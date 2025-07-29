Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, Advancing Innovations in Intranasal Drug Delivery

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( OTC: BLEG ), a diversified holdings company focused on innovative health and wellness solutions, today announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, a pioneering health innovation company specializing in advanced intranasal drug delivery technologies. The LOI, fully executed by both parties, outlines the proposed acquisition of 100% of Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's equity interests, assets, intellectual property, and operations in exchange for $1.5 million worth of Branded Legacy's Preferred D stock.

This strategic move aligns with Branded Legacy's commitment to expanding its portfolio into high-growth sectors addressing global health crises, such as addictions and vaccine accessibility. Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, led by President & CEO Amin Janmohamed, has assembled a world-class team of experts including Prof. Eran Bendavid, MD (Research Lead, Stanford Professor), Prof. Sonal Singh, MD (Medical Lead, UMass Professor), Prof. Martin Schechter, MD, PhD (Scientific Advisor), and others renowned in addiction medicine, biostatistics, and business development.

Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's patented all-in-one intranasal naloxone delivery device addresses key limitations in the current market, including high costs, inconsistent dosing, and complex systems. By simplifying manufacturing and enhancing dose precision, the technology aims to make naloxone more accessible amid a projected market growth from $371 million in 2022 to over $1.16 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of approximately 11.9%. Additionally, Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's platform enables nasal administration of compounds previously constrained by physical, chemical, or manufacturing challenges, opening new opportunities in vaccines, cold-chain dependent medications and medications unstable in solution. This could facilitate faster pandemic responses, self-use vaccination, and improved logistics for underserved regions globally.

Under the terms of the LOI, the Preferred D stock issued as consideration will be subject to a two-year holding period and convertible only upon Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group achieving a $40 million post-acquisition valuation, as determined by an independent third-party firm. Branded Legacy has also committed to a $1 million research and development budget for Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's initiatives, effective upon the company's uplisting to the OTCQB market tier and achieving a minimum share price of $0.01 per share.

The parties intend to close the transaction within 14 days, subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and necessary approvals. Upon completion, Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Branded Legacy, integrating its innovative pipeline—including manufacturing prototyping targeted for Q3 2025, clinical trials in 2026, and market readiness for the naloxone device by Q1 2027—to drive revenue growth. Projected revenues for Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group under average growth scenarios could reach up to $183.3 million by Year 5. Following the closing of the acquisition, Amin Janmohamed will assume the roles of CEO and Chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., leveraging his experience as a pharmacist, clinical studies investigator, and executive to guide the combined entity's strategic direction.

"We are thrilled to announce this LOI with Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, a company at the forefront of tackling the escalating global addictions crisis through cutting-edge technology," said Robison, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc. "This acquisition not only bolsters our health innovation capabilities but also positions us to capitalize on expanding markets like naloxone and intranasal vaccines, ultimately creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Amin Janmohamed, CEO of Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, added, "Partnering with Branded Legacy represents a significant milestone in our mission to make life-saving treatments more effective and accessible. Their resources and vision will accelerate our development timeline and help us reach patients worldwide who need these solutions most. I am excited to step into the role of CEO post-acquisition to lead this next phase of growth."

The LOI includes standard provisions for exclusivity during negotiations and confidentiality. The transaction is expected to enhance Branded Legacy's competitive edge in the biotech and medical device sectors.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company dedicated to acquiring and growing innovative businesses in the health, wellness, and technology sectors. With a focus on strategic partnerships and shareholder value, Branded Legacy aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Branded Legacy undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.