CoinShares Launches SEI ETP with Zero Management Fees and 2% Staking Yield

Europe's leading digital asset manager delivers institutional access to SEI, a breakthrough layer 1 blockchain with staking rewards

29 July 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets with over $9 billion in assets under management, today launched the CoinShares Physical Staked SEI (Ticker: CSEI, ISIN: GB00BSLNZT73) – the world's first zero fee exchange-traded product offering regulated exposure to SEI's high-performance blockchain infrastructure.

This launch combines CoinShares' proven track record of delivering institutional-grade digital asset innovations with SEI's layer 1 technology engineered to power the next generation of decentralized applications.

Strategic Timing Meets Market Demand

As European institutional appetite for diversified blockchain exposure accelerates, CoinShares has identified SEI as a standout performer in the competitive layer 1 landscape. SEI is designed to combine scalability, speed, and developer simplicity into one high-performance chain, providing industry leading infrastructure for digital asset trading with institutional-grade performance.

"We don't just follow trends – we identify the crypto technologies that will define the future of digital finance. SEI represents exactly what institutional investors have been waiting for: a blockchain that speaks their language of performance, reliability, and scale, backed by top-tier VCs and leading platforms." commented Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares

Three Critical Market Problems Solved

The launch addresses three critical market gaps:

Institutional Access Barrier : Previously, gaining exposure to SEI required navigating complex custody and operational challenges. The CoinShares Physical SEI ETP eliminates these friction points entirely.

: Previously, gaining exposure to SEI required navigating complex custody and operational challenges. The CoinShares Physical SEI ETP eliminates these friction points entirely. Yield Generation : In today's competitive investment landscape, the ETP's integrated staking mechanism delivers 2% additional returns to investors automatically – with zero management fees.

: In today's competitive investment landscape, the ETP's integrated staking mechanism delivers 2% additional returns to investors automatically – with zero management fees. Regulatory Certainty: Available on SIX exchange with full regulatory compliance.





The Perfect Partnership

This launch represents the strategic alignment of two institution-focused organisations. CoinShares' rigorous due diligence process identified SEI as a rare combination of technological superiority and institutional readiness.

"This launch reinforces CoinShares' position as the institutional gateway to digital asset innovation. We're not just offering exposure to SEI – we're delivering institutional-grade access to the future of high-performance blockchain infrastructure, with unique cost-effectiveness." – Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares

Jay Jog, Co-Founder of Sei Labs, commented, "We're honored that CoinShares has chosen to launch the world's first SEI ETP. CoinShares has been instrumental in bridging the gap between institutional capital and crypto innovation, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure. The Sei network is uniquely positioned to meet the performance demands of sophisticated financial markets, and through CoinShares' proven platform, institutional investors can now access this next-generation infrastructure with the reliability and regulatory certainty they require."

Product Highlights

Zero Management Fees : Management fee reduced to 0 to maximize investor returns

: Management fee reduced to 0 to maximize investor returns 2% Staking Yield : Automatic yield generation without operational complexity

: Automatic yield generation without operational complexity Physically Backed : Direct 1:1 exposure to underlying SEI tokens

: Direct 1:1 exposure to underlying SEI tokens Exchange Trading : Trade in USD on SIX exchange like traditional securities

: Trade in USD on SIX exchange like traditional securities European Access: Passported across CoinShares Physical existing market footprint





About CoinShares



CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

About SEI

Sei is the fastest Layer 1 blockchain, Providing high performance rails for digital asset markets. Sei launched its mainnet in 2023, and has since processed billions of transactions across more than 35 million wallets. Currently on Devnet, Sei’s V3 Giga update will make Sei 50x more performant than any existing EVM chain, serving as a groundbreaking new scaling approach for the Ethereum ecosystem. The team is backed by Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and many more.



The CoinShares Physical SEI ETP (CSEI) begins trading on SIX exchange starting 28/7/2025 in USD, with the product passported across the same European markets as CoinShares' existing CSDS product suite, providing broad institutional and retail access.

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com