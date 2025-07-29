Press Release



Publication of the 2025 Interim Financial Report

Paris, July 29, 2025 – 74Software announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Interim Financial Report as of June 30, 2025.

The 2025 Interim Financial Report is available to the public under the conditions set forth by applicable regulations and can be consulted on the 74Software Investor Relations website: click here

A French version is also available on the website: click here

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com

