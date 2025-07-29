Izotropic’s IzoView Breast CT Device Stands Distinct vs Existing Breast Imaging Technologies

- IzoView positioned to disrupt high-growth breast imaging markets with target device price of USD $500K

- IzoView to launch into projected fastest-growing imaging category with potential to displace well-established technologies

- Differentiated from existing device types through upgradeability, pipeline, and platform business model

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) (“Izotropic”, or the “Company”), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, provides an educational overview of how its flagship device, the IzoView Breast CT Imaging System (“IzoView”), compares to existing breast imaging technologies. IzoView stands apart in terms of clinical performance, cost, and commercial positioning and holds tremendous potential to displace or complement standard-of-care modalities in a growing global market.

Breast Imaging Devices in Use Today

The breast imaging market is dominated by traditional mammography, digital breast tomosynthesis (“DBT”, “3D mammography”), ultrasound, and MRI technologies, each of which has established clinical applications with well-known limitations. Mammography and DBT remain the primary 2D-based screening tools, yet their sensitivity decreases in approximately 50%+ of women with dense breast tissue1, where overlapping structures under breast compression can obscure lesions and tumours.

Ultrasound is often used as a supplemental imaging tool for dense breasts, but it often returns high false-positive rates and can be dependent on operator skill. Automated breast ultrasound (“ABUS”) has been designed to eliminate operator-dependency, but any abnormalities still need to be verified by handheld ultrasound, adding more steps to the workflow.

Contrast-enhanced mammography (“CE-mammo”) is a dedicated system, not simply the addition of injectable contrast to conventional mammography machines. CE-mammo intends to compensate for the limitations of its 2D, compression-based design with the addition of contrast, but cannot provide the same high-value clinical information that comes with true 3D imaging.

Molecular breast imaging (“MBI”) is an emerging modality that uses gamma radiation and injectable radioactive tracers. It is typically reserved for investigational diagnostic imaging and delivers a higher dose than x-ray-based systems like mammography, DBT, and breast CT.

Breast MRI and its faster variant, abbreviated MRI, are highly sensitive but costly, time-consuming, and generally reserved for high-risk patients. MRI machines are not breast dedicated, and competition with other medical specialties persists, leading to long wait times.

IzoView: Bridging the Gap Between DBT and MRI

IzoView, developed with the global licensing rights to breast CT technology from The Regents of the University of California (“UC Davis”), is positioned as a new category in breast imaging that bridges the gap between DBT and MRI, offering true 3D imaging without breast compression. Unlike compression-based mammography and DBT, IzoView images the breast in its natural shape, delivering ultra-high-resolution, contrast-enhanced imaging that serves as a powerful alternative for breast cancer screening, including for high-risk patients. Compared to MRI, IzoView offers 100x greater spatial resolution. Breast CT technology, in academic research trials conducted at UC Davis, has been shown to have performance comparable to MRI2, and “may offer more accurate margin analysis, improved lesion characterization, and superior visualization of microcalcifications3”. With a shorter scan time and a target sales price significantly below MRI, IzoView is designed for greater accessibility across imaging centers of various sizes and resource levels.

IzoView vs the Rest: Comparing the Breast Imaging Technologies

Breast cancer imaging methods vary widely in performance, cost, and availability, impacting how and where they are used across patient populations. Below are comparisons of breast cancer imaging modalities. Costs for devices and imaging exams are taken from public information available online. The Company acknowledges there may be outliers to these averages.

Chart 1: Breast Imaging Modalities: Technical & Clinical Attributes

Modality True 3D Imaging Radiation Primary Use AI Integrations Mammography No Yes

(low-dose X-ray) Screening Yes Tomosynthesis (“DBT”) No

(15°-50°) Yes

(low-dose X-ray) Screening & Diagnostic Yes Ultrasound (Handheld) Yes No Supplemental Imaging Tool Limited Automated Breast Ultrasound Yes No Supplemental Screening Tool Limited Molecular Breast Imaging (“MBI”) Yes Yes

(Gamma Radiation) Investigational Diagnostic Tool Emerging Contrast-Enhanced Mammography No Yes

(low-dose X-ray) Diagnostic Emerging Breast MRI Yes No High Risk Screening & Diagnostic Yes Abbreviated MRI Yes No Supplemental Screening Yes IzoView Breast CT Yes

(360°) Yes

(low-dose X-ray) Adjunctive Screening (Initial Indication for Use) Yes & Emerging





Chart 2: Cost, Access & Adoption Factors

Modality Average Device Cost USD Avg. Exam Cost Availability Reimbursement Trends Mammography $55K - $80K $120 - $470 Widely available Widely Covered Tomosynthesis (DBT) $150K - $300K $100 - $540 Widely available Moderate & Increasing Ultrasound (HHUS) $100K - $200K+ ~$350 Widely available Widely Covered ABUS $200K - $300K $400 - $500 Limited Moderate & Increasing Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) Estimated $600K Estimated

