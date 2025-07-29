Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in August 2025.

Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference is being held virtually on August 11-13. The Company will present at 3:45pm ET and host 1x1 meetings on August 11.

Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference is being held on August 12-14 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00am ET and host 1x1 meetings on August 13. The live event or replay can be accessed here or through the Dave investor relations website at investors.dave.com .

7th Annual Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference is being held virtually on August 13-14. The Company will host 1x1 virtual meetings throughout the day on August 14.



To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com .

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com