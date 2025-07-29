V2 Communications Accelerates Growth with Bold New Client Wins and Standout Industry Events

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated communications firm V2 Communications (V2) today announced a slate of new client partnerships spanning its core B2B, climate and healthcare practices, maintaining momentum following wins earlier this year. These additions to the firm’s client portfolio reflect the increasing demand for strategic communications programs that combine earned, owned and paid channels to drive measurable business impact.

Following the firm’s unveiling last year of its Vantage Methodology™, a proven framework that leverages deep industry expertise, agile planning and an integrated campaign approach, V2 has continued to attract ambitious brands that seek to stand out in competitive markets. The newest clients joining V2 recognize the value of sophisticated, forward-thinking communications strategies that shape perception, build trust and accelerate business growth.

“We are proud to partner with organizations that are solving complex problems and to tell the stories of how they are driving progress in their industries and having a positive impact on the world,” said Katelyn Holbrook, V2 Chief Client Officer. “These new partnerships speak to the strength of our integrated approach and commitment to building communications programs that produce lasting impact for our clients.”

V2 Welcomes Innovative Brands Across Practices

V2’s newest clients span industries where innovation and market credibility are critical. These organizations are tapping V2 for strategic counsel, media relations, thought leadership and integrated campaigns tailored to their business goals. They include:

AlphaSense: an AI-driven market intelligence platform used by 6,000+ organizations to access real-time insights and automate workflows. V2 is helping elevate its brand as the go-to AI platform for enterprise search and decision-making.

SEON: a leading platform for fraud prevention and AML compliance, SEON helps global businesses stop fraud, reduce risk, and protect revenue. V2 is supporting the company’s efforts to build brand awareness in the U.S. market.

Clark Street Associates: helps innovative companies secure transformative government funding by aligning public funding strategies with commercial goals across sectors like AI, energy and defense. As the firm expands, it has partnered with V2 to raise brand awareness and highlight its distinctive, outcomes-driven approach.

Cedar Gate Technologies: enables success in value-based healthcare through a unified platform combining analytics, care and payment solutions. V2 is positioning the company as a category leader by spotlighting its differentiated technology, expert leadership and proven impact.

Hyve Managed Hosting: a global provider of fully managed cloud services and custom hosting infrastructure, including private, hybrid, and multi-cloud solutions. Hyve has partnered with V2 to grow brand awareness and drive demand in the U.S. market.

Ascend Learning: in March 2025, the brand expanded its partnership with V2 to support the company’s brand evolution, highlight the value of Ascend’s comprehensive suite of solutions and establish the brand as the leading workforce solutions provider for healthcare, wellness and safety.

“We are excited to partner with V2 Communications for our PR and media strategy,” said Gina Ford, Chief Marketing Officer at Cedar Gate Technologies. “Our company has grown dramatically in recent years as payers, providers and employers seek out technology solutions to power their value-based care efforts, and we look forward to the ways that V2 can help us channel that momentum into even greater awareness of our end-to-end solution that is moving healthcare forward.”

V2 for Good

At V2, we believe in using our expertise to advance the greater good. V2 for Good is our commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations and mission-driven initiatives that create lasting impact in the communities we serve and industries we work in. These new partnerships include:

GreenLight Fund: a national nonprofit funder that identifies and supports proven organizations to drive inclusive prosperity and measurable impact. V2 is helping GreenLight Fund build local brand awareness around leadership transitions and community commitment.

Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation (HCLF): the only U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated solely to hairy cell leukemia, advancing outcomes through research, education and global collaboration. V2 is leading a 40th Anniversary awareness campaign to highlight HCLF’s impact and elevate its visibility in the rare disease community.

V2 LIVE Sparks Industry Dialogue and Collaboration

As part of its broader effort to drive innovation and collaboration amongst clients, friends of the firm and the larger communications industry, V2 hosted the V2 LIVE: Communications Leaders’ Summit on June 5, 2025. The event gathered top executive clients, journalists and brand strategists for a day of bold conversation on the future of media, the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and people-first storytelling. Designed to spark new ideas and foster peer learning, the summit brought together the voices shaping the next era of communications to explore emerging trends together, such as branded content distribution and generative engine optimization (GEO).

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an integrated communications firm that works with B2B, climate and healthcare technology companies, from startups to publicly traded companies. V2’s clients strive to be iconic technology brands that have an outsized impact on business, the planet, or humanity through their innovations, and V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned and paid channels that shape their markets and make them market leaders. V2’s proven process ensures clients benefit from thorough program planning, increased speed, flexibility, and efficiency of program execution, and ongoing strategic counsel to maximize market shifts and refine programs to deliver consistent high levels of business success.

