Project Brownie, a 650 HP LT4 Powered Land Rover Built for a Sweet Tooth

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the industry leader in reimagined British classics and bespoke performance vehicles, proudly introduces its latest marvel: Project Brownie, a Land Rover Station Wagon transformed into an all-season daily driver with the soul of a supercar.

View images of Project Brownie

View video of Project Brownie

Drenched in Nara Bronze Matte and fortified with a hand-built 6.2L GM LT4 Supercharged V8 delivering 650 horsepower, this custom Land Rover Station Wagon strikes a rare balance between timeless ruggedness and next-gen refinement. Designed for everything from snow-dusted mountain drives to coastal daily commutes, Project Brownie is as functional as it is fearsome.

“Project Brownie is the kind of build that represents the evolution of the Land Rover. It’s nostalgic, but not stuck in the past — modernized for everyday use and built to the absolute highest standard. From the matte bronze finish to the powerhouse LT4 under the hood, this is a vehicle that makes no compromises.”

— Scott Wallace, Co-Founder & CEO, ECD Automotive Design

A Daily Driver, Reimagined

Built atop a fully Raptor-lined chassis, this wagon was crafted for real-world use. The Borla Sport Dual Plus exhaust system lets you control the thunder at the push of a button, while BFG All-Terrain tires, ECD Air Ride Suspension, and heavy-duty axles provide confidence on soft trails, winter roads, and urban routes alike.

Inside, Corbeau Trailcat seats, wrapped in rich Spinneybeck Sabrina leather and stitched with a nutmeg stitch, create an interior as performance-ready as the powertrain. The 2+2+4 seat layout, including 4 inward-facing jump seats, makes it as family-friendly as it is ferocious.

Brownie features remote start, blind spot assist, backup cameras and sensors, and a digital rearview mirror, making it a modern machine wrapped in vintage metal. The 8-speed automatic transmission paired with a performance torque-biased limited-slip differential ensures both smooth highway cruising and muscular off-the-line launches.

A Statement in Every Detail

From its 18" matte black Sawtooth wheels to its X-Lander grille and custom-painted accents, this vehicle doesn’t whisper capability, it declares it. The 6-point external roll cage, panoramic rear quarter windows, LED light bar, and JL Audio sound system enhance both the adventure and the experience.

Project Brownie is a rolling manifesto. For those who demand luxury with grit, and performance with presence, ECD’s latest Land Rover Station Wagon is proof that your daily driver can also be your dream car.

Project Brownie Specifications

Model — Land Rover Station Wagon

Engine — GM LT4 - 650 HP V8

Transmission — 8 Speed

Brakes — Brembo

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Exhaust — Borla Stainless - Sport Dual Plus, Twin Pipes Right & Left

Exterior Color — Nara Bronze

Wheels — 18 Inch Sawtooth in Narvik Black

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps — Fire & Ice (SVX Style)

Roll Cage — 6 Point Full External

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Dash — Puma wrapped in approved leather

Seats — Corbeau Trailcats, 4 Inward Facing Jumps

Leather — Spinneybeck: Sabrina

Stitch Style — Nutmeg stitch with Honeycomb Stitching on Middle Inserts

Custom features — Radio console color painted in Nara Bronze Matt, Steering Guard Painted in Nara Bronze Matte

Gauges — Nostalgia VT

Carpet — Black

Radio — Touch screen stereo with CarPlay

Subwoofer — 2 Kenwood Slimline

Speakers — JL Audio

Rear AC — Yes

Additional features — Cameras Back-up, power windows, central locking, remote locking and Alarm, remote start, Blind Spot Assistant

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), ECD, is a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

For press inquiries, high-resolution images, or to schedule an interview, please contact:

ECD Media Relations

Dia Stewart

dia@ecdautodesign.com

(407) 483-4825

www.ecdautodesign.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18198db1-2436-4323-8a1f-ee8da59c5798