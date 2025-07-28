Blue Gold Limited Updates Shareholders on Strategic Growth and Vision to Become the World’s First Digital Gold Company

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today provided a shareholder update highlighting significant operational advancements, strategic initiatives, and its evolving vision to become the world’s first fully digital gold company.

ASSET DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGIC M&A

Blue Gold continues to execute its growth strategy by focusing on high-quality, high-margin gold and copper assets:

Strategic Pipeline: Blue Gold is actively evaluating accretive acquisition opportunities targeting 2 million ounces of annual production within five years and providing geographic diversification, underscoring its commitment to building a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional gold producer.

Mampon Copper/Gold License Acquisition: The Company has signed its first non-binding term sheet to acquire the Mampon Copper/Gold mining license in Ghana, located approximately 80 km north of its Bogoso and Prestea mines. The acquisition structure allocates the cost of further drilling and feasibility studies to the seller, with payment contingent upon verification of resources by independent experts. Under the current terms, Blue Gold’s payment is capped at no more than $45 per oz and 6 million ounces of gold where the grade is greater than 3g/t and no more than $55 per ton and 4 million tons of copper where the grade is greater than 2%, ensuring a low-risk, high-return expansion opportunity. This is in addition to the initial consideration of $26.25m, at a $35 share price, for what the seller estimates to be 300,000 oz of Measured and Indicated Gold Resource.

Proactive Resolution of Bogoso Prestea Dispute: The Company continues to engage constructively with the Government of Ghana to resolve the lease dispute concerning the Bogoso Prestea mine, whilst also pressing ahead with the already initiated international arbitration.

DIGITAL GOLD: FROM MINE TO WALLET

Blue Gold is advancing its digital transformation strategy to create non-dilutive, technology-driven funding solutions and consumer products:

Blue Gold Token (BGT): In partnership with TripleBolt Technology, Blue Gold is investigating the creation of a BGT, a fractional gold futures token enabling individuals to acquire future gold production at competitive rates. This initiative has the potential to unlock new capital streams, reduce reliance on equity or debt, and create a transparent, asset-backed digital ecosystem.

Integrated Payments Vision: The Company is also exploring a digital gold wallet and payment platform to enable customers to hold and spend gold through everyday transactions. By pairing BGT with a gold-backed debit card, Blue Gold aims to become the world’s first “mine-to-wallet” digital gold company, merging hard-asset security with fintech innovation.

Upcoming White Paper: A comprehensive white paper on the BGT project and its potential impact on Blue Gold’s business model will be released in 2025.

"Blue Gold is evolving into a diversified gold platform that merges the physical strength of mining assets with the scalability of digital finance,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Gold Limited. “While we continue to work towards resolving the Bogoso Prestea matter, our focus remains on growth, innovation, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders. The Mampon opportunity and the development of BGT will be key milestones in our journey to redefine what a modern gold company can be. Blue Gold remains steadfast in executing its vision of becoming a next-generation gold leader by combining strong operational performance with digital innovation.”

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

