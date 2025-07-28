Milton Hydro Powers Up Outage Notifications with SMS Alerts Pilot

MILTON, Ontario, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) is pleased to announce the launch of its SMS Outage Notification Service Pilot, a new initiative designed to enhance communication with customers by providing real-time, account-specific updates during power outages via text messaging. This pilot program will be available to the first 1000 customers to sign up, who will have the opportunity to provide feedback before the service is made available to the broader community.

Registration for the pilot program is fast and simple through a secure online sign-up process. Key features of the SMS pilot program include:

Real-time outage alerts tailored to individual customer accounts

Account-level control, allowing up to five mobile numbers to be registered for notifications per account

Two short customer feedback surveys during the pilot period to inform future improvements

Privacy and data protection, with all customer information handled securely

Easy opt-in and opt-out

A chance to win a $100 Canadian Tire gift card, awarded by random draw at the end of the pilot





“Keeping the lights on for our customers is one of our main goals but sometimes we still encounter unplanned outages and when that happens, keeping customers informed of the restoration status is a priority for Milton Hydro, and this SMS notification service represents an important step forward in our commitment to service excellence,” said Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro. “By providing real-time updates, we aim to enhance transparency, improve customer experience, and ensure that our community stays well-informed during unexpected power interruptions.”

Milton Hydro anticipates that expanding its digital communication tools—starting with SMS—will further strengthen the utility’s ability to deliver timely, accessible information during critical service events.

Milton Hydro customers interested in participating in the pilot can sign up by visiting https://www.miltonhydro.com/other/SMS_Signup. Milton Hydro’s Customer Experience team is also available to answer any questions and assist with sign up at (905) 876-4611 or customerservice@miltonhydro.com.

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for delivering electricity to more than 44,000 residential and business customers in the Town of Milton. A wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., Milton Hydro has been providing a safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Milton Hydro continues to invest in new technologies that enhance service reliability and customer engagement.

