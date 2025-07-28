Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results

Atlanta, GA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) has released its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Piedmont's website at https://investor.piedmontreit.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Piedmont has scheduled a conference call and an an audio web cast for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET during which the Company’s management team will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Live or Replay of the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/event-calendar

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (888) 506-0062

International: (973) 528-0011

Participant Access Code: 400825

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010

International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52709

The playback can be accessed through August 12, 2025.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust™ (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier “Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client’s workplace experience.

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

770-418-8592

investor.relations@piedmontreit.com