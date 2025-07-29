QCI Announces Acquisition of VizExplorer, Establishes Itself as A Data Activation Powerhouse and Fuels Growth with Expanded Product Suite

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is proud to announce its new status as a powerhouse in the casino and resort data activation world, following a strategic acquisition of VizExplorer and sustained global expansion. Armed with the combined strengths of QCI’s cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence platform and VizExplorer’s renowned analytics intellectual property, the company is uniquely positioned to drive unprecedented growth. This development enables QCI to invest heavily in an expanded product offering, delivering deeper and wider solutions for a gaming industry that is rapidly diversifying in scope and needs.

Over the past year, QCI has dramatically extended its reach and capabilities. The company’s advanced software is now deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America, collectively managing more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue. QCI operates in 17 countries and 30 U.S. states, including partnerships with 90 sovereign tribal nations – a footprint that “cements the company’s position as a global leader in casino and resort intelligence,” according to a recent press release quickcustomintelligence.com. This broad presence has validated QCI’s model across diverse markets, proving the platform’s ability to adapt to regional demands while maintaining core excellence in data-driven decision-making quickcustomintelligence.com.

“We truly have become the industry’s data activation powerhouse,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, QCI’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Our acquisition of VizExplorer turbo-charges what we offer to casino resorts. Now, from the gaming floor to marketing campaigns, from player development to hotel operations – QCI provides an integrated intelligence platform that activates data in real time to drive revenue and enhance guest experiences.” By “data activation,” Dr. Thomas refers to QCI’s knack for turning raw data into actionable insights on the fly – something increasingly crucial as casinos diversify into new domains like online gaming, sports betting, and personalized hospitality. “The industry is rapidly diversifying,” he continued, “and our expanded product suite means we can serve all facets of that diversification. Whether a property is focused on slots and tables, a robust loyalty program, a sportsbook, or non-gaming amenities, QCI now has the tools to optimize it.”

Expanded Product Suite & Innovation: With the integration of VizExplorer, QCI has been able to accelerate investment in product development. The combined company now offers a wider and deeper range of solutions than ever before, including:

Comprehensive Operational Intelligence : QCI’s core platform unifies player development, marketing, slot management, and hotel operations into one coordinated system. Casino resorts can dynamically adjust operations with data-driven precision – a capability that QCI says enables “live optimization” of the entire resort enterprise.

: QCI’s core platform unifies player development, marketing, slot management, and hotel operations into one coordinated system. Casino resorts can dynamically adjust operations with data-driven precision – a capability that QCI says enables “live optimization” of the entire resort enterprise. Next-Generation Data Visualization & AI : The combined platform leverages Generative AI-powered analytics (such as QCI’s Chatalytics™ natural language query engine) alongside VizExplorer’s patented Super Graphic tooling. This means users will be able to both converse with their data in plain English and then see it displayed in intuitive heatmaps and treemaps. Modulus was a partner of VizExplorer and moved to QCI in part because of the global QCI adoption. “This level of global adoption underscores the effectiveness of QCI’s platform in optimizing gaming and hospitality operations,” noted Marc Attal, COO of Modulus (a QCI partner) quickcustomintelligence.com. In short, QCI’s platform now enhances data activation, operational efficiency, and customer engagement across multiple continents, bringing AI and BI together for superior insights.

: The combined platform leverages Generative AI-powered analytics (such as QCI’s Chatalytics™ natural language query engine) alongside VizExplorer’s patented Super Graphic tooling. This means users will be able to both converse with their data in plain English and then see it displayed in intuitive heatmaps and treemaps. Modulus was a partner of VizExplorer and moved to QCI in part because of the global QCI adoption. “This level of global adoption underscores the effectiveness of QCI’s platform in optimizing gaming and hospitality operations,” noted Marc Attal, COO of Modulus (a QCI partner) quickcustomintelligence.com. In short, QCI’s platform now enhances data activation, operational efficiency, and customer engagement across multiple continents, bringing AI and BI together for superior insights. Broader Portfolio of Integrated Tools: QCI’s offering spans a spectrum of modules: marketing campaign management, player loyalty and CRM, real-time host engagement apps, slot performance analytics, table game yield management, hotel and retail personalization, and more. The VizExplorer acquisition adds depth in areas like service dispatch, advanced reporting, and specialized analytics (e.g., the Quartal™ visual method), creating a one-stop-shop for resort intelligence. This holistic approach allows casino operators to replace patchwork systems with a single, unified platform that addresses all their data needs.



