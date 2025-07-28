Tilray Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Fiscal Year Net Revenue of $821 Million, $834 Million in Constant Currency, Strategic Decisions Impacted Revenue by $35 Million

Q4 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is the 2nd Highest in the Company’s History

International Cannabis Revenue Increased 71% in Q4 and 19% for the Fiscal Year;
Canadian Cannabis Remained #1 by Revenue in the Fiscal Year; Global Cannabis Gross Margin Increased by ~700 Basis Points in the Fiscal Year

19% Revenue Growth in Tilray Beverages with $241 Million for the Fiscal Year

9% Revenue Growth in Tilray Wellness with $60 Million for the Fiscal Year

Strong Balance Sheet with $256 Million Available in Cash and Marketable Securities; Total Debt Repayments of ~$100 Million to Date

Fiscal Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Expected to be Between $62 Million - $72 Million

NEW YORK and LONDON and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In Fiscal Year 2025, we meaningfully advanced our platform, driving growth in all of our sectors, cannabis, beverage, and wellness. Our progress is rooted in a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs, shaping offerings that not only reflect, but anticipate how people choose to eat, drink, relax, and address their wellbeing. We increased revenue, enhanced efficiency, and boosted gross profit across all our businesses. Our continued investment in growth led to record fiscal year revenue, underscoring the resilience and durability of our strategy.”

Mr. Simon added, “Looking ahead to Fiscal Year 2026, we see key growth opportunities in cannabis, beverage and wellness. Our global infrastructure and international distribution network position us to lead as the global cannabis market expands. Our commitment to innovation across our portfolio of brands, including our AI initiatives, differentiates Tilray from the broader competitive landscape. We have the right team and the right strategy to drive growth by delivering innovative new products to our consumers and patients around the world.”

Strategic Growth Initiatives Fiscal Year 2025

International Growth: In fiscal 2025, international cannabis revenue increased by 19%, with Q4 increasing by 71% and when excluding Australia, European cannabis revenue grew 112%. Tilray's strategic opportunities in these markets extend beyond cannabis to include beverage and wellness products. This expansion will be overseen by our newly appointed London and Dubai-based International Managing Director, Rajnish Ohri. Looking ahead to 2026, Tilray anticipates substantial growth opportunities, particularly across Europe as well as in emerging markets within the Middle East, India, Türkiye and Asia with a focus on non-alcoholic beer, beverages and hemp-based food product sales.

Tilray Cannabis Profitability: In Fiscal Year 2025, Tilray was focused on preserving gross margin and maintaining a higher average selling price in growing categories, such as vapes and infused pre-rolls, that have experienced a high degree of price compression. As part of that effort, Tilray Canada redirected inventories to international cannabis markets to capitalize on higher margins abroad. Global cannabis gross margin expanded by 700 basis points in fiscal 2025. Looking ahead to 2026, we intend to enhance our global supply chain through Phase II of our accelerated growth plan and continue to increase our cultivation footprint to support the growing demand in both the Canadian and international markets.

Tilray Beverages: In Fiscal Year 2025, Tilray strategically acquired four craft brands from Molson Coors—Hop Valley Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Co., Revolver Brewing, and Atwater Brewery—thereby expanding its beer presence across the U.S., including market leadership in Portland and Georgia. During the third quarter, we introduced Project 420, our strategic initiative to integrate our craft beer businesses, streamline operations, and drive renewed growth. As part of our margin enhancement and profitability initiatives, we have already realized $24 million in annualized savings toward our $33 million cost-savings target announced in January 2025. Completion of the synergy optimization plan is anticipated in the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026.

Hemp-Derived Delta-9 (HD-D9) THC Drinks in the U.S.: HD-D9 beverages reflect our strategic commitment to growth by utilizing our platform and expertise across multiple categories to introduce innovations at the intersection of cannabis, beverages, and wellness. Through our established national craft beer distribution network, we now serve customers in 13 states where the sale of HD-D9 THC drinks is permitted, reaching 1,300 distribution points. This distribution footprint positions us among the leading participants in this developing market segment.

