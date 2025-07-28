QCI Co-Founders Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas Reunite with VizExplorer

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced the acquisition of VizExplorer, bringing the acclaimed casino analytics platform back under the leadership of its original visionaries, Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno. As innovators behind both VizExplorer and QCI, Thomas and Cardno expressed pride and excitement at “getting VizExplorer back” and integrating its powerful tools into QCI’s growing suite of solutions. This reunion not only marks a personal milestone for the founders, but also promises to enhance QCI’s offerings with VizExplorer’s unique technologies and proven industry track record blog.vizexplorer.com sccgmanagement.com.

“VizExplorer was our brainchild years ago, and we poured our knowledge and passion into developing ground-breaking analytics for the gaming industry,” said Andrew Cardno, QCI’s Chief Technology Officer. “To have VizExplorer back under our guidance is deeply meaningful – it’s like a reunion with an old friend. We are incredibly proud to once again champion its innovative spirit and continue developing its unique capabilities for the casino world.” Cardno, who previously led VizExplorer as its founder and CTO, was instrumental in creating many of its signature data visualization tools. He noted that reuniting with VizExplorer allows QCI to blend deep domain expertise with fresh innovation. Dr. Ralph Thomas, QCI’s CEO, added in a heartfelt note that regaining VizExplorer is “both a professional triumph and a personal joy,” highlighting the founders’ confidence in steering the combined entity to new heights.

VizExplorer is widely respected for its powerful dispatch management system and patented analytics. Its dispatch platform – including the techViz™ module for slot machine maintenance – has a proven track record of streamlining casino floor operations and improving response times cdcgaming.com. In fact, VizExplorer was among the pioneers in slot dispatch technology, joining a handful of early innovators in optimizing slot floor service over the past decade cdcgaming.com. “VizExplorer’s dispatch solution has operated in over a hundred of properties and helped reduce guest service issues by enabling real-time response and preventative maintenance,” noted Cardno, citing the system’s contribution to reduced machine downtime and improved guest satisfaction.

Key VizExplorer Innovations now back with QCI:

Advanced Dispatch & Operations Management: A battle-tested dispatch engine (with modules like techViz™) that optimizes slot floor staff workflow, reduces machine downtime, and elevates guest service by intelligently routing attendants and technicians cdcgaming.com.

A battle-tested dispatch engine (with modules like techViz™) that optimizes slot floor staff workflow, reduces machine downtime, and elevates guest service by intelligently routing attendants and technicians cdcgaming.com. Patented “Quartal™” Analytics Visualization: A unique Quartal Super Graphics method for data visualization, heavily patented by VizExplorer, which can transform massive datasets into intuitive visual patterns. This technique has proven so effective that it’s even been used in complex fields like genomic research to reveal hidden patterns assets.teradata.com. In casino applications, Quartal™ visualizations allow operators to spot trends in player behavior and revenue at a glance, in ways standard charts can’t match.

A unique Quartal Super Graphics method for data visualization, heavily patented by VizExplorer, which can transform massive datasets into intuitive visual patterns. This technique has proven so effective that it’s even been used in complex fields like genomic research to reveal hidden patterns assets.teradata.com. In casino applications, Quartal™ visualizations allow operators to spot trends in player behavior and revenue at a glance, in ways standard charts can’t match. Enhanced Treemap & Heatmap Views: VizExplorer’s signature “Super Graphics” – such as the Inspatial Super Graphic – provide interactive treemap-style views of the casino floor, layering multiple data points (like revenue, game performance, player segments) into a single dynamic image cdn2.hubspot.net. These rich visualizations have been praised by operators for making complex data immediately understandable. “The VizExplorer Super Graphics give our executive team a better way to view and understand casino performance data,” said one casino COO, underscoring the value of these enhanced treemap views in decision-making.



By reclaiming VizExplorer, QCI not only inherits these cutting-edge tools and patents, but also the legacy of trust VizExplorer built across the gaming industry. Between 2008 and 2017, VizExplorer’s solutions were installed over 1,600 times in more than 600 casinos worldwide, spanning six continents blog.vizexplorer.com – a testament to its reliability and impact. “We recognize the loyalty and value that VizExplorer’s products have brought to operators globally,” Dr. Thomas noted. “Our goal is to honor and extend that legacy. The combination of VizExplorer’s analytics prowess with QCI’s modern AI-driven platform is a win-win for casinos looking to activate their data in smarter ways.”

In the coming months, QCI’s team (bolstered by many former VizExplorer experts) will focus on seamlessly integrating VizExplorer’s intellectual property into the QCI platform. Existing VizExplorer customers are already being welcomed into the QCI family: “The Viz team is excited to complete transitioning our clients to the QCI Platform, offering a more user-friendly experience and deeper insights into player behaviors,” said Melissa Chiaurro, President of VizExplorer globenewswire.com. This collaborative approach ensures that casinos migrating from legacy VizExplorer systems to QCI’s next-gen platform will enjoy continuity with enhanced functionality.

“This is a full-circle moment for us,” Dr. Ralph Thomas reflected. “We’re bringing back the technology we pioneered and giving it new life within QCI. The pride Andrew and I feel today is matched only by our determination to push the envelope further. VizExplorer’s return means our customers will gain deeper analytics, faster operational tools, and an even more robust product roadmap going forward.”

With VizExplorer back under their guidance, the QCI founders have rekindled a visionary spark – uniting past innovations with future-forward development. The personal satisfaction is evident, but so too is the industry significance: a beloved casino analytics platform is home again, and poised to evolve faster than ever within QCI’s powerhouse.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354

Email: lkay@quickcustomintelligence.com