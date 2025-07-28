Harrison Street Launches Private Wealth Division

CHICAGO and DENVER, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrison Street Asset Management (“Harrison Street” or “HSAM”), the investment management division of Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), today announced the launch of its dedicated private wealth division, following the integration, rebranding and expansion of its subsidiary, Versus Capital Advisors. The new platform, Harrison Street Private Wealth (“HS Private Wealth”), will be based in Denver and led by partners, Mark Quam, Bill Fuhs, and Casey Frazier.

HS Private Wealth will continue to deliver highly differentiated, alternative investment strategies to wealth managers, financial advisors, and high-net-worth investors while significantly expanding access to Harrison Street’s global investment capabilities.

“We are excited to launch our dedicated private wealth platform within Harrison Street,” said Christopher Merrill, Co-Founder and Global CEO of Harrison Street. “This integration builds on the strength and long-standing success of our partnership with Versus and allows us to accelerate our reach in the growing private wealth channel. As we celebrate 20 years of leadership in institutional alternative investments, we remain focused on expanding investor access to our strategies and capturing new growth opportunities, while continuing to complement our institutional platform.”

Mark Quam, Co-Founder of Versus and now, CEO, HS Private Wealth, added: “Harrison Street is a pioneer and recognized leader in alternative assets. We’re thrilled to be able to combine our capabilities and offer private wealth clients a broader suite of innovative, institutional-quality solutions with a proven record of delivering strong returns to investors.”

To support its expanded efforts, HS Private Wealth has bolstered its client service and distribution capabilities with the addition of the following seasoned professionals:

Chip Saltz , formerly Managing Director and Head of Distribution at Starwood Capital Group, will serve as Global Head of Distribution Services.

, formerly Managing Director and Head of Distribution at Starwood Capital Group, will serve as Global Head of Distribution Services. Scott Toohig , previously with Lazard Asset Management, joins as Director of Advisory Services, Northeast Region.

, previously with Lazard Asset Management, joins as Director of Advisory Services, Northeast Region. Adam Evans, also formerly of Lazard Asset Management, joins as Director of Advisory Services, Southwest Region.





About Harrison Street Asset Management

Harrison Street Asset Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with $100 billion in assets under management through highly differentiated assets across infrastructure, real estate and credit strategies. Headquartered in Chicago and Toronto with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, the firm offers innovative solutions across a variety of closed-end, open-end and specialized vehicles on behalf of 900 institutional investors and over 10,000 private wealth investors.

Harrison Street has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments for ten years (2014-2020, 2022-2024) and has received 16 PERE awards since 2019, including the 2024 Alternatives Investor of the Year – Global award. For more information, visit www.harrisonst.com .

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Harrison Street Asset Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remain committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.