Debt Reduction; $256 Million in Cash and Marketable Securities: Fiscal year to date, Tilray reduced its outstanding total debt by almost $100 million, further strengthening the balance sheet. As a result, net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA is 0.3x. Our $256 million cash balance, including marketable securities, provides Tilray with great flexibility for strategic opportunities.

AI Strategy: Tilray Brands is dedicated to leveraging advanced technologies to align with our shareholder interests, the consumer of tomorrow, enhancing efficiency and driving growth. We are implementing AI across our global operations to enhance our expertise, optimize processes, achieve substantial improvements, and advance our business objectives. In the cultivation sector, we are utilizing advanced horticulture automation technology throughout our global greenhouse operations. By integrating this technology with AI-driven data insights, we can manage greenhouse conditions in real-time, leading to more efficient operations, increased output, superior quality, and reduced costs for resources such as labor, water, and energy. 

Financial Highlights 2025 Fiscal Fourth Quarter

  • Net revenue was $224.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $229.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross profit was $67.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $82.4 million in the prior year quarter.   Gross margin was 30% in the fourth quarter.
  • Cannabis net revenue was $67.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to $71.9 million in the prior year quarter. The year over year decline in revenue was principally driven by pausing vape and infused pre-roll categories to focus on improving profitability and unexpected international medical cannabis permit delays.
    • Cannabis gross profit increased to $29.6 million in the fourth quarter from $28.8 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Cannabis gross margin increased to 44% in the fourth quarter compared to 40% in the prior year quarter.
  • Beverage net revenue was $65.6 million in the fourth quarter as compared to $76.7 million in the prior year quarter. The decline in revenue was principally driven by Project 420 and national SKU rationalization across our recently acquired craft beverage brands, as well as industry challenges.
    • Beverage gross profit was $25.0 million in the fourth quarter compared to $40.8 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Beverage gross margin 38% in the fourth quarter compared to 53% in the prior year quarter.
  • Distribution net revenue increased to $74.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $65.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Wellness net revenue increased 9% to $17.0 million in the fourth quarter from $15.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net income (loss) of ($1,267.9) million in the fourth quarter compared to net loss of ($15.4) million in the prior year quarter, almost all of which is a result of non-cash expenses. This change is mainly due to non-cash expenses and accounting charges primarily associated with goodwill and intangible assets recorded during the Aphria and Tilray acquisition in 2021, at which time stock prices and market values for cannabis companies reflected expectations for U.S. cannabis legalization. As a result, an accounting-related non-cash impairment charge of ($1,396.9) million was recognized. Net Income (loss) per share was ($1.30) compared to ($0.04) in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted net income1 was $20.2 million in the fourth quarter and Adjusted net income per share1 was $0.02 compared to $0.04 in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $27.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $29.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Financial Highlights 2025 Fiscal Year

