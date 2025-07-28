Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the finalists for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.

The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 18 categories. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness.

“Our program highlights the pharma companies and their agency partners who have created impactful, innovative campaigns that address today’s global health challenges and shape the future of healthcare,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Pharma. “This year, we received the highest number of entries ever. It’s a true reflection of the bold, creative work happening across pharma marketing. We congratulate the finalists on their accomplishments and look forward to bringing the industry together to celebrate the winners in September.”

The 2025 finalists:

Agency of the Year

/prompt.

EvolveMKD

Minds + Assembly

SFC Group

Spectrum Science

Best Use of AI (sponsored by OSTRO)

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

| Badge of Honor iON.AI - Inizio Medical and Blend | MSL Interact, powered by iON.AI - Inizio Medical and Blend

| MSL Interact, powered by iON.AI - Inizio Medical and Blend MedTrix Healthcare | Enhancing HCP Education through Generative AI for Rare Disease

| Enhancing HCP Education through Generative AI for Rare Disease Real Chemistry | Using AI to transform healthcare messaging

| Using AI to transform healthcare messaging Weber Shandwick, Sanofi and Regeneron | Real Skinformation



Charitable or Philanthropic Campaign

Avegen Health | Together for Her In-App Community Growth Campaign

| Together for Her In-App Community Growth Campaign FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

| Badge of Honor SFC Group | Mammo Monster Campaign

| Mammo Monster Campaign twelvenote/prompt. | UCB Camp Small Steps

| UCB Camp Small Steps Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications / Gilead Sciences | The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer



Digital Campaign – non-social media

Acclinate | NOWINCLUDED

| NOWINCLUDED ConcentricLife, an AccentureSong Company / Novo Nordisk, Inc. | The Power of Wegovy

| The Power of Wegovy Deerfield Group | OPZELURA HCP and the Deerfield Effect

| OPZELURA HCP and the Deerfield Effect Servier Pharmaceuticals | VORANIGO: Halt Progression with Precision

| VORANIGO: Halt Progression with Precision twelvenote /prompt. / Pacira BioSciences | EXPAREL: Express your Recovery



Impiricus HCP Impact Award (sponsored by Impiricus)

Arnold NY / Amgen | Listen to Their Heart

| Listen to Their Heart Arnold New York, Havas Lynx / Amgen | Living in the Red

| Living in the Red Audacity Health | Educating HCPs About Genetic Testing with GeneDx

| Educating HCPs About Genetic Testing with GeneDx Bausch Health | Jublia® “Don’t fear the fungus” USA (60 sec)

| Jublia® “Don’t fear the fungus” USA (60 sec) Doceree Inc | co-pay Spark



Influencer-Driven Campaign

AstraZeneca & VML | AIRSUPRA HCP AIRFLUENCER Campaign

| AIRSUPRA HCP AIRFLUENCER Campaign EvolveMKD and Motiva | Motiva X Meghan Trainor

| Motiva X Meghan Trainor Lippe Taylor /prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action

| More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action Novartis & iHeartMedia | Voices of Strength: Novartis & iHeartMedia's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

| Voices of Strength: Novartis & iHeartMedia's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Sanofi and Ruder Finn / Havas Media Network | National Diabetes Awareness Month



Innovation Challenge

Merkley + Partners | Your Attention Please

| Your Attention Please NCODA | Redefining LDD: Advancing Medically Integrated, Patient Centered Care Through Oncology Optimized Limited Distribution

| Redefining LDD: Advancing Medically Integrated, Patient Centered Care Through Oncology Optimized Limited Distribution Swoop | Swoop AI Innovation Contest

| Swoop AI Innovation Contest Amedea Pharma, Inc. | Medical Innovation Olympics

Marketer of the Year (sponsored by IQVIA Digital)

argenx | Katrina Gary

| Katrina Gary UCB, Inc | Ross Lu

| Ross Lu Regeneron | Mohini Patel

| Mohini Patel NOVOTECH | Toyna Chin, Global Director of Marketing, Novotech

| Toyna Chin, Global Director of Marketing, Novotech Bausch + Lomb (Xiidra) | Paul DeSilva



Medical Conference or Event Marketing

Amneal Pharmaceuticals | Stories in Motion: Life with Parkinson's

| Stories in Motion: Life with Parkinson's SK Life Science & Calcium+Company | SKLSI XCOPRI AAN Booth - “Why settle for 50%?"

| SKLSI XCOPRI AAN Booth - “Why settle for 50%?" Merz Branding | LACRIFILL(R) Canalicular Gel by Nordic Pharma., Inc. ASCRS 2025 Annual Meeting Campaign

| LACRIFILL(R) Canalicular Gel by Nordic Pharma., Inc. ASCRS 2025 Annual Meeting Campaign PCCA | ThinkNext International Seminar 2024: The Best Jam Compounding Fest in the Land

| ThinkNext International Seminar 2024: The Best Jam Compounding Fest in the Land Bristol Myers Squibb / Real Chemistry | Wasn’t Supposed to See This



