Foundation Health to Bring AI-Powered Patient Communication to Intermountain Health’s Specialty Pharmacy Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new strategic partnership, Foundation Health's PAIGE AI platform will be used to automate patient outreach and communication workflows in an initial 6-month program at Intermountain Health’s specialty pharmacy operations. This collaboration underscores the growing adoption of intelligent automation to enhance the patient journey while reducing administrative burden on healthcare teams.

The HIPAA and SOC2 compliant PAIGE AI platform will automate both SMS messaging and voice communications, including patient assessment calls, refill reminders, benefits verification, and medication onboarding, ensuring patient data remains secure while allowing Intermountain's pharmacy team to focus its expertise on personalized patient care and complex therapeutic guidance.

Intermountain Health currently serves over 14,000 patients through its specialty pharmacy based in Midvale, Utah. PAIGE AI will offer scalable, always-on automation across this substantial operation, helping ensure patients receive the right level of care at the right time while escalating complex cases to human agents as needed. For patients, this means more consistent communication, reduced barriers to adherence, and improved coordination of care.

“Our partnership with Foundation Health is a pivotal step in advancing pharmacy services for patients with complex conditions. By integrating Foundation Health’s innovative communication and outreach tools into our specialty pharmacy workflows, we’re proactively closing care gaps and improving timely access to critical therapies. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with complex conditions,” said Mason Hilton, System Director, Pharmacy Operations at Intermountain Health.

The specialty pharmacy landscape continues to evolve with growing patient volumes and increasingly sophisticated treatment protocols requiring enhanced communication and support. By combining Intermountain's clinical expertise with Foundation Health's AI technology, this partnership exemplifies how healthcare organizations can modernize operations while maintaining their commitment to best-in-class patient care.

Looking ahead, the companies plan to explore additional AI use cases, including expanded voice-enabled solutions and AI-powered prior-authorization automation across Intermountain's broader healthcare operations.

"AI has the power to transform healthcare delivery by automating routine tasks and enabling more meaningful patient connections," said Umar Afridi, CEO and founder of Foundation Health. "PAIGE AI doesn't replace the human touch; it amplifies it by freeing up healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care. Intermountain Health is leading the charge in a broader industry shift toward practical, outcomes-driven AI adoption."

For more information on PAIGE AI and Foundation Health’s full suite of tech-enabled solutions, visit https://www.foundationhealth.com .

For more information about Intermountain Health, visit intermountainhealth.org .

About Foundation Health

Foundation Health is a pioneering healthcare technology company on a mission to power the next generation of consumer healthcare experiences. By delivering affordable, tech-enabled pharmacy and telehealth experiences at scale, Foundation Health empowers clients to take control of healthcare delivery, streamline operations, and redefine the consumer healthcare experience worldwide. The company's PAIGE AI platform enables healthcare organizations to automate patient communications and prior authorizations while maintaining the human touch essential to quality care. With enterprise-grade infrastructure designed for seamless integration and robust security compliance, Foundation Health is backed by industry leaders including Garry Tan (CEO, Y Combinator), Transpose Platform, Tuesday VC, Alt Capital, Box Group, Liquid Ventures, Exceptional Capital, Calm/Storm Ventures, and PageOne Ventures, with support from angel investors Paul Johnson (Lemonaid) and Meghan Fitzgerald (Grey Ghost Advisors). For more information, visit www.foundationhealth.com.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