  • Net revenue increased 4% to $821.3 million and increased 6% to $833.7 million on a constant currency basis1 in fiscal 2025 compared to $788.9 million in the prior fiscal year.
  • Gross profit increased 8% to $240.6 million from the prior fiscal year and Gross margin was 29% for the fiscal year.
  • Cannabis net revenue was $249.0 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $272.8 million in the prior fiscal year, due to unexpected international medical cannabis permit delays, and strategic decisions to preserve margin in Canadian cannabis. For example, we deemphasized production and sales of vapes, which negatively impacted revenue by $15 million, and we deprioritized wholesale channels as they are less accretive to margins.
    • Cannabis gross profit increased 10% to $99.0 million in fiscal 2025 from $90.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted gross profit1 increased 1% to $99.0 million compared to $97.8 million in the prior fiscal year.
    • Cannabis gross margin increased to 40% in fiscal 2025 from 33% in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted cannabis gross margin1 increased to 40% from 36% in the prior fiscal year.
  • Beverage net revenue increased 19% to $240.6 million in fiscal 2025 from $202.1 million in the prior fiscal year primarily due to our recent acquisition of craft beverage brands effective Sept 1, 2024, offset by our strategic SKU rationalization which impacted revenue by $20 million. 
    • Beverage gross profit increased 5% to $93.0 million in fiscal 2025 from $88.6 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted beverage gross profit1 increased 2% to $94.6 million from $93.2 million in the prior fiscal year.
    • Beverage gross margin was 39% in fiscal 2025 compared to 44% in the prior fiscal year and adjusted gross beverage margin1 was 39% in fiscal 2025 compared to 46% in the prior fiscal year, reflecting lower margins from the acquired brands.
  • Distribution net revenue increased 5% to $271.2 million compared to $258.7 million in the prior fiscal year. Distribution gross margin remained consistent at 11% in fiscal 2025 compared to the prior fiscal year.
  • Wellness net revenue increased 9% to $60.5 million in fiscal 2025 from $55.3 million in the prior fiscal year.
    • Wellness gross margin increased to 32% in fiscal 2025 compared to 30% in the prior fiscal year.
  • Net income (loss) was ($2,181.4) million in fiscal 2025, compared to a net loss of ($222.4) million in the previous fiscal year. This change is mainly due to non-cash impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, as stated in Q4 financial highlights, of ($2,096.1) million. Net income (loss) per share was ($2.46), compared to a net income (loss) of ($0.33) per share in the prior fiscal year.
  • Adjusted net income1 increased 45% to $9.0 million in fiscal 2025 compared to adjusted net income2 of $6.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted net income per share2 remained at $0.01 for the fiscal year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $55.0 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $60.5 million in the prior fiscal year.
  • Strong financial liquidity position of $256.4 million, consisting of $221.7 million in cash and $34.7 million in marketable securities.
  • Strengthened balance sheet and reduced bank indebtedness $10.9 million, net long-term debt $12.1 million and outstanding principal of the net convertible debt by $67.8 million from the previous fiscal year with another $5.0 million occurring subsequent to the fiscal year end totaling ~$100 million of debt repayments to date.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

For its fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, the Company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA of $62 million to $72 million, representing growth of 13% to 31% as compared to fiscal year 2025.

Management’s guidance for adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; impairments of intangible assets and goodwill; inventory valuation allowance; Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable; facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs, transaction (income) costs and (Gain) loss on sale of capital assets – non-operating facility and other non-operating income (expenses) and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2026, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to net income “Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because of certain items that impact net income, and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Live Audio Webcast

Tilray Brands will host a webcast to discuss these results today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors may join the live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.Tilray.com. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “position,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company’s ability to become a leading lifestyle consumer packaged goods company; the Company’s ability to become a leading beverage alcohol Company; the Company’s ability to achieve long term profitability; the Company’s ability to achieve operational scale, market share, distribution, profitability and revenue growth in particular business lines and markets; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve revenue growth, margin and profitability improvements, production and supply chain efficiencies, synergies and cost savings; the Company’s ability to achieve fiscal year 2026 financial guidance, including expected Adjusted EBITDA of $62 to $72 million and synergy optimizations; the Company’s expected revenue growth, sales volume, profitability, synergies and accretion related to any of its acquisitions; expected opportunities in the U.S., including upon U.S. federal cannabis legalization or rescheduling; the Company’s ability to successfully leverage artificial intelligence strategies; the Company’s anticipated investments and acquisitions, including in organic and strategic growth, partnership efforts, product offerings and other initiatives; and the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of the Company and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of the Company made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted gross margin (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), Adjusted gross profit (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, constant currency presentations of revenue, cash and marketable securities, net debt and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs, impairments of intangible assets and goodwill, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. A reconciliation of prior year revenue to constant currency revenue the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before income tax benefits, net; interest expense, net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; impairments of intangible assets and goodwill, other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, project 420 optimization costs facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs, and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., less; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; impairments of intangible assets and goodwill, Income tax recovery on impairment of intangible assets, other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, project 420 optimization costs facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release.

Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; impairments of intangible assets and goodwill, Income tax recovery on impairment of intangible assets, other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, project 420 optimization costs facility start-up and closure costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) per share to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net income (loss) per share or as a measure of liquidity.

Adjusted gross profit (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), is calculated as gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase price accounting valuation step-up. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. Adjusted gross margin (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, is calculated as revenue less cost of sales adjusted to add back amortization of inventory step-up, divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross margin, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. Adjusted free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net, and the exclusion of growth CAPEX from investments in capital and intangible assets, net, which excludes the amount of capital expenditures that are considered to be associated with growth of future operations rather than to maintain the existing operations of the Company, and excludes our integration costs related to HEXO and the cash income taxes related to Aphria Diamond to align with management’s prescribed guidance. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Cash and marketable securities are comprised of two GAAP measures, cash and cash equivalents added to marketable securities. The Company’s management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its short-term liquidity position by combing these two GAAP metrics.

Net debt is comprised of GAAP measures and reduces bank indebtedness, current and non-current portions of long-term debt, the principal balance of convertible debt by cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The company believes this metric provides useful information to management, analysts, and investors regarding its liquidity and the Company’s ability to repay all of its debt. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a liquidity ratio used by management and is computed as the ratio of net debt to the trailing 12 months of adjusted EBITDA defined above.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position     
  May 31, May 31, 
(in thousands of US dollars)  2025   2024  
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents $221,666  $228,340  
Marketable securities  34,697   32,182  
Accounts receivable, net  121,489   101,695  
Inventory  270,882   252,087  
Prepaids and other current assets  34,092   31,332  
Assets held for sale  5,800   32,074  
Total current assets  688,626   677,710  
Capital assets  568,433   558,247  
Operating lease, right-of-use assets  22,279   16,101  
Intangible assets  21,423   915,469  
Goodwill  752,350   2,008,884  
Long-term investments  10,132   7,859  
Convertible notes receivable     32,000  
Other assets  11,084   5,395  
Total assets $2,074,327  $4,221,665  
Liabilities     
Current liabilities     
Bank indebtedness $7,181  $18,033  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  235,322   241,957  
Contingent consideration  15,000   15,000  
Warrant liability  1,092   3,253  
Current portion of lease liabilities  6,941   5,091  
Current portion of long-term debt  14,767   15,506  
Current portion of convertible debentures payable     330  
Total current liabilities  280,303   299,170  
Long - term liabilities     
Lease liabilities  64,925   60,422  
Long-term debt  148,493   158,352  
Convertible debentures payable  86,428   129,583  
Deferred tax liabilities, net  3,748   130,870  
Other liabilities  855   90  
Total liabilities  584,752   778,487  
Stockholders' equity     
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,416,000,000 common shares authorized; 1,060,678,745 and 831,925,373 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively)  106   83  
Treasury Stock (2,004,218 and nil treasury shares issued and outstanding, respectively)       
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively)       
Additional paid-in capital  6,401,657   6,146,810  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (43,063)  (43,499) 
Accumulated Deficit  (4,847,226)  (2,660,488) 
Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity  1,511,474   3,442,906  
Non-controlling interests  (21,899)  272  
Total stockholders' equity  1,489,575   3,443,178  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,074,327  $4,221,665  
      



