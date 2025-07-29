HTX Introduces Custom Invitation Code Feature with Referral Campaign Offering 1 BTC Grand Prize

PANAMA CITY, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Custom Invitation Code feature. This innovative functionality enables users with greater personalization and control over their referral activities. To mark this milestone, HTX is also rolling out an exclusive referral campaign, offering users the chance to win a grand prize of 1 BTC, along with other substantial rewards such as USDT, $HTX tokens, and Futures Trial Bonuses.

Personalization at Its Core: The Custom Invitation Code

Unlike generic, system-generated codes, HTX's new Custom Invitation Code feature allows users to create unique, personalized codes. This enhances recognition, fosters a stronger sense of belonging among invitees. Additionally, it enables precise tracking of users' referral efforts across various channels, empowering them to assess the effectiveness of their promotions and unlock the full potential of their referral networks.

Setting up your custom invitation code is simple:

1. For App users: Log in to the HTX app , navigate to the Referral page. Tap the "Create Personalized Code" bubble. Enter your desired custom invitation code and set the referral bonus ratio for invitees. Then, confirm and save your settings.

2. For Web users: Visit the Referral page and then click "Add New Code" to complete the setup.

Limited-Time Referral Campaign: 1 BTC Grand Prize Awaits

To celebrate the launch of this new feature, HTX is hosting an exclusive referral campaign. From 04:00 (UTC) on July 29, 2025, to 04:00 (UTC) on August 12, 2025.

Here's how to participate and win:

Automatic Entry: Successfully create a custom invitation code to automatically receive one lucky draw entry.

Successfully create a custom invitation code to automatically receive one lucky draw entry. Earn More Entries: Refer friends to sign up and trade on HTX to earn additional entries. You can earn up to 60 lucky draw entries by inviting new users to complete sign-up and trading tasks.

Refer friends to sign up and trade on HTX to earn additional entries. You can earn up to by inviting new users to complete sign-up and trading tasks. Boost Your Chances: Invite existing users to trade spot or futures to earn up to 20 extra entries.



Prizes include the 1 BTC grand prize, along with USDT, HTX tokens, and Futures Trial Bonuses. Rewards are limited to 1,000 slots daily and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so act fast!

Click the link to enter the lucky draw: https://www.htx.com/microapps/en-us/double-invite-retail/round-about?activityId=175317649158557

Fostering a New Ecosystem of User Co-creation and Value Sharing

The Custom Invitation Code feature represents another innovative endeavor by HTX in its referral mechanisms, user engagement, and personalized tools. It embodies the platform's core philosophy of building an ecosystem founded on user co-creation and value sharing.

Looking ahead, HTX remains committed to meeting user needs and continuously introducing innovative features that deliver a more convenient and personalized trading experience. In addition, HTX plans to strengthen its ecological incentive structure and explore diverse value-sharing models, empowering users to achieve greater financial success in the crypto space while jointly fostering the sustainable growth of the global crypto industry.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/, and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9688799-1547-48a7-a6fe-e716100a13af