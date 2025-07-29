GigaCloud Technology Inc. Expands Global Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Germany

EL MONTE, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that one of its subsidiaries has entered into a new lease for a fulfillment center in Werne, Germany, further strengthening the Company’s infrastructure in Europe to support the rapid growth of its B2B Marketplace.

The Werne facility spans approximately 409,300 square feet and began operations earlier this month. With this addition, GigaCloud now operates six fulfillment centers in Germany, which serve as key regional hubs supporting both domestic fulfillment and cross-border distribution across Europe. Globally, the Company’s fulfillment network includes 39 strategically located facilities totaling over 11.2 million square feet across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and Japan.

Garbe Industrial, one of the leading developers, providers and managers of logistics, light industrial and commercial real estate in Germany and Europe, is a trusted partner supporting GigaCloud’s fulfillment presence in Germany.

“We are proud to support GigaCloud’s continued growth in Europe with high-quality fulfillment facilities like the one in Werne,” said Hans-Jürgen Blanke, Regional Head Cologne of Garbe Industrial. “Their decision to further invest in Europe reflects a clear vision for growth and an ability to move quickly. We look forward to supporting their continued success.”

“Europe continues to show strong potential as a growth market for us,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “With the addition of Werne, we are deepening our infrastructure to better connect global buyers and sellers through a more efficient marketplace experience. We keep building where we see momentum, and this expansion reflects our commitment to supporting customers in Europe with the scale and reliability they need to grow.”

About GigaCloud Technology Inc.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from product discovery, payments, and logistics into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers around the globe to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed, and efficiency. By offering a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s fulfillment center to the end customer’s doorstep at one fixed price, GigaCloud revolutionizes the traditional B2B ecommerce model. Since launching in January 2019, GigaCloud has expanded from the global furniture market into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Investor and Media Inquiries: ir@gigacloudtech.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com

George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com