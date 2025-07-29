Adopted.com Celebrates 20 Years of Uniting Families and Spreading Joy Through Expedited Reunions

TUALATIN, Ore., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adopted.com, the pioneering Global Adoption Reunion Registry, proudly announces its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedicated service to reuniting mutually consenting loved ones worldwide. Since its inception, Adopted.com has championed the belief that individuals searching for each other should not be hindered by bureaucratic obstacles or prohibitive costs.

Founded with the singular mission of creating one central, accessible platform, Adopted.com has transformed the landscape of adoption reunions. Before its arrival, the path to reunion was often fraught with challenges, requiring the opening of sealed records, lengthy waits for agency responses, or significant financial investment in investigators. Adopted.com emerged as an innovator, providing a seamless and instant solution for those mutually seeking connection. Beyond its registry, the platform has cultivated a supportive community, offering invaluable solace and guidance to individuals on their search journeys.

"The idea of creating an adoption reunion registry came to me when I was trying to help a friend find his biological family. Due to his circumstances, he wasn't allowed access to the adoption records. This meant a dead end for him," shares Katharine, founder of Adopted.com. "It inspired me to create one, central, global adoption reunion registry where mutually consenting people can find each other instantly. The success of Adopted.com has been extraordinary."

Over the past 20 years, Adopted.com has facilitated countless thousands of heartfelt reunions, bringing immense joy and closure to families. The platform's commitment to innovation has been unwavering. Driven by member feedback and leveraging new technological advancements, Adopted.com continually refines its algorithm through robust front-end and back-end efforts. This dedication includes consistently improving its user-friendly interface, ensuring quick and consistent support, and most recently, introducing state-of-the-art cross-platform DNA comparison options to enhance search capabilities.

Adopted.com looks forward to continuing its vital work, empowering individuals to connect with their loved ones and fostering a world where mutual consent is all that's needed for a reunion.

About Adopted.com: Adopted.com is a leading global adoption reunion registry founded 20 years ago with the mission to provide a central, seamless platform for mutually consenting individuals to reunite. Committed to overcoming traditional barriers, Adopted.com also offers a supportive community and continuously integrates new technologies to improve the reunion experience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a783f25-d3d8-4edf-8b2c-069eda23d8e7