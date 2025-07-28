DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, located in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims related to an incident at Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (“Allianz Life”). Allianz Life learned of a data breach on or about July 16, 2025.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, a subsidiary of the global financial group Allianz SE, offers financial products focused on retirement, including annuities and life insurance.

What happened?

On or about July 16, 2025, Allianz Life identified that cybercriminals had used social engineering tactics to unlawfully access its customer relationship management (CRM) system. The breach was reported by its German parent company, Allianz SE, which confirmed that the incident impacted clients, financial advisors, and certain staff members of its North American branch. This data breach has affected up to 1.4 million individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Allianz Life, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Allianz Life data breach.

