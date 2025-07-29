SunPower To Attend Canaccord’s Annual Growth Conference August 12th in Boston

OREM, Utah, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower (aka Complete Solaria, Inc.) (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the Company will attend the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference, on Tuesday, August 12 at the InterContinental hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

SunPower will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day, and Chairman and CEO Dr. T.J. Rodgers will give a company presentation at 11:30am ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.sunpower.com under the “Events” section.

SunPower Chairman and CEO T.J. Rodgers commented, “SunPower is in the middle of its third consecutive quarter of profitability after a four-year drought. We are rebuilding the iconic company to prosper in the post-ITC world. We look forward to being able to share our story with investors.”

Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Canaccord Genuity. Interested investors should contact their Canaccord sales representative to secure a meeting.

Additional Conferences in 2025

SunPower will be attending the following conferences during 2H 2025.

RE+ (Las Vegas, September 8–10 th )

(Las Vegas, September 8–10 ) Jefferies Renewables & Clean Energy Conference (NYC, December 4 th )

(NYC, December 4 ) Wells Fargo 24th Annual Energy & Power Symposium (NYC, December 9–10)





About SunPower

SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “goal,” “prioritize,” “plan,” “target,” “expect,” “focus,” “forecast,” “look forward,” “opportunity,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” and “pursue” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our Q2’25 revenue projection, our expectations regarding our Q2’25 and fiscal 2025 financial performance, and expectations and plans relating to further cost control efforts. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, our ability to implement further headcount reductions and cost controls, our ability to integrate and operate the combined business with the SunPower assets, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the SunPower acquisition, global market conditions, any adjustments, changes or revisions to our financial results arising from our financial closing procedures, the completion of our financial statements for Q2’25, and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. For additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results or cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other documents that we have filed with, or will file with, the SEC. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SunPower assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

Sioban Hickie

VP, Investor Relations

sioban.hickie@sunpower.com

(801) 477-5847

