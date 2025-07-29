Construction contract in Estonia (hotel and event-centre in Pärnu)

On 28 July 2025, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and Brackmann Arendus OÜ signed a design-and-build contract for the construction of a hotel and entertainment and conference centre in Pärnu at Ranna pst 7 and Ranna pst 9.

The contract covers the construction of two new seafront buildings complex, consisting of two buildings and a beach club area, on the Pärnu waterfront – a spa hotel with a gross area of 23,000 square meters and 210 rooms, alongside a 7,000‑square‑meter conference centre featuring 16 guest apartments in addition to event spaces. The four-story buildings are interconnected by a gallery on the second floor, as well as connected underground parking floors with a total of over 160 parking spaces. The complex will seek LEED Platinum certification for energy efficiency.

The contract value is approximately 50 million euros, plus VAT. The construction works are scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2027.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

