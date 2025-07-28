Fashion Expert Melissa Garcia Discusses A+ Back-to-School Style with YourUpdateTV

Fashion Expert Melissa Garcia Teams with Gap to Discuss This Year’s Must-Have Styles and Trends

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, fashion and lifestyle expert Melissa Garcia has partnered with Gap on a nationwide media tour to showcase the top back-to-school trends and must-have styles. Segments were filmed live from the iconic Gap store in Times Square and offer parents and students a firsthand look at what’s new, versatile, and budget-friendly for the school year ahead.

This year’s collection from Gap focuses on comfort, individuality, and mix-and-match ease. Key styles include heritage fleece, elevated denim, versatile knits, utility-inspired pieces, and bold graphic tees. Coordinated sets, bright colors, and statement accessories also help kids personalize their looks from head to toe.

Gap’s back-to-school campaign celebrates self-expression by spotlighting a cast of real kids - young creators and doers who reflect the spirit of the brand. The collection is designed to help students show up on the first day with confidence and style.

To support families during the busy shopping season, Gap is launching a limited-time promotion starting July 29, offering 50% off fleece, denim, tees, and backpacks. These staple items provide style, durability, and value as students prepare for the classroom and beyond.

About Melissa Garcia

Melissa Garcia is a leading national fashion and lifestyle expert known for her polished yet relatable style, sharp editorial eye, and unmatched ability to engage audiences across television, digital, and live platforms.

A former attorney who boldly transitioned from the courtroom to the fashion world, Melissa brings a rare combination of credibility, creativity, and business savvy to everything she does. She’s become one of the most in-demand experts in the industry, appearing regularly on major national shows including Good Morning America, The View, Sherri Show, E! News, EXTRA!, and The TODAY Show. Her insights have also been featured in top publications such as The Daily News, Life & Style, and New York Magazine, as well as across TODAY.com, E! Online, Amazon.com, L’Oréal.com, Yahoo.com, Buzzfeed.com, and more.

Melissa serves as the Fashion & Lifestyle Contributor for Shop TODAY, where she merges her styling expertise with commerce-driven content, consistently delivering results for both viewers and brand partners. She has styled national campaigns for Garnier, the Eva Longoria Collection, and Wendy Williams’ HSN Collection, and collaborated with brands including Marshalls, QVC, Macy’s, JCPenney, H&M, Primark, Blue Nile, Klarna, and LOFT.