Multicultural Campaign

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals | Have You Seen PH1?

| Have You Seen PH1? Regeneron, Sanofi, and EVERSANA INTOUCH | DUPIXENT Atopic Dermatitis Chinese American Multicultural Campaign

| DUPIXENT Atopic Dermatitis Chinese American Multicultural Campaign iHeartMedia, Gilead & Initiative | Gilead PrEP Sniffies’ Cruising Confessions Custom Podcast

| Gilead PrEP Sniffies’ Cruising Confessions Custom Podcast Merck & Initiative | Project Starburst: Creating Healthier Communities for Black Women

| Project Starburst: Creating Healthier Communities for Black Women Sharecare | Vital Voices: Type 2 Diabetes



New Brand Launch

Amneal Pharmaceuticals | Next is Now: Innovation in "On" Time is Here with CREXONT

| Next is Now: Innovation in "On" Time is Here with CREXONT Lemieux Bédard | Pfizer Canada: Launching ABRYSVO

| Pfizer Canada: Launching ABRYSVO Merkley + Partners & Novartis | Your Attention Please

| Your Attention Please Ostro x BridgeBio | BridgeBio’s Launch of Attruby (acoramidis): Redefining ATTR-CM Treatment and Patient Engagement

| BridgeBio’s Launch of Attruby (acoramidis): Redefining ATTR-CM Treatment and Patient Engagement Servier Pharmaceuticals | VORANIGO: Halt Progression with Precision



Online Video or Film

Bayer and Burson | NUBEQA “Gratitude Gallery” by Bayer and Burson

| NUBEQA “Gratitude Gallery” by Bayer and Burson FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

| Badge of Honor Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Galderma | We’re All a Lil Sensitive

| We’re All a Lil Sensitive Ruder Finn and Havas Media Network/Sanofi | The Cost of Not Knowing

| The Cost of Not Knowing Syneos Health Communications for Acadia Pharmaceuticals | Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring



Pharma TV

Arnold New York, Havas Lynx / Amgen | Listen to Your Heart

| Listen to Your Heart Boehringer Ingelheim & Eli Lilly Alliance with dna Communications | It Takes 2™

| It Takes 2™ Merkley + Partners | Your Attention Please

| Your Attention Please Bayer / Real Chemistry Groundbreaking Earned Media Coverage at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Meeting

Podcast or Audio

Halteres Associates | Halteres Presents

| Halteres Presents Pfizer | Pfizer's Science Will Win Podcast

| Pfizer's Science Will Win Podcast Precision AQ | Scholar Rock Life Takes Muscle

| Scholar Rock Life Takes Muscle Publicis CoLab | Got Them Together

| Got Them Together Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness | The Head Start: A First-of-its-Kind Branded Podcast for Chronic Migraine



Professional Marketing

Avalere Health | Tethered to PTSD

| Tethered to PTSD CrowdPharm, a Spectrum Science company | Sound of Profound

| Sound of Profound Heller Agency | RUBRACA: The Shield Against Progression in BRCA-Mutated mCRPC

| RUBRACA: The Shield Against Progression in BRCA-Mutated mCRPC Princeton10, LLP | Talk to the Hand

| Talk to the Hand twelvenote | Shifting Standards with VYXEOS



Public Relations Campaign

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA | Going Beyond

| Going Beyond GSK/Chandler Chicco Agency, powered by Syneos Health | Donna Kelce and Brooke Shields Want You to THRIVE@50+

| Donna Kelce and Brooke Shields Want You to THRIVE@50+ Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action

| More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Galderma | We’re All a Lil Sensitive

| We’re All a Lil Sensitive Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications / Gilead Sciences | The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer



Social Media for Consumer

Bayer and Burson | NUBEQA “Gratitude Gallery” by Bayer and Burson

| NUBEQA “Gratitude Gallery” by Bayer and Burson FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

| Badge of Honor Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action

| More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Syneos Health | What's Your Legacy?

| What's Your Legacy? TUX Creative House & Ortho Dermatologics | CABTREO® - Turn Off The Comments



Website for Consumer

Amneal Pharmaceuticals | The Long Way with CREXONT

| The Long Way with CREXONT FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor

| Badge of Honor SFC Group | Mammo Monster

| Mammo Monster TrendyMinds | LillyDirect

| LillyDirect AstraZeneca & VML | AIRSUPRA DTC



The judging panel included experts from leading pharmaceutical companies and top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications, including Humana, Epsilon, GSK and GoodRx. See the full judges list here.

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala on September 10 at the National Constitution Center, as part of Fierce Pharma Week, which takes place September 8-11.

To learn more about Fierce Pharma Week, click here. To register to attend the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala, click here.

In addition to the category sponsors, the event is sponsored by Doceree and Syneos Health.

For sponsorship opportunities contact: Andy Walker Dor Peled Shauna Greg awalker@questex.com dpeled@questex.com sgreig@questex.com

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better—hospitality, operational real estate and wellness—and the industries that help people live longer—life sciences and healthcare—along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Linda Lam

Fierce Pharma Week

llam@questex.com