Sword Health Launches Intelligence, a New AI Division, to Expand Beyond Care Delivery and Transform Healthcare's Most Critical Operational Workflows

New York, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health, the world’s leading AI Care company, today announced the launch of Sword Intelligence, a new division designed to help providers, payers, and governments address critical operational challenges in healthcare through AI-powered solutions. This marks a pivotal evolution in Sword Health’s strategy, extending beyond care delivery to help healthcare organizations better manage and scale their care.

Sword Intelligence is the result of years of internal development at Sword Health, where AI Care Manager agents were built to streamline non-clinical workflows such as enrollment, triage, eligibility checks, and high-risk member outreach. While Phoenix, Sword’s AI Care specialist focused on clinical care delivery, continues to support patients directly, Sword Intelligence introduces a new generation of agents specialized in care management, built to streamline the coordination of care, reduce administrative burden, and help healthcare organizations operate with greater speed, scale, and precision.

For the first time, these capabilities are being made available to external organizations, enabling healthcare organizations to leverage the same AI platform that transformed Sword Health’s own operations. With modular AI care managers that integrate with existing human teams and infrastructure, Sword Intelligence offers a flexible path to scale care while improving efficiency, reducing costs, and preserving the human touch.

“Sword Intelligence began as an internal initiative to address Sword Health’s own operational challenges in delivering care more efficiently,” said Virgilio Bento, Founder and CEO of Sword Health. “Currently, many healthcare processes rely on labor-intensive methods that are not scalable, creating significant barriers to access. After improving our own operations and supporting over half a million members, it became clear that the AI internal solutions we developed could help other healthcare organizations overcome these inefficiencies, reduce administrative burdens, and improve patient care. By automating these processes, clinicians can focus more on their patients, ensuring better outcomes. This is the next step in our mission to make high-quality healthcare more accessible and efficient.”

Operating as a startup within a fast-growing company, Sword Intelligence brings the speed and focus needed to solve healthcare’s most urgent operational bottlenecks. While it was born inside Sword Health, it runs with its own dedicated team, roadmap, and go-to-market strategy, allowing it to move fast, build modular AI solutions, and tackle challenges across a wide range of healthcare domains.

By automating high-volume, time-consuming tasks like scheduling, triage, eligibility checks, and follow-up coordination, among other operational challenges, Sword Intelligence helps healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden, improve efficiency, and lower costs, without compromising the human touch that care depends on.

Built with a deep understanding of healthcare’s complexity, all solutions are modular, safety-first, and designed to integrate seamlessly into existing systems and workflows. Every offering meets HIPAA, HITRUST, and SOC 2 standards, ensuring security and compliance from day one.

“Sword Intelligence moves beyond automation and transforms healthcare workflows to expand access, reduce costs, and enhance patient outcomes,” added Bento. “We’re not just offering AI tools; we’re partnering with healthcare organizations to co-develop tailored solutions that create real, lasting impact. A key part of this is how our AI learns faster through real-world usage. Our clinical operations teams, who interact with the system daily, continually flag edge cases, provide valuable feedback, and help us refine our models to be smarter, safer, and more effective over time.”

For more information about Sword Intelligence, visit intelligence.sword.com

About Sword Health

Sword Health is shifting healthcare from human-first to AI-first through its AI care platform, making world-class healthcare available anytime, anywhere, while significantly reducing costs for payers, self-insured employers, national health systems, and other healthcare organizations. Sword began by reinventing physical pain care with AI at its core, and has since expanded into pelvic health, movement health, and recently mental health. Since 2020, more than 500,000 members across three continents have completed 7 million AI sessions, helping Sword's 1,000+ enterprise clients avoid nearly $1 billion in unnecessary healthcare costs. Backed by 40 clinical studies and over 40 patents, Sword Health has raised more than $400 million from leading investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Transformation Capital and Founders Fund. Learn more at www.swordhealth.com.