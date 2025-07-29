Aqua Security and Akamai Forge Strategic Partnership to Secure AI in the Enterprise

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced a strategic partnership with Akamai Technologies, the global leader in edge and application security, to deliver an integrated solution that provides full-spectrum protection for AI applications from the AI workload to the edge. This collaboration brings together Aqua’s deep runtime defense Secure AI with Akamai’s Firewall for AI to secure AI applications across their full lifecycle, including prompt validation, AI workload protection, and model interaction monitoring, without requiring code changes, SDKs, or application refactoring.

As AI adoption accelerates across enterprises, security teams face the growing challenge of protecting dynamic AI workloads from threats like prompt injection, data exfiltration, model manipulation, and toxic output. The Aqua-Akamai partnership addresses this challenge head-on, combining Aqua’s eBPF-based Secure AI runtime protection with Akamai’s edge-based Firewall for AI to provide visibility, control, and policy enforcement both inside the container and at the application edge.

“As organizations embrace generative AI in their applications, securing AI interactions becomes critical. Our integration with Akamai’s AI Firewall allows Aqua to intercept and inspect every AI prompt issued by cloud native applications, providing a powerful layer of defense against prompt injection, data leakage, and other emerging threats. This collaboration helps customers safely accelerate their AI adoption without compromising security.”

The joint solution enables enterprises to discover and govern AI services across environments, detect prompt-based threats in real time, and protect AI workloads from compromise. With Aqua embedded in the container and the Akamai Firewall for AI monitoring traffic at the edge, security teams can enforce consistent AI security policies and stop attacks whether they originate inside the cloud, across hybrid infrastructure, or at the internet-facing edge.

Key capabilities of the joint solution include:

AI Model and Agentic Service Discovery – Identify SaaS, managed, and local AI models and services across environments, and track prompt-related ingress and egress traffic.

Prompt Defense – Detect and mitigate prompt injection, hate speech, misinformation, and sensitive data exposure in real time.

AI Workload Protection – Monitor runtime behavior, detect anomalies, and stop attacks such as remote code execution, model tampering, and data poisoning inside the container.

Model-Aware Behavior Profiling – Establish behavioral baselines for AI workloads and detect deviations indicating compromise or misuse.

Frictionless Deployment – Protect AI workloads and traffic without requiring code changes, SDKs, or infrastructure modifications.



“AI applications are redefining the attack surface and it’s not just about protecting what happens inside the model, but everything around it,” said Rupesh Chokshi, SVP & GM, Application Security at Akamai Technologies. “As enterprises embrace AI to drive productivity and growth, most still lack the visibility to deploy it securely. Together with Aqua, we’re giving customers end-to-end control across the full AI lifecycle so they can innovate with speed and confidence.”

With this joint solution, Aqua and Akamai are helping customers meet the demands of AI governance, compliance and performance, while staying protected from the rapidly evolving landscape of AI threats.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security protects every cloud native application from code to cloud to prompt. As the pioneer in container and AI workload security, Aqua delivers full lifecycle protection across every stage of the development lifecycle in real time. Our unified CNAPP combines agentless and agent-based controls with industry-leading runtime security for cloud, on-prem, hybrid, multi-cloud, VM and mainframe environments. The Aqua Platform provides best-in-class security agents, scanning powered by Trivy, and advanced contextual vulnerability management to reduce noise and accelerate remediation. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel and secures more than 40% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at aquasec.com.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences. Akamai’s distributed edge and cloud platform brings applications and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more at www.akamai.com.