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)           
  For the three months      For the twelve months     
  ended May 31, Change % Change ended May 31, Change % Change 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars,   2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024 
except for per share data)                              
Net revenue $224,535  $229,882  $(5,347) (2)% $821,309  $788,942  $32,367  4% 
Cost of goods sold  156,902   147,532   9,370  6%  580,739   565,591   15,148  3% 
Gross profit  67,633   82,350   (14,717) (18)%  240,570   223,351   17,219  8% 
Operating expenses:                 
General and administrative  37,968   43,589   (5,621) (13)%  167,324   167,358   (34) (0)% 
Selling  14,282   12,796   1,486  12%  56,039   37,233   18,806  51% 
Amortization  20,703   19,052   1,651  9%  88,616   84,752   3,864  5% 
Marketing and promotion  8,969   12,999   (4,030) (31)%  37,048   41,933   (4,885) (12)% 
Research and development  34   394   (360) (91)%  284   635   (351) (55)% 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     1,000   (1,000) (100)%     (15,790)  15,790  (100)% 
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill  1,396,904      1,396,904  NM  2,096,139      2,096,139  NM 
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable   1,661      1,661  NM  21,661   42,681   (21,020) (49)% 
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  12,093   (188)  12,281  (6,532)%  17,347   8,251   9,096  110% 
Restructuring costs  17,034   6,833   10,201  149%  34,283   15,581   18,702  120% 
Transaction costs (income), net  1,971   2,401   (430) (18)%  4,534   15,462   (10,928) (71)% 
Total operating expenses  1,511,619   98,876   1,412,743  1,429%  2,523,275   398,096   2,125,179  534% 
Operating loss  (1,443,986)  (16,526)  (1,427,460) 8,638%  (2,282,705)  (174,745)  (2,107,960) 1,206% 
Interest expense, net  (3,966)  (9,456)  5,490  (58)%  (29,952)  (36,433)  6,481  (18)% 
Non-operating income (expense), net  54,915   (17,022)  71,937  (423)%  10,284   (37,842)  48,126  (127)% 
Loss before income taxes  (1,393,037)  (43,004)  (1,350,033) 3,139%  (2,302,373)  (249,020)  (2,053,353) 825% 
Income tax (recovery) expense  (125,142)  (27,629)  (97,513) 353%  (121,017)  (26,616)  (94,401) 355% 
Net loss $(1,267,895) $(15,375) $(1,252,520) 8,146% $(2,181,356) $(222,404)  (1,958,952) 881% 
Total net income (loss) attributable to:                 
Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.  (1,272,795)  (31,747)  (1,241,048) 3,909%  (2,186,738)  (244,981)  (1,941,757) 793% 
Non-controlling interests  4,900   16,372   (11,472) (70)%  5,382   22,577   (17,195) (76)% 
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax                 
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)  10,625   (595)  11,220  (1,886)%  430   3,121   (2,691) (86)% 
Total other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax  10,625   (595)  11,220  (1,886)%  430   3,121   (2,691) (86)% 
Comprehensive loss $(1,257,270) $(15,970) $(1,241,300) 7,773% $(2,180,926) $(219,283) $(1,961,643) 895% 
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                 
Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.  (1,262,923)  (32,059)  (1,230,864) 3,839%  (2,186,302)  (241,870)  (1,944,432) 804% 
Non-controlling interests  5,653   16,089   (10,436) (65)%  5,376   22,587   (17,211) (76)% 
Weighted average number of common shares - basic  977,959,890   794,180,769   183,779,121  23%  890,326,017   742,649,477   147,676,540  20% 
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted  977,959,890   794,180,769   183,779,121  23%  890,326,017   742,649,477   147,676,540  20% 
Net loss per share - basic $(1.30) $(0.04) $(1.26) 3,156% $(2.46) $(0.33) $(2.13) 645% 
Net loss per share - diluted $(1.30) $(0.04) $(1.26) 3,156% $(2.46) $(0.33) $(2.13) 645% 
                  



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows         
  For the twelve months     
  Ended May 31, Change % Change 
(in thousands of US dollars)  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024 
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities:         
Net loss $(2,181,356) $(222,404) $(1,958,952) 881% 
Adjustments for:         
Deferred income tax recovery  (121,017)  (38,872)  (82,145) 211% 
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss  (18,218)  3,756   (21,974) (585)% 
Amortization  133,490   126,913   6,577  5% 
Loss (gain) on sale of capital assets  928   (4,198)  5,126  (122)% 
Accretion of convertible debt discount  10,863   14,459   (3,596) (25)% 
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill  2,096,139      2,096,139  NM 
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable   21,661   42,681   (21,020) (49)% 
Other non-cash items  (2,203)  13,626   (15,829) (116)% 
Stock-based compensation  24,289   31,769   (7,480) (24)% 
Loss on long-term investments & equity investments  5,550   4,855   695  14% 
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments  (2,161)  21,172   (23,333) (110)% 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (15,790)  15,790  (100)% 
Change in non-cash working capital:         
Accounts receivable  (17,801)  (6,575)  (11,226) 171% 
Prepaids and other current assets  (8,264)  13,069   (21,333) (163)% 
Inventory  (13,561)  (15,578)  2,017  (13)% 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (22,938)  212   (23,150) (10,920)% 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (94,599)  (30,905)  (63,694) 206% 
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities:         
Investment in capital and intangible assets  (32,917)  (29,249)  (3,668) 13% 
Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets  6,824   8,509   (1,685) (20)% 
Disposal (purchase) of marketable securities, net  (2,515)  209,715   (212,230) (101)% 
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (18,110)  (60,626)  42,516  (70)% 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (46,718)  128,349   (175,067) (136)% 
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:         
Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs  161,188   8,619   152,569  1,770% 
Proceeds from long-term debt  3,450   32,621   (29,171) (89)% 
Repayment of long-term debt  (15,506)  (22,402)  6,896  (31)% 
Proceeds from convertible debt     21,553   (21,553) (100)% 
Repayment of convertible debt  (330)  (107,330)  107,000  (100)% 
Repayment of lease liabilities  (2,900)  (2,900)    0% 
Net increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness  (10,852)  (5,348)  (5,504) 103% 
Dividend paid to NCI  (1,544)     (1,544) NM 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  133,506   (75,187)  208,693  (278)% 
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents  1,137   (549)  1,686  (307)% 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (6,674)  21,708   (28,382) (131)% 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year  228,340   206,632   21,708  11% 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $221,666  $228,340  $(6,674) (3)% 
          



Net Revenue by Operating Segment                 
  For the three months ended
   For the three months ended
   For the year ended   For the year ended   
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) May 31, 2025 % of Total Revenue  May 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue  May 31, 2025 % of Total Revenue  May 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue  
Beverage business $65,621  29% $76,739  33% $240,595  29% $202,094  25% 
Cannabis business  67,826  30%  71,919  31%  249,001  30%  272,798  35% 
Distribution business  74,053  33%  65,566  29%  271,228  33%  258,740  33% 
Wellness business  17,035  8%  15,658  7%  60,485  8%  55,310  7% 
Total net revenue $224,535  100% $229,882  100% $821,309  100% $788,942  100% 
                  
Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency               
                  
  For the three months ended
   For the three months ended
   For the year ended   For the year ended   
  May 31, 2025   May 31, 2024   May 31, 2025   May 31, 2024   
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue  as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue  as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue  as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue  
Beverage business $65,621  29% $76,739  33% $240,595  29% $202,094  25% 
Cannabis business  68,464  31%  71,919  31%  254,584  31%  272,798  35% 
Distribution business  72,326  32%  65,566  29%  277,187  33%  258,740  33% 
Wellness business  17,302  8%  15,658  7%  61,370  7%  55,310  7% 
Total net revenue $223,713  100% $229,882  100% $833,736  100% $788,942  100% 
                  
Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel                 
  For the three months ended
   For the three months ended
   For the year ended   For the year ended   
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) May 31, 2025 % of Total Revenue  May 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue  May 31, 2025 % of Total Revenue  May 31, 2024 % of Total Revenue  
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $6,225  9% $6,418  9% $24,998  10% $25,211  9% 
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis  58,421  86%  61,496  86%  224,048  91%  266,846  98% 
Revenue from wholesale cannabis  2,214  3%  12,992  18%  18,207  7%  25,340  9% 
Revenue from international cannabis  22,365  33%  13,110  18%  63,356  25%  53,295  20% 
Less excise taxes  (21,399) (31)%  (22,097) (31)%  (81,608) (33)%  (97,894) (36)% 
Total $67,826  100% $71,919  100% $249,001  100% $272,798  100% 
                  
Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency               
  For the three months ended
   For the three months ended
   For the year ended   For the year ended   
  May 31, 2025   May 31, 2024   May 31, 2025   May 31, 2024   
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue  as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue  as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue  as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue  
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $6,399  9% $6,418  9% $25,797  10% $25,211  9% 
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis  59,986  88%  61,496  86%  230,953  91%  266,846  98% 
Revenue from wholesale cannabis  2,254  3%  12,992  18%  18,779  7%  25,340  9% 
Revenue from international cannabis  21,800  32%  13,110  18%  63,211  25%  53,295  20% 
Less excise taxes  (21,975) (32)%  (22,097) (31)%  (84,156) (33)%  (97,894) (36)% 
Total $68,464  100% $71,919  100% $254,584  100% $272,798  100% 
                  



Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin       
  For the three months ended May 31, 2025 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total 
Net revenue $65,621  $67,826  $74,053  $17,035  $224,535  
Cost of goods sold  40,630   38,201   66,615   11,456   156,902  
Gross profit $24,991  $29,625  $7,438  $5,579  $67,633  
Gross margin  38%  44%  10%  33%  30% 
            
  For the three months ended May 31, 2024 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total 
Net revenue $76,739  $71,919  $65,566  $15,658  $229,882  
Cost of goods sold  35,907   43,087   57,750   10,788   147,532  
Gross profit  40,832   28,832   7,816   4,870   82,350  
Gross margin  53%  40%  12%  31%  36% 
Adjustments:           
Purchase price accounting step-up  176            176  
Adjusted gross profit $41,008  $28,832  $7,816  $4,870  $82,526  
Adjusted gross margin  53%  40%  12%  31%  36% 
            
  For the twelve months ended May 31, 2025 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total 
Net revenue $240,595  $249,001  $271,228  $60,485  $821,309  
Cost of goods sold  147,591   150,005   241,896   41,247   580,739  
Gross profit  93,004   98,996   29,332   19,238   240,570  
Gross margin  39%  40%  11%  32%  29% 
Adjustments:           
Purchase price accounting step-up  1,610            1,610  
Adjusted gross profit $94,614  $98,996  $29,332  $19,238  $242,180  
Adjusted gross margin  39%  40%  11%  32%  29% 
            
  For the twelve months ended May 31, 2024 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total 
Net revenue $202,094  $272,798  $258,740  $55,310  $788,942  
Cost of goods sold  113,522   182,594   230,596   38,879   565,591  
Gross profit  88,572   90,204   28,144   16,431   223,351  
Gross margin  44%  33%  11%  30%  28% 
Adjustments:           
Purchase price accounting step-up  4,602   7,628         12,230  
Adjusted gross profit $93,174  $97,832  $28,144  $16,431  $235,581  
Adjusted gross margin  46%  36%  11%  30%  30% 
            



Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization            
  For the three months
ended May 31,		Change % Change For the year
ended May 31,		Change % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024
Net income (loss) $(1,267,895) $(15,375) $(1,252,520) 8,146% $(2,181,356) $(222,404) $(1,958,952) 881%
Income tax (recovery) expense  (125,142)  (27,629)  (97,513) 353%  (121,017)  (26,616)  (94,401) 355%
Interest expense, net  3,966   9,456   (5,490) (58)%  29,952   36,433   (6,481) (18)%
Non-operating income (expense), net  (54,915)  17,022   (71,937) (423)%  (10,284)  37,842   (48,126) (127)%
Amortization  34,080   31,730   2,350  7%  133,490   126,913   6,577  5%
Stock-based compensation  6,100   7,252   (1,152) (16)%  24,289   31,769   (7,480) (24)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     1,000   (1,000) (100)%     (15,790)  15,790  (100)%
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill  1,396,904      1,396,904  NM  2,096,139      2,096,139  NM
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable  1,661      1,661  NM  21,661   42,681   (21,020) (49)%
Project 420 business optimization          NM  2,600      2,600  NM
Loss (gain) on sale of capital assets - non-operating facility  1,787   (3,987)  5,774  (145)%  1,787   (3,987)  5,774  (145)%
Purchase price accounting step-up     176   (176) (100)%  1,610   12,230   (10,620) (87)%
Facility start-up and closure costs     800   (800) (100)%     2,100   (2,100) (100)%
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  12,093   (188)  12,281  (6,532)%  17,347   8,251   9,096  110%
Restructuring costs  17,034   6,833   10,201  149%  34,283   15,581   18,702  120%
Transaction costs (income), net  1,971   2,401   (430) (18)%  4,534   15,462   (10,928) (71)%
Adjusted EBITDA $27,644  $29,491  $(1,847) (6)% $55,035  $60,465  $(5,430) (9)%
                 