As the casino industry evolves, QCI’s strengthened position is a timely boon for casino resort operators. In recent years, operators have moved to diversify revenue streams – embracing online gambling, mobile sports wagering, fantasy sports, skill-based gaming, and non-gaming amenities – to complement traditional gaming. This diversification means data silos are multiplying, and the ability to aggregate and act on data from all facets of the business is paramount. “We see ourselves as the nerve center for the modern casino-resort,” said Andrew Cardno, QCI’s Co-Founder and CTO. “By expanding our platform’s breadth, we ensure that wherever our clients’ business grows – be it a new hotel tower, an online casino offering, or a sportsbook – their data flows into one intelligent system. They can analyze a high-roller’s on-property play and their online bets in one view, or coordinate hotel marketing with casino rewards seamlessly. That unified insight is key in a multi-channel world.”

Cardno emphasized that continued innovation and investment are core to QCI’s growth strategy. The company has significantly increased its R&D budget post- acquisition, channeling resources into emerging technologies like enhancing the predictive AI, cloud-hybrid architectures, and enhanced cybersecurity to protect the vast data streams now being handled. QCI’s commitment to the industry is further evident in its educational initiatives (like QCI College for analytics training) and thought leadership – Dr. Thomas, Cardno, and their team have authored a dozen books on gaming analytics and frequently speak at industry forums. “We’re not just selling software, we’re advancing the science of resort operations,” said Cardno. “Our recent expansion into 17 countries shows the universal value of our approach. Now, with a richer product lineup, we aim to set the standard for how data is used in casinos worldwide.”

Industry observers have taken note of QCI’s rapid ascent. In the words of one gaming technology analyst, “QCI has quickly filled the void left by legacy systems. VizExplorer pioneered this space, but QCI has really become the dominant player as casinos transition to more modern, AI-driven tools sccgmanagement.com.” The partnership with VizExplorer’s team has been remarkably smooth, with a shared culture of customer-focused innovation. Many casinos that once used VizExplorer are now embracing QCI’s platform; for example, Delaware Park, Prairie Band Casino, and others publicly switched from VizExplorer to QCI in recent months quickcustomintelligence.com. This trend underscores QCI’s emerging status as the go-to solution for data activation in the gaming resort sector.

Looking ahead, QCI projects robust growth propelled by its enhanced capabilities. The company is actively pursuing opportunities in at least 10 new markets globally quickcustomintelligence.com, reflecting an aggressive but confident expansion strategy. Moreover, the diversified product suite means QCI can cater to integrated resorts (encompassing gaming, hotels, entertainment, and more) better than siloed competitors. “Our message to the industry is clear,” Dr. Thomas stated. “Whether you’re a standalone casino, a multi-property enterprise, or a hospitality group branching into gaming – QCI is ready to partner in unlocking the full value of your data.” With the VizExplorer integration complete and a strong innovation pipeline, QCI stands ready to lead the next era of casino analytics.

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI): Founded by Dr Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno in 2020, QCI is a leading provider of AI-driven operational intelligence solutions for the casino gaming and hospitality industries. The QCI Enterprise Platform seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, gaming operations, and hospitality services into one unified data ecosystem. Deployed in hundreds of casinos worldwide, the platform delivers real-time insights and workflow tools that help operators optimize resources, increase profitability, and enhance patron loyalty quickcustomintelligence.com. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno, industry veterans who previously led the development of VizExplorer’s analytics. Based in San Diego with offices across the U.S., QCI is committed to innovation, security, and client success. For more information, visit quickcustomintelligence.com.

About VizExplorer: Founded by Andrew Cardno in 2008, VizExplorer is a renowned analytics software provider that specializes in intelligent visualization and data science solutions for casinos. Its award-winning product suite (including floorViz™, campaignViz™, techViz™, and more) has been used by hundreds of casinos to drive insights in slot floor optimization, marketing campaign management, player behavior analysis, and service dispatch management blog.vizexplorer.com. VizExplorer’s patented Quartal™ Super Graphics and intuitive dashboards earned it a reputation as a trailblazer in casino business intelligence. Now part of QCI, VizExplorer’s legacy continues to thrive and evolve within a broader platform, delivering value to gaming operators worldwide.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354

Email: lkay@quickcustomintelligence.com