$500 - $550 Limited Limited

(Emerging) Contrast-Enhanced Mammography ~$420K ~$500 Limited Moderate & Increasing Breast MRI $1M - $3M+ $400 - $6K+ Limited Widely Varies Abbreviated MRI $1M - $3M+ $400 - $530 Limited Limited IzoView Breast CT $500K

(Target) $250 - $500

(Target) Emerging Favorable

(Emerging)





Market Opportunity and Displacement Potential

The global breast imaging device market is projected to grow from USD $5.4 billion in 2024 to $8.69 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.25%. With its initial Indication for Use as an adjunct to DBT with contrast-enhancement for breast cancer screening in asymptomatic patients with dense breast tissue, IzoView is positioned to launch into the market with the potential to displace ultrasound, CE-mammo, and breast MRI devices. This positioning allows IzoView to address both the performance gap in dense breast imaging and the economic burden of multi-modality diagnostic pathways, while capturing market share from incumbent technologies and helping define the high-growth segment of next-generation breast imaging.

Economic Value and Diagnostic Efficiency

From a health system perspective, IzoView addresses a major financial burden associated with current diagnostic imaging pathways. In the U.S. alone, approximately $8 billion is spent annually on follow-up imaging and diagnostic procedures post-initial mammography screening, driven by false positives and inconclusive findings that can require sequential imaging across multiple modalities and unnecessary biopsies5. IzoView’s ability to offer high-value clinical information to detect, characterize, and evaluate breast lesions in a 10-second imaging session offers the potential to consolidate a fragmented pathway, reduce unnecessary procedures, and enable more accurate diagnosis and early treatment.

A Platform for Expansion and Durable Competitive Advantage

From a competitive standpoint, IzoView sets a new benchmark in dedicated breast CT imaging. Two other breast CT systems are currently on the market, both representing early commercial entries into the modality. Based on non-public sources provided to the Company, one is priced at approximately USD $1.5 million, and the other at €1.2 million (approximately USD $825K). In comparison, IzoView’s target sales price of USD $500K is between 40% and 67% lower. The Company believes IzoView’s differentiators, including its modular engineering, radiation self-shielding, patient-centered design, advanced imaging performance, and significantly lower target cost structure, align strongly with key clinical needs and prevailing industry trends. These advantages position IzoView for rapid adoption in imaging environments where other breast CT systems may face financial and integration barriers.

IzoView, in its current form, is uniquely suited to support advanced functions beyond adjunctive breast cancer screening with 14 identified potential future Indications for Use across five key areas of breast health: screening, diagnosis, monitoring, planning, and personalized medicine, with additional devices planned that expand upon IzoView’s core imaging platform. Many of these additional Indications for Use can be delivered after new clinical studies through software upgrades, creating strong incentives for early adopters as IzoView’s clinical utility increases without replacing the core system, creating a scalable upgrade path and recurring revenue model.

Intellectual Property Designed to Enable Long-Term Product Leadership

Izotropic continues to develop a strategically layered patent portfolio, designed to protect the most commercially and clinically significant aspects of the IzoView as a platform. Rather than focusing solely on imaging hardware, the portfolio focuses on a broad range of integrated capabilities, including image acquisition, data presentation, radiation safety, system usability, and workflow integration, reflecting how it can function as a complete solution for breast health in real-world healthcare environments. This approach makes it difficult for competitors to replicate IzoView’s full potential feature set and positions the Company for a durable competitive advantage across clinical settings.

The Company’s portfolio includes a mix of foundational patents and newer filings, with commercially relevant protections extending into the 2040s. In addition to patent claims, Izotropic has secured key innovations as trade secrets, such as its deep machine learning image reconstruction algorithm.

IzoView Is the Imaging Platform the Future of Breast Cancer Care Demands

IzoView is not simply an incremental improvement; it is a fundamental reimagining of what breast cancer imaging can and should be. It meets a well-defined and increasingly urgent clinical need, has the potential to deliver measurable improvements over the standard-of-care, can integrate into a broad range of healthcare environments, and offers a clear path to revenue growth and long-term expansion. As health systems evolve toward more personalized, risk-adapted, and patient-centric models of care, IzoView is uniquely positioned to become the cornerstone of next-generation breast imaging.

Source:

(2024, December 9). Dense Breasts: Answers to Commonly Asked Questions. National Cancer Institute. Retrieved July 24, 2025, from https://www.cancer.gov/types/breast/breast-changes/dense-breasts Aminololama-Shakeri S, et al. Dedicated Breast CT: Getting Ready for Prime Time. J Breast Imaging. 2024. https://doi.org/10.1093/jbi/wbad099 Aminololama-Shakeri S, et al. Dedicated Breast CT: Getting Ready for Prime Time. J Breast Imaging. 2024. https://doi.org/10.1093/jbi/wbad099 (2025). Breast Imaging Market Global Forecast 2025-2030. 360i Research. Vlahiotis A, Griffin B, Stavros AT, Margolis J. Analysis of utilization patterns and associated costs of the breast imaging and diagnostic procedures after screening mammography. Clinicoecon Outcomes Res. 2018;10:157-167 https://doi.org/10.2147/CEOR.S150260

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

