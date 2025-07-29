Magna Advances Vehicle Safety Innovation with Integrated Interior Sensing Systems

Magna’s integrated interior sensing systems are experiencing growing demand from multiple OEMs worldwide

Interior sensing systems are essential for comprehensive and responsive vehicle safety while maintaining a positive driving experience



Advanced features in Child Presence Detection technology enhance occupant safety, preventing heatstroke in vulnerable passengers

AURORA, Ontario, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is redefining vehicle safety with its comprehensive interior sensing systems, designed to protect occupants and enhance the driving experience. Over the last 18 months, Magna’s interior sensing systems have either been awarded or begun production on five OEM programs across North America, Europe and Asia, underscoring the vital role of this technology for future drivers. Driven by legislation and safety ratings supporting ADAS, S&P Global forecasts a 3.5 times growth in interior sensor adoption from 2024 to 2032.

A key interior sensing solution is Magna's Child Presence Detection (CPD) technology. Magna's CPD technology addresses a critical safety issue: preventing incidents of children being left behind in vehicles. While nearly 40 children die in hot cars every year in the United States, according to Kids and Car Safety, this highlights a critical safety issue that technologies like CPD aims to address globally. Magna’s commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable passengers is part of Magna's broader strategy to set new benchmarks in vehicle safety.

“Our growth in Child Presence Detection technology directly correlates to a critical industry need—enhancing the safety of all vehicle occupants, especially children,” said Bill Snider, President of Magna Electronics. “Our interior sensing systems are essential for creating safer, more responsive vehicles by monitoring and analyzing occupant behavior and conditions in real-time. These systems help prevent accidents and improve overall vehicle performance to meet the evolving demands of modern mobility. We are committed to advancing these technologies to further elevate safety standards globally.”

In addition to CPD, Magna's interior sensing systems integrate cameras and radars to deliver a comprehensive safety solution. These technologies work together to monitor and analyze conditions inside the vehicle, including:

Driver attentiveness

Seat occupancy

Seatbelt usage

Vital signs

Environmental factors



By integrating interior cameras and radar systems, Magna provides smarter and more reliable monitoring inside the vehicle. Cameras track the driver's eye movements and facial expressions to detect signs of drowsiness or distraction. Meanwhile, radar senses the presence, position and even subtle movements of everyone onboard. Together, these technologies help keep drivers focused and ensure all passengers, including children and pets, are detected and protected.

Magna's innovative approach to interior sensing systems positions the company as a leader in advanced mobility technology, offering scalable solutions that meet and exceed regulatory requirements.

For more information on Magna's interior sensing systems and how they are shaping the future of vehicle safety, visit www.magna.com/products/electrical-electronics/adas-automated-driving/interior-sensing.

