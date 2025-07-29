Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2025 on August 13, 2025

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before market open on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Global-e management will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 Time: 8:00 AM ET United States/Canada Toll Free: +1-800-717-1738 International Toll: +1-646-307-1865

Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Global-e Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,400 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Investor Contacts:

Alan Katz

Investor Relations

Global-e

alan.katz@global-e.com

Press Contact:

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

sarah.schloss@headline.media

+1 914-506-5104