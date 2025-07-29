Lofty Introduces Blast by Lofty for Effortless, Hyper-Local Lead Generation

PHOENIX, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator, Lofty today announced its popular, on-demand lead generation solution Lofty Blast, is now available to everyone in the industry as Blast by Lofty. Available for purchase as a standalone program or in combination with the innovative Lofty platform, real estate professionals can double down on their efforts to be seen as the go-to real expert in their area and generate high-quality leads on demand with the click of a button. To learn more, visit https://loftyblast.com

As the real estate market continues to fluctuate, agents and brokers are leaving no stone unturned as they seek out new listing opportunities. Starting at only $79, Blast by Lofty empowers agents and teams to generate high-quality leads with just a few clicks. Whether promoting an individual property or dominating an entire zip code, real estate professionals can drive buyer and seller interest where it matters most – locally – even if they don’t have any active listings.

Blast by Lofty offers two primary options to attract online leads with ease:

Zip Code Blast – Generate hyper-locate leads by promoting MLS listings in a desired zip code with customized ad copy – even without listings of your own. With a focus on generating more leads in less time, it can deliver lower cost per lead and higher conversion rates.

– Generate hyper-locate leads by promoting MLS listings in a desired zip code with customized ad copy – even without listings of your own. With a focus on generating more leads in less time, it can deliver lower cost per lead and higher conversion rates. Listing Blast – Showcase listings with eye-catching Facebook and Instagram carousel ads, designed to wow and engage. Ads automatically update to reflect pricing changes, open houses and other status changes.





Built to be fast, flexible, and focused entirely on results, Blast by Lofty is CRM agnostic, meaning leads can be routed directly to agents regardless of which CRM platform they use. And with the Campaign Calculator, real estate professionals can preview estimated lead volume and performance based on their specific budget needs.



“At Lofty, we make it our mission to deeply understand the challenges facing our customers and in turn provide practical, innovative tools to help address those issues. One of the biggest obstacles for real estate professionals today is how to effectively boost lead generation efforts but do so with high-quality and high-intent leads,” noted Brian Hoialmen, Chief Strategy Officer at Lofty. “Lofty Blast has already proven to our customer base that it can deliver on that promise, and we are thrilled to expand its impact to the industry at large, providing the capability to effortlessly attract prospective buyers and sellers with just a few clicks.”



About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents, empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty provides proven solutions for brokers, teams, and the enterprise. For more information, visit lofty.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1370373a-713e-49ba-b3f0-fe85eae58ca1