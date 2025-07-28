Fluence Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter ended June 30th, 2025 on Monday, August 11th, 2025, after market close.

The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025, to discuss the results. To participate, analysts are required to register by clicking Fluence Energy Q3 Earnings Call Registration Link. Once registered, analysts will be issued a unique PIN number and dial-in number. Analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

General audience participants, and non-analysts are encouraged to join the teleconference in a listen-only mode at: Listen-Only Mode - Webcast Link, or on http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.fluenceenergy.com, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025. The replay will be available on the company’s website at http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on Linkedln or X. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.