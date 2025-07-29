AirJoule Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RONAN, Mont., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® system for separating pure water from air, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 12, 2025

Location: Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 8-9, 2025

Location: New York, NY

At each conference, management will give a presentation and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors. If you would like to schedule a meeting with management at the above events, please contact Tom Divine at investors@airjouletech.com.

Investors and interested parties can access the presentation from the conference by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://airjouletech.com/investors/.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a water harvesting technology company and the developer of the AirJoule® system that produces pure distilled water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

Contact

Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com