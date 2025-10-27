Branded Legacy, Inc. Advances Revolutionary Intranasal Drug Delivery with Unitary Device Mold Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ), a leader in innovative addiction treatment and harm reduction solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, BioLegacy Evaluative Group Inc., has initiated engineering and development of a unitary device mold for its proprietary air-driven intranasal drug delivery platform. This milestone marks a significant step toward scalable production of its groundbreaking single-use device, designed to deliver rapid, consistent, and reliable therapeutics, including its flagship inhaled naloxone program.

The unitary device mold defines the form and function of the innovative air-driven system, ensuring precision and scalability in alignment with the company’s rigorous User Requirements Specification (URS). This development paves the way for high-volume, cost-effective manufacturing to meet global pharmaceutical standards.

“This is a key technical milestone that bridges concept to commercial manufacturing,” said Mark O’Connor, Product Development Manager at BioLegacy Evaluative Group. “By advancing the mold design in accordance with our URS framework, we’re ensuring that every production step from material selection to form and function meets the standards required for global pharmaceutical deployment.”

This achievement builds on Branded Legacy’s recent momentum, including the September 2025 filing of a provisional patent for its Air-Driven Unitary Intranasal Drug Delivery Device for Stable and Reconstitutable Medicaments, as announced on GlobeNewswire. It also complements the company’s newly established GMP-compliant manufacturing facility in Vancouver, unveiled on September 23, 2025, which enhances production capabilities for life-saving therapies. Together, these advancements position Branded Legacy to address critical public health challenges, such as the opioid crisis, with affordable and accessible solutions.

Watch a short video of Dr. Mark O’Connor outlining the mold engineering process on our X page this afternoon: https://x.com/BrandedLegacy

About BioLegacy Evaluative Group, Inc.

BioLegacy Evaluative Group Inc. is a life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapies and devices addressing urgent global health challenges. With strategic partnerships at McMaster University and Stanford University, and a newly acquired GMP-compliant manufacturing facility, BioLegacy is positioned to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions in areas of high unmet need.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) is a forward-thinking holdings company dedicated to pioneering solutions in addiction treatment and harm reduction. Through its subsidiary, BioLegacy Evaluative Group, and strategic collaborations with leading institutions like McMaster University and Stanford University, the company drives transformative research and innovation. With a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Branded Legacy leverages advanced production capabilities to deliver cutting-edge products, positioning itself as a leader in addressing critical public health challenges. For more information, visit www.brandedlegacy.com.

Investor Relations

Branded Legacy, Inc.

Email: info@brandedlegacy.com

Phone: 877-250-9077

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including projections regarding market growth, revenue potential, and development timelines, are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Branded Legacy undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

InvestorWire Service Contact: