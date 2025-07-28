Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. August 25, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: HIMS) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Hims & Hers Health investors have until August 25, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Hims & Hers is a telehealth company offering prescription and over-the-counter medications, as well as personal care products. According to the Complaint, on April 29, 2025, the company announced a long-term collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S, beginning with the immediate sale of a bundled offering of Novo Nordisk’s FDA-approved weight loss drug, Wegovy®, on the Hims & Hers platform.

The class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts, including that:

(i) Hims & Hers was engaged in the deceptive promotion and sale of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy®, thereby putting patient safety at risk; and

(ii) as a result, there was a significant risk that Novo Nordisk would terminate its collaboration with the company.

The Complaint further alleges that on June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk issued a press release announcing the termination of its partnership with Hims & Hers, citing “deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk.” Following this announcement, shares of Hims & Hers fell more than 34%, according to the Complaint.

