Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2025 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the finalists for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.
The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 18 categories. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness.
“Our program highlights the pharma companies and their agency partners who have created impactful, innovative campaigns that address today’s global health challenges and shape the future of healthcare,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Pharma. “This year, we received the highest number of entries ever. It’s a true reflection of the bold, creative work happening across pharma marketing. We congratulate the finalists on their accomplishments and look forward to bringing the industry together to celebrate the winners in September.”
The 2025 finalists:
Agency of the Year
- /prompt.
- EvolveMKD
- Minds + Assembly
- SFC Group
- Spectrum Science
Best Use of AI (sponsored by OSTRO)
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
- iON.AI - Inizio Medical and Blend | MSL Interact, powered by iON.AI - Inizio Medical and Blend
- MedTrix Healthcare | Enhancing HCP Education through Generative AI for Rare Disease
- Real Chemistry | Using AI to transform healthcare messaging
- Weber Shandwick, Sanofi and Regeneron | Real Skinformation
Charitable or Philanthropic Campaign
- Avegen Health | Together for Her In-App Community Growth Campaign
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
- SFC Group | Mammo Monster Campaign
- twelvenote/prompt. | UCB Camp Small Steps
- Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications / Gilead Sciences | The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer
Digital Campaign – non-social media
- Acclinate | NOWINCLUDED
- ConcentricLife, an AccentureSong Company / Novo Nordisk, Inc. | The Power of Wegovy
- Deerfield Group | OPZELURA HCP and the Deerfield Effect
- Servier Pharmaceuticals | VORANIGO: Halt Progression with Precision
- twelvenote /prompt. / Pacira BioSciences | EXPAREL: Express your Recovery
Impiricus HCP Impact Award (sponsored by Impiricus)
- Arnold NY / Amgen | Listen to Their Heart
- Arnold New York, Havas Lynx / Amgen | Living in the Red
- Audacity Health | Educating HCPs About Genetic Testing with GeneDx
- Bausch Health | Jublia® “Don’t fear the fungus” USA (60 sec)
- Doceree Inc | co-pay Spark
Influencer-Driven Campaign
- AstraZeneca & VML | AIRSUPRA HCP AIRFLUENCER Campaign
- EvolveMKD and Motiva | Motiva X Meghan Trainor
- Lippe Taylor /prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action
- Novartis & iHeartMedia | Voices of Strength: Novartis & iHeartMedia's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign
- Sanofi and Ruder Finn / Havas Media Network | National Diabetes Awareness Month
Innovation Challenge
- Merkley + Partners | Your Attention Please
- NCODA | Redefining LDD: Advancing Medically Integrated, Patient Centered Care Through Oncology Optimized Limited Distribution
- Swoop | Swoop AI Innovation Contest
- Amedea Pharma, Inc. | Medical Innovation Olympics
Marketer of the Year (sponsored by IQVIA Digital)
- argenx | Katrina Gary
- UCB, Inc | Ross Lu
- Regeneron | Mohini Patel
- NOVOTECH | Toyna Chin, Global Director of Marketing, Novotech
- Bausch + Lomb (Xiidra) | Paul DeSilva
Medical Conference or Event Marketing
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals | Stories in Motion: Life with Parkinson's
- SK Life Science & Calcium+Company | SKLSI XCOPRI AAN Booth - “Why settle for 50%?"
- Merz Branding | LACRIFILL(R) Canalicular Gel by Nordic Pharma., Inc. ASCRS 2025 Annual Meeting Campaign
- PCCA | ThinkNext International Seminar 2024: The Best Jam Compounding Fest in the Land
- Bristol Myers Squibb / Real Chemistry | Wasn’t Supposed to See This
Multicultural Campaign
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals | Have You Seen PH1?
- Regeneron, Sanofi, and EVERSANA INTOUCH | DUPIXENT Atopic Dermatitis Chinese American Multicultural Campaign
- iHeartMedia, Gilead & Initiative | Gilead PrEP Sniffies’ Cruising Confessions Custom Podcast
- Merck & Initiative | Project Starburst: Creating Healthier Communities for Black Women
- Sharecare | Vital Voices: Type 2 Diabetes
New Brand Launch
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals | Next is Now: Innovation in "On" Time is Here with CREXONT
- Lemieux Bédard | Pfizer Canada: Launching ABRYSVO
- Merkley + Partners & Novartis | Your Attention Please
- Ostro x BridgeBio | BridgeBio’s Launch of Attruby (acoramidis): Redefining ATTR-CM Treatment and Patient Engagement
- Servier Pharmaceuticals | VORANIGO: Halt Progression with Precision
Online Video or Film
- Bayer and Burson | NUBEQA “Gratitude Gallery” by Bayer and Burson
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
- Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Galderma | We’re All a Lil Sensitive
- Ruder Finn and Havas Media Network/Sanofi | The Cost of Not Knowing
- Syneos Health Communications for Acadia Pharmaceuticals | Magnolia's Guide to Adventuring
Pharma TV
- Arnold New York, Havas Lynx / Amgen | Listen to Your Heart
- Boehringer Ingelheim & Eli Lilly Alliance with dna Communications | It Takes 2™
- Merkley + Partners | Your Attention Please
- Bayer / Real Chemistry Groundbreaking Earned Media Coverage at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Meeting
Podcast or Audio
- Halteres Associates | Halteres Presents
- Pfizer | Pfizer's Science Will Win Podcast
- Precision AQ | Scholar Rock Life Takes Muscle
- Publicis CoLab | Got Them Together
- Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness | The Head Start: A First-of-its-Kind Branded Podcast for Chronic Migraine
Professional Marketing
- Avalere Health | Tethered to PTSD
- CrowdPharm, a Spectrum Science company | Sound of Profound
- Heller Agency | RUBRACA: The Shield Against Progression in BRCA-Mutated mCRPC
- Princeton10, LLP | Talk to the Hand
- twelvenote | Shifting Standards with VYXEOS
Public Relations Campaign
- Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA | Going Beyond
- GSK/Chandler Chicco Agency, powered by Syneos Health | Donna Kelce and Brooke Shields Want You to THRIVE@50+
- Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action
- Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Galderma | We’re All a Lil Sensitive
- Inizio Evoke and Uncapped Communications / Gilead Sciences | The Adventure Jar: A Story of Connection for Families Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer
Social Media for Consumer
- Bayer and Burson | NUBEQA “Gratitude Gallery” by Bayer and Burson
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
- Lippe Taylor/prompt. / Acadia Pharmaceuticals | More To Parkinson’s: Turning Silence Into Action
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Syneos Health | What's Your Legacy?
- TUX Creative House & Ortho Dermatologics | CABTREO® - Turn Off The Comments
Website for Consumer
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals | The Long Way with CREXONT
- FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company/Sanofi | Badge of Honor
- SFC Group | Mammo Monster
- TrendyMinds | LillyDirect
- AstraZeneca & VML | AIRSUPRA DTC
The judging panel included experts from leading pharmaceutical companies and top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications, including Humana, Epsilon, GSK and GoodRx. See the full judges list here.
The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala on September 10 at the National Constitution Center, as part of Fierce Pharma Week, which takes place September 8-11.
To learn more about Fierce Pharma Week, click here. To register to attend the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala, click here.
In addition to the category sponsors, the event is sponsored by Doceree and Syneos Health.
