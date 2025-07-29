Aurigo Software Partners with South Dakota Department of Transportation to Modernize Capital Infrastructure Program

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for public infrastructure and private owners, announced that it has entered into a multiyear contract with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). Aurigo’s flagship product suite, Masterworks, will provide the agency with a centralized platform to manage various aspects of project delivery, including construction and contract management, as well as materials testing.

The state of South Dakota spans over 77,000 square miles and plays a pivotal role in connecting the Midwest through its extensive transportation network of highways, bridges, rail systems, and transit services. SDDOT oversees the development and maintenance of approximately 7,794 miles of state highways and 5,905 bridges, ensuring that they meet the needs of its residents and support regional growth.

Major infrastructure projects are also underway to address current and future transportation needs. SDDOT’s $72 million initiative to reconstruct a 15-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 385 in the Black Hills aims to improve safety and traffic flow. It includes multiple complete closures until 2027, which is crucial for enhancing access to popular destinations, like the Pactola Reservoir.

“South Dakota DOT’s vision of building better lives through better transportation deeply resonates with us,” said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. “We’re proud to welcome them as the 12th DOT in North America to join the Masterworks platform, expanding a growing community embracing digital transformation. With Masterworks, SDDOT will leverage AI and automation to streamline project planning and delivery, enabling smarter decisions and better outcomes for South Dakotans.”

Tailored specifically for public agencies, such as SDDOT, Aurigo Masterworks will help enhance efficiency, collaboration, transparency, and accountability across every phase of a project, be it small-scale or statewide. The platform will offer contract management through configurable forms, workflows, and reports that are specific to the agency’s regulatory requirements. From bidding to contract awarding, Masterworks will automate processes to reduce manual effort and improve audit readiness.

Users will be equipped to manage multiple contracts in parallel, generate pay estimates based on work completed and materials on hand, and process change orders with minimal delays. The materials sampling and testing module will digitize lab workflows using barcodes and QR codes to log samples, maintain a full chain of custody, and ensure test accuracy. Additionally, the platform’s mobile capabilities will allow routine recording of progress reports and sample test data directly from the field, both online and offline.

South Dakota DOT joins other major public agencies (including the states of Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, and Massachusetts) across North America that use Aurigo Masterworks to modernize their capital programs. Public sector demand continues to grow as agencies look to adopt end-to-end digital transformation, driving long-term cost savings.

About Aurigo Software