  For the three months
ended May 31,		Change % Change For the year
ended May 31,		Change % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024
Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc. $(1,272,795) $(31,747) $(1,241,048) 3,909% $(2,186,738) $(244,981) $(1,941,757) 793%
Non-operating income (expense), net  (54,915)  17,022   (71,937) (423)%  (10,284)  37,842   (48,126) (127)%
Amortization  34,080   31,730   2,350  7%  133,490   126,913   6,577  5%
Stock-based compensation  6,100   7,252   (1,152) (16)%  24,289   31,769   (7,480) (24)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     1,000   (1,000) (100)%     (15,790)  15,790  (100)%
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill  1,396,904      1,396,904  NM  2,096,139      2,096,139  NM
Income tax recovery on impairment of intangible assets  (121,436)     (121,436) NM  (121,436)     (121,436) NM
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.  1,129      1,129  NM  14,729   29,023   (14,294) (49)%
Project 420 business optimization          NM  2,600      2,600  NM
Facility start-up and closure costs     800   (800) (100)%     2,100   (2,100) (100)%
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  12,093   (188)  12,281  (6,532)%  17,347   8,251   9,096  110%
Restructuring costs  17,034   6,833   10,201  149%  34,283   15,581   18,702  120%
Transaction costs (income), net  1,971   2,401   (430) (18)%  4,534   15,462   (10,928) (71)%
Adjusted net income (loss) $20,165  $35,103  $(14,938) (43)% $8,953  $6,170  $2,783  45%
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic $0.02  $0.04  $(0.02) (50)% $0.01  $0.01  $  0%
                 
Other Financial Information: Free Cash Flow                
  For the three months
ended May 31,		Change % Change For the year
ended May 31,		Change % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024  2025   2024  2025 vs. 2024
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(12,807) $30,707  $(43,514) (142)% $(94,599) $(30,905) $(63,694) 206%
Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net  (340)  (2,367)  2,027  (86)%  (26,093)  (20,740)  (5,353) 26%
Free cash flow $(13,147) $28,340  $(41,487) (146)% $(120,692) $(51,645) $(69,047) 134%
Add: growth CAPEX  219   2,596   (2,377) (92)%  6,537   16,243   (9,706) (60)%
Add: cash income taxes related to Aphria Diamond          NM     16,333   (16,333) (100)%
Add: integration costs related to HEXO     (325)  325  (100)%     25,630   (25,630) (100)%
Adjusted free cash flow $(12,928) $30,611  $(43,539) (142)% $(114,155) $6,561  $(120,716) (1,840)%
                 



Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics        
  For the three months
ended, May 31,		 For the year
ended May 31,
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net beverage revenue $65,621  $76,739  $240,595  $202,094 
Net cannabis revenue  67,826   71,919   249,001   272,798 
Distribution revenue  74,053   65,566   271,228   258,740 
Wellness revenue  17,035   15,658   60,485   55,310 
Beverage costs  40,630   35,907   147,591   113,522 
Cannabis costs  38,201   43,087   150,005   182,594 
Distribution costs  66,615   57,750   241,896   230,596 
Wellness costs  11,456   10,788   41,247   38,879 
Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up)  67,633   82,526   242,180   235,581 
Beverage adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up)  38%  53%  39%  46%
Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up)  44%  40%  40%  36%
Distribution gross margin  10%  12%  11%  11%
Wellness gross margin  33%  31%  32%  30%
Adjusted EBITDA  27,644   29,491   55,035   60,465 
Cash and marketable securities as at the period ended:  256,363   260,522   256,363   260,522 
Working capital as at the year ended:  408,323   378,540   408,323   378,540 
         




