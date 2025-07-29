Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
29 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 28 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 464.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 470.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):467.895533

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,220,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,525,455 have voting rights and 3,822,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE467.89553315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
470464.5008:29:24LSE  
256464.5008:29:24LSE  
191467.0008:44:06LSE  
187467.0008:44:32LSE  
676468.0008:47:05LSE  
226468.0008:47:17LSE  
700469.0009:04:06LSE  
189469.0009:04:06LSE  
200468.0009:07:31LSE  
400467.5009:07:31LSE  
222470.0009:34:24LSE  
176470.0009:34:24LSE  
795470.5009:47:35LSE  
60470.0009:55:06LSE  
729470.0009:55:06LSE  
750469.5009:58:15LSE  
691469.5009:58:15LSE  
211469.0010:18:30LSE  
187467.5010:45:43LSE  
187470.0010:47:20LSE  
703469.0010:56:09LSE  
339468.0011:15:19LSE  
421468.5011:30:37LSE  
401468.0011:40:35LSE  
3467.5011:44:34LSE  
79467.5011:44:34LSE  
340467.5011:44:34LSE  
240467.0012:36:14LSE  
200467.0012:36:14LSE  
316467.0012:36:19LSE  
477467.5012:46:35LSE  
123467.5012:46:35LSE  
612467.5012:46:35LSE  
8466.5012:55:44LSE  
146466.5012:55:44LSE  
190466.5012:58:17LSE  
98466.0013:15:00LSE  
386466.0013:15:00LSE  
454467.0013:27:30LSE  
200467.5013:40:13LSE  
290466.5014:03:51LSE  
309466.0014:08:38LSE  
741465.5014:23:27LSE  
187466.5014:30:52LSE  
187466.0014:32:02LSE  
47466.0014:32:02LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


