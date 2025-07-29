WeRide and Uber Expand Robotaxi Reach in Abu Dhabi, Ride Volumes Expected to Double

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), the world’s leading technology platform for mobility and delivery, have started operating their Robotaxis on Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre. The expanded service is expected to double ride volumes, now covering about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas — including Al Reem, Al Maryah, Yas, and Saadiyat, as well as highway routes to and from Zayed International Airport.

Since launching in Abu Dhabi in December 2024, the WeRide and Uber Robotaxi fleet has tripled in size. Both companies aim to continue growing their fleet to hundreds of Robotaxis in Abu Dhabi, with plans to extend services into Khalifa City, Masdar City, and more areas of downtown Abu Dhabi later this year.

WeRide and Uber operate the largest Robotaxi network in the Middle East, featuring WeRide's new GXR model — a purpose-built, mass-produced autonomous vehicle for scaled commercial deployment which fits up to five people. Each vehicle is expected to average dozens of trips per day during a 12-hour shift, with rides typically exceeding six kilometers.

"Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands are high-demand areas and serve as key gateways to Abu Dhabi. This expansion gives us the opportunity to reach more passengers, showcase our advanced technology in complex urban settings, and further accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles across the city. We deeply appreciate the ongoing support from the Integrated Transport Centre and our strong partnership with Uber, which continues to drive our growth in the Middle East and beyond," said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide.

"This expansion marks an important milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards realising its vision for a smarter and safer mobility system. Building on the success of our previous smart mobility initiatives, we are working to extend the deployment of autonomous vehicles to high-density areas such as Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, in order to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience, in line with Abu Dhabi’s smart transport strategy, which aims to provide sustainable and innovative mobility solutions,” said Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre. "We are committed to embracing innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance our transport network and improve the quality of life for our residents. By working closely with our strategic partners, we are accelerating this progress and enhancing the transport experience for everyone."

"We’re pleased to expand our autonomous vehicle service in Abu Dhabi to Al Reem and Al Maryah in partnership with WeRide and with the support of the Abu Dhabi Mobility. We’ve seen some great engagement from riders in Abu Dhabi since launch and are excited to make autonomous rides more accessible to even more people in the Emirate. Just as Uber helped millions experience electric vehicles for the first time, 2025 will be the year we bring AV technology into the mainstream," said Mohamad Jardaneh, Head of Autonomous Mobility, Middle East at Uber.

Starting today, passengers can hail WeRide Robotaxis in the new zones via the Uber and TXAI apps.

Al Reem and Al Maryah are among Abu Dhabi's most dynamic and densely populated districts, serving as hubs for finance, residential communities, and commerce. Their heavy traffic and complex road conditions highlight WeRide's technical expertise in deploying autonomous vehicles at scale, while advancing Abu Dhabi's vision to become the region's leading hub for smart mobility and innovation.

In parallel, fully driverless testing of WeRide's Robotaxis in Abu Dhabi is underway, with public access expected in the coming months.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in six markets: China, France, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.

About Integrated Transport Centre

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

