Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) Highlights U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Designation of Key Nutrient Validating Company’s Patent-Pending Nutrition Formulation via CNBC, Fox Business and Bloomberg Television Media Blitz

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), a publicly traded consumer healthcare company focused on diabetic nutrition and soluble fiber-based nutrition formulations, today announced the launch of a targeted media blitz to bring greater awareness of the Federal Government’s designation of four nutrients of public health concern—most notably, dietary fiber. The advertising campaign spans CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg Television, the three most-watched financial news networks in the United States.

The media blitz is concentrated in the New York City metro area, the financial capital of the world, and is strategically intended to bring this important nutritional development to the attention of retail investors, investment banks, and institutional investors. Glucose Health, Inc. believes this targeted effort will help spotlight the growing significance of nutrition—especially fiber-based formulations—as an investable growth category, strongly supported by federal health authorities.

Glucose Health, Inc.’s early-mover leadership in the fiber-based nutrition sector is a key theme of the advertising campaign, aligning with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designation of dietary fiber as a “nutrient of public health concern” in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025¹. The HHS designation is expected to result in increased consumer awareness, additional government-backed educational initiatives, and greater consumer demand for dietary fiber.

Since 2017, Glucose Health, Inc. has been formulating science-based, now patent-pending soluble fiber beverages designed to support both metabolic and digestive health. The company’s flagship brand, GlucoDown®, supports balanced glucose levels and competes with diabetic nutrition products such as Glucerna® (Abbott Laboratories, Abbott) and Boost® (Nestlé). Its complementary brand, Fiber Up®, targets metabolic, gut and digestive health and is positioned as a flavorful alternative to Metamucil® (The Procter and Gamble Company, Procter & Gamble, P&G).

The new advertising campaign emphasizes to investors that Glucose Health, Inc. is positioned well ahead of the curve in addressing what federal agencies have now confirmed as a national nutritional priority. With two established consumer healthcare brands in market, Glucose Health, Inc. believes it is uniquely positioned to benefit from both immediate and long-term growth in consumer demand for soluble fiber-based functional beverages.

¹ U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025. 9th Edition. December 2020. Available at https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov