Distribution Channel

9. Wellness Supplements Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.