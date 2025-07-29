XWELL Launches All-New Website, Offering Seamless Booking and Unified Access to Health, Wellness & Beauty Services

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, today unveiled its newly redesigned website — a digital destination that integrates all of the company’s services and offerings, allowing customers to discover, book, and engage through a seamless, user-first experience.

Accessible at xwell.com, the updated platform unites XWELL’s health, wellness, and beauty brands — Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™ — under one cohesive experience. Visitors can now explore locations, connect with spa staff, and book services, all in a few clicks.

“This new website is a reflection of where XWELL is headed: we’re redefining how people engage with wellness – more seamlessly, more personally and with a greater sense of purpose,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL. “It’s designed to meet our customers where they are, whether they’re traveling or at home, we’ve made it easier than ever to connect with our offerings.”

Website highlights include:

Unified Brand Identity : Incorporates the new XWELL Health, Wellness & Beauty logos and color palette, visually reflecting the brand’s evolution.

: Incorporates the new XWELL Health, Wellness & Beauty logos and color palette, visually reflecting the brand’s evolution. Simplified Appointment Booking : Customers can now browse service offerings by location and complete their bookings with ease.

: Customers can now browse service offerings by location and complete their bookings with ease. Enhanced Investor Relations Page : A redesigned experience provides streamlined access to reports, presentations, and updates — optimized for both desktop and mobile.

: A redesigned experience provides streamlined access to reports, presentations, and updates — optimized for both desktop and mobile. Careers Page Refresh : A new layout makes it easier to join the XWELL team.

: A new layout makes it easier to join the XWELL team. Dynamic Announcement Tools : New pop-up technology highlights major updates and promotions the moment visitors land on the site.

: New pop-up technology highlights major updates and promotions the moment visitors land on the site. Mobile Optimization: The new site is fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, ensuring fast load times, intuitive navigation, and full functionality across all devices.

The launch of the new website follows recent digital brand investments, including the company’s updated Instagram presence at @xwellofficial, offering a fresh and engaging way to stay connected with the XWELL experience.

As part of this digital evolution, XWELL is also rebranding its flagship Xpres Spa locations to align under the XWELL name — reinforcing its mission to unify its offerings under a single, wellness-forward identity.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.

