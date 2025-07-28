D&H Distributing Ends Fiscal ‘25 with Double- and Triple-Digit Gains Across Strategic Technology Categories

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions across North America, saw exponential growth in a range of categories as it ended its Fiscal Year 2025. The company experienced double- and even triple-digit increases in key areas, with considerable gains in strategic product categories such as advanced infrastructure solutions, cloud, endpoint devices, and security.

Highlights include revenue growth of 27% year-over-year, comprised of 283% growth in professional services, a 41% increase in modern security solutions and a 29% increase in cloud solutions. The SMB segment saw its largest revenue year in the history of the company, with 23% growth, while the components and gaming business unit increased by 24%. Additionally, over 1,500 partners achieved AI-readiness through D&H’s Go Big AI initiative, which demystifies AI and helps partners utilize it effectively through training sessions, consultative initiatives, and resources.

“At D&H, ‘Built for Growth’ isn’t just a mindset,” said Marty Bauerlein, Chief Commercial & Consumer Officer at D&H. “It’s our pledge to drive successful outcomes for our partners. With Fiscal 2026 underway, we are delivering new opportunities for our partners to embrace innovation and respond to an ever-changing market with agility, speed, and precision.”



Key Hire Brings Channel Expertise and Market Specialization

To expand partner opportunity in advanced technologies, D&H has just appointed Colin Blair as Vice President of Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies. A veteran IT distribution leader, Blair’s expertise in setting growth strategies and his ability to unlock value across the partner ecosystem will be instrumental in the next phase of D&H’s evolution. Blair will focus on AI and extending the value of D&H’s proven Go Big AI program, cybersecurity, data center/hybrid cloud, enterprise networking and 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT). As new technologies are brought to market, Blair will work with new and existing vendors to ensure that partners are trained and able to capture new business.

“I am honored to join D&H at such a pivotal time for both the organization and the channel,” said Blair. “With the transformative growth of AI, the continued evolution of the modern data center, and the urgent need for resilient security solutions, distribution plays a crucial role in helping partners navigate disruption. I feel lucky to join a talented team of industry experts who share my commitment to partner excellence and am excited for what’s ahead.”

Doubling Down on Partner Activation in Advanced Technologies

With the global AI market expected to grow to $4.8 trillion by 2033 and the global collaboration tools market to reach $116 million by the same year, advanced and emerging technologies present opportunities for explosive growth. D&H has made significant investments in state-of-the-art training and enablement resources to help partners capture that momentum. The company is set to launch immersive experiences where partners can learn to activate opportunities in AI as well as cloud, data center, security and more.

Based at D&H’s headquarters, these experience destinations include:

An interactive training center for applying emerging AI across the modern enterprise, complete with conversational AI demonstrations and use cases for AI to drive productivity and operations

A cyber resilience solutions lab offering cyber attack simulations and Zero Trust workshops, and secure access for cyber work

A collaboration/ProAV zone designed for hybrid work and meeting needs, real-time learning, and hands-on demonstrations



“Technology is changing faster than ever before, and nobody wants to be left behind,” said Bauerlein. “At every stage, D&H is committed to leveling up our partners and ensuring their success. From the addition of leaders like Colin Blair to the impending launch of our experience destinations, we are ready to help our partners seize greater opportunity, compete, and thrive.”

To find out how D&H can help channel partners capitalize on opportunities and grow their practices, visit www.dandh.com , or call (800) 877-1200.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets. Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.