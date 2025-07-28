All Eyes on SEGG Media: Ilott’s Charge, Foster’s Fire, Murray’s Redemption Lead Racing Weekend

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

MONTEREY, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment and gaming, brands Sports.com and Lottery.com were represented at legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, as drivers Callum Ilott, Louis Foster, and Sebastian Murray made their mark in the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey.

Ilott put in a sensational drive, surging from P24 on the grid to finish P6 — PREMA Racing’s best-ever result in the NTT INDYCAR Series. Executing a flawless strategy and holding off top-tier competition in the closing laps, Ilott’s drive demonstrated both maturity and masterclass control.

Louis Foster once again proved himself one of the fastest young drivers in IndyCar with a brilliant P7 in qualifying, continuing his streak of top-10 starts and cementing his status as one of the most consistent rookies in the field. Though an early incident dropped him to P17 in the race, Foster’s raw speed and commitment remain clear, and SEGG Media continues to back his exceptional potential.

Meanwhile, in INDY NXT by Firestone action, Sebastian Murray made a phenomenal return following his major crash at Mid-Ohio. After a difficult first race, Murray delivered an extraordinary comeback drive in Race 2, finishing inside the top six and earning huge respect across the paddock. In a hectic race that saw four caution periods lasting a total of 15 laps and six penalties distributed across the field, Murray fought through the chaos and locked in the best finish of the day for the Andretti fleet in fifth—marking the best finish of his Indy NXT career.

Representing the Andretti Cape team this weekend, Murray once again took the green flag from his career-best starting position, hoping to lock in better results after Saturday’s gearbox issues. Despite multiple yellows, he maintained a clean race and rounded out the top five.

“It was awesome to close out the weekend with a top-five finish, which is our best result of the season,” said Murray. “After the setback with the gearbox yesterday, the team gave me a great car today. We had strong pace from start to finish and stayed out of trouble. A huge thanks to the entire team and my sponsors. We’ll carry this momentum into Portland.”

His performance resulted in outstanding brand exposure for Sports.com and Lottery.com, both on broadcast and across media coverage — further underlining why SEGG Media selected these rising stars to carry its identity.

“Seb’s comeback was remarkable,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of SEGG Media. “And the airtime our brands received as a result of his grit and performance hasn’t gone unnoticed. It’s exactly the kind of value we promised our shareholders and partners.”

SEGG Media continues to build toward the future. The weekend’s success follows recent momentum from the completed acquisitions of Veloce and Quadrant, and SEGG’s partnership with the Kerala Super League in India. These moves are strengthening the Company’s global footprint in sports, motorsport, and live entertainment.

“SEGG Media is doing things differently,” added Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com and Head of Global Motorsport Strategy. “This isn’t just about results – it’s about showing the market what smart investment in talent and IP looks like.”

With strong performances, high visibility, and a clear long-term strategy, SEGG Media’s motorsport strategy continues to deliver both on track and in value creation